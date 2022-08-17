U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,273.41
    -31.79 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,972.08
    -179.93 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,939.73
    -162.82 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.02
    -28.51 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.44
    +0.91 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    -0.32 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.0640 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3130
    +1.0980 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,436.96
    -423.12 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.97
    -16.85 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.69
    -27.37 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Vietnam Natural Rubber Markets Report 2022: Economic and Policy Environment of the Industry with Import/Export Data

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Exports value of rubber processed products in 2020 amounted to about USD3.11 billion, or 39.6% of the total value. The export value of rubber wood was USD2.36 billion, accounting for 30.1%. China has become the largest market for Vietnam's rubber exports, accounting for more than half of the country's rubber exports. In 2021, Vietnam's rubber exports value had reached USD3.43 billion.

According to this analysis, Vietnam's rubber enterprises are expanding their sales markets and improving the production of Vietnam's rubber industry. Due to the wide range of downstream uses of natural rubber and huge global demand, there are many investment opportunities in both cultivation and trade of natural rubber. The analyst expects Vietnam's natural rubber exports to continue to grow in 2022-2031.

In terms of growing environment, Vietnam has natural advantages in rubber tree planting due to its unique geographical conditions. In 2021, the national rubber tree planting area of Vietnam is about 1 million hectares, and its planting areas are mainly concentrated in the southeast and central highlands, of which the largest planting area in the southeast is about 572,000 hectares, accounting for 58.3% of the national planting area.

In Vietnam, small rubber farms have become one of the most important parts of the rubber industry, according to the analyst's analysis. Especially in the production of natural rubber, the supply of small rubber farms accounts for more than 60% of the total production.

Vietnam's natural rubber export volume is huge and ranks the third in the world. In the total export volume of Vietnam's agricultural products, natural rubber export volume is second only to food, and natural rubber is one of the important agricultural products exported by Vietnam. The main export markets of Vietnam's natural rubber are China, India and South Korea, among which, China occupies the largest proportion. In 2021, Vietnam exported about 1.52 million tons of rubber to China, accounting for about 71% of the total export volume.

In addition, the natural rubber industry in Vietnam features that the production of natural rubber in Vietnam is lower than the export volume. In 2021, its production of natural rubber was only 1.23 million tons, which was 0.9 million tons less compared with the export volume.

This is because Vietnam's enterprises actively plant rubber trees not only within their own territory, but also in neighboring countries such as Cambodia and Laos respectively, which are harvested and transported to Vietnam for preliminary processing before export. The production of natural rubber outside Vietnam is not included in the annual production of Vietnam itself, thus causing this unique phenomenon.

Topics covered:

  • Overview of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry

  • Economic and Policy Environment of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the natural rubber industry in Vietnam?

  • Vietnam's Natural Rubber Market Size, 2016-2021

  • Import and Export Analysis of Natural Rubber in Vietnam

  • Analysis of Vietnam's Major Natural Rubber Plantation and Processing Enterprises

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry

  • What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for Vietnam's natural rubber industry during 2022-2031?

  • What is the expected revenue of Vietnam's natural rubber market during 2022-2031?

  • Which segment of Vietnam's natural rubber market is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

  • What are the major adverse factors facing the natural rubber industry in Vietnam?

  • Forecast on Vietnam's Natural Rubber Market, 2022-2031

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam
1.1 Geographical Situation
1.2 Demographic Structure of Vietnam
1.3 Economy of Vietnam
1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam, 2011-2021
1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry

2 Development Environment of Natural Rubber Industry in Vietnam
2.1 Brief History of Natural Rubbers in Vietnam
2.2 Types of Natural Rubbers in Vietnam
2.3 Policy Environment of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry

3 Supply and Demand Situation of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
3.1 Supply Situation
3.2 Demand Situation

4 Import and Export Status of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
4.1 Import Status
4.1.1 Import Volume and Import Value
4.1.2 Main Import Sources
4.2 Export Status
4.2.1 Export Volume and Export Value
4.2.2 Main Export Destinations

