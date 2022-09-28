U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.99
    +3.49 (+4.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.80
    +31.60 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.55 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9737
    +0.0139 (+1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0895
    +0.0164 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1320
    -0.6590 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,540.88
    +511.06 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.49
    +17.70 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news: report

1
Rita Liao
·2 min read

With the rising tide of fake news on social media platforms, the debate over how much control a government should have on online information is a perennial one.

In Vietnam, the government is intensifying its control over the internet regime. The country is formulating new rules to control news dissemination on social media platforms that operate in the country, Reuters reported citing sources.

The decision, according to Reuters, results from the government's concerns over users mistaking social media accounts for authorized news outlets.

While citizens might want the government to boot genuinely misleading information, the risk of more regulatory oversight is a loss of freedom by the people.

Vietnam already has one of the world's most restrictive internet governance regimes and was given an "internet freedom score" of 22 out of 100 by the pro-democracy non-profit Freedom House. That makes its internet freedom worse than that of Russia (30/100) and Saudi Arabia (24/100).

The authorities are also weighing new rules that would ask social media platforms to remove content that is illegal or deemed to harm national security, according to Reuters.

The approach would put the burden on the likes of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and popular domestic messager Zalo to purge content unwanted by the authorities.

Vietnam's restriction on news dissemination is reminiscent of a recent move by China to crack down on unauthorized news publishers. Last year, Beijing said social media accounts posting news must hold the relevant media licenses. Media accreditation in China is almost exclusively reserved for state-owned outlets, meaning the millions of content creators would have to shun all things newsworