U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.50
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,383.00
    -57.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,891.00
    -44.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.20
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.15 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0471
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2347
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5100
    +0.2130 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,299.21
    -438.37 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.60
    -17.08 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Vietnam maintains position of leading textile and garment exporter

Aurora IP
·3 min read

Aurora IP

Aurora IP
Aurora IP

HANOI, Vietnam, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospects for the world’s textile and garment industry are expected to be brighter in 2022 and Vietnam continues to maintain its position as a leading textile and garment exporter in US and EU markets.

Figures from the General Department of Customs showed that in the first quarter of 2022, the country’s export value of textiles and garments reached $8.68 billion, up 20.3% year-on-year, marking the highest increase in the past 10 years.

The US continues to be the largest textile and garment import market from Vietnam with a value of US$4.3 billion, followed by the EU with US$896 million, and Korea with US$754 million.

The positive signal of the market and the initial control of the COVID-19 pandemic will help Vietnam's textile and garment industry fulfill its set export target of over US$43 billion by 2022, according to Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association.

Besides, Vietnam will also have opportunities to catch up from the trend of shifting the world’s textile and garment supply out of China and Vietnam is one of the most potential and favorable destinations for manufacturers, import and export distributors, wholesalers and retailers worldwide.

To maintain the leading position and tap up opportunities post COVID-19, textile enterprises are accelerating to upgrade technology in production chains as well as increase labour productivity.

Take Hung Yen Garment Corporation (Hugaco) for instance, the company has focused on investing in equipment, modern technology and digital transformation, helping to increase productivity by about 20%.

However, in order to create a synergy to maintain the leading position, it is not only the efforts of textile enterprises themselves, but also the contributions of industrial real estate developers to the textile industry.

Located in the northern Nam Dinh province, the cradle of the Vietnam’s textile industry, Aurora is one of the very few IPs in Vietnam that meets the legal and utility infrastructure requirements qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing establishments.

Developed by Cat Tuong Real Estate Group, one of the country’s leading real estate developer, Aurora’s infrastructure is synchronously designed with the country’s largest capacity of water supply and wastewater treatment system as well as the development of complex social infrastructure.

In 2020, even though the world was undergoing many challenges and difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other complexities, Aurora IP still proves its attractiveness and unique value as a well-invested industrial park by closing two deals with a total investment surpassing $200 million for land lease contracts with two FDI investors to develop high-tech textile and dyeing projects.

With the EVFTA coming into effect, duty was lifted from 65% of EU exports to Vietnam and 71% of Vietnamese exports to the EU. Therefore, it is expected that Vietnamese exports to the EU by 2025 will see a 42.7% increase by 2025, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment.

“Aurora IP is pleased to be an important part of Vietnam's leading position in the world's textile market. Aurora IP understands that attracting foreign investment along with the participation of domestic textile and garment enterprises plays an important role in the sustainable development of the industrial park and the textile industry of the country,” said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet - Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

Website: https://auroraip.vn/

Email: sales@auroraip.vn

Phone: +84 228 885 6886

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f25cc20-53bc-4496-9598-089032ae6148


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

    Coal prices in the U.S. hit a record high in March as demand surged, but the U.S. coal industry will only see limited growth due to several headwinds

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsyl

  • Oil prices recoup early losses on China hopes, global supply fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday, recovering from early losses, on hopes that planned easing of restrictions in Shanghai could improve fuel demand while lingering concerns over tight global supplies outweighed fears of slower economic growth. Brent crude futures for July were up $1.53, or 1.4%, at $110.64 a barrel at 0447 GMT, after falling by more than $1 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June rose 93 cents, or 0.8%, to $110.52 a barrel, recovering from an early loss of more than $2.

  • Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

    Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can't pay staff and suppliers.

  • Where’s the Beef? New Lawsuit Asks McDonald’s and Wendy’s That Very Question

    A lawsuit alleges that the fast-food companies use undercooked patties in ads to make burgers appear about 15% to 20% bigger than the ones served.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Oil Rebounds After Two-Day Drop as Traders Weigh Products, China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded amid strength in product markets following a two-day slump driven by concerns over a global economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceWest Texas Intermediate erased early losses

  • How retirement coaches are training people to make one of life’s trickiest transitions

    Saving enough money is only part of the key to enjoying retirement. Some good instruction can help you thrive after you stop working.

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.