5 Market Competition of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
5.1 Barriers to Entry in Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
5.1.1 Brand Barriers
5.1.2 Quality Barriers
5.1.3 Capital Barriers
5.2 Competition Structure of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Natural Rubber Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
5.2.3 Competition in Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
5.2.4 Potential Entrants in the Natural Rubber Industry
5.2.5 Alternatives to Natural Rubbers

6 Analysis of Major Natural Rubber Companies in Vietnam
6.1 Vietnam Rubber Industry Group
6.1.1 Development History of Vietnam Rubber Industry Group
6.1.2 Main Products of Vietnam Rubber Industry Group
6.1.3 Operation Model of Vietnam Rubber Industry Group
6.2 Truc Quan Joint Stock Company
6.3 Nam Hai Roller Company Limited
6.4 75 Rubber One Member Limited Liability Company
6.5 Ha Thanh Industrial Company Limited
6.6 A.67 Company Limited
6.7 Hung Phuoc Loi Company Limited
6.8 Phuong Vien Trading - Plastic Rubber Production Factory
6.9 Viet Roll Rubber Rolls Co., Ltd
6.10 Cao Su Viet Company Limited

7 Outlook on Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry, 2022-2031
7.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry Development Factors
7.1.1 Drivers and Development Opportunities for Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
7.1.2 Threats and Challenges to Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry
7.2 Forecast on Vietnam's Natural Rubber Industry Supply
7.3 Forecast on Vietnam's Natural Rubber Market Demand
7.4 Forecast on Vietnam's Natural Rubber Import and Export

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzkrtf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-natural-rubber-markets-report-2022-economic-and-policy-environment-of-the-industry-with-importexport-data-301607527.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • OPEC Chief Sees High Risk of Oil Squeeze Amid Bullish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsGlobal oil markets face a high risk of a supply squeeze this year as demand rem

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • FRONTIER INTERSECTS 357.5m OF HIGH-GRADE LITHIUM AVERAGING 1.63% Li2O OVER A HORIZONTAL DISTANCE OF 110 METRES AND REMAINS OPEN

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for four additional drill holes completed during the Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May 2022 and is currently in progress. The initial drill holes were designed to convert inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK

  • Gas prices are dropping across the US. Why now? Which states could hit $3 per gallon?

    U.S. drivers are finally finding some relief at the pump. But how low could gas prices go? Here's what we know.

  • Why target-date funds may sabotage your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • Analysis-Oil prices turn more volatile as investors exit the market

    Traders and fund managers have left crude oil markets in recent months, dropping activity to a seven-year low amid the worst global energy crisis in decades as investors become unwilling to deal with persistently high volatility. The exodus of participants, especially hedge funds and speculators, has made daily price swings far greater than in previous years, making it harder for companies to hedge against physical purchases of oil. The volatility has harmed companies that need energy market stability for their operations, which includes oil-and-gas companies, but also manufacturing and food-and-beverage industries.

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot Sp

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • California biotech's $100M investment in Oregon is on track

    The South San Francisco-based maker of synthetic DNA plans to be in operation in the Portland area by January.

  • Judge Knocks 3M Bankruptcy Strategy for Military Earplug Lawsuits

    A federal judge won’t prohibit 3M from asserting a defense against mass earplug injury claims in the chapter 11 case of its Aearo unit.

  • Japan auto lobby says it is concerned about new U.S. law on EV credits

    A major Japanese auto lobby said it was concerned about a new U.S. law that restricts tax credits for electric vehicles to those assembled in North America. The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models still qualify for tax credits of up to $7,500. Credits end immediately for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group.

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Is This Competitor Coming for MercadoLibre Stock?

    The reopening headwind affected every company in the e-commerce industry, including MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre has been an e-commerce powerhouse. MercadoLibre's success is remarkable since even the e-commerce juggernaut Amazon -- despite its success in many regions, including North America and Europe -- couldn't match its smaller peer in Latin America.

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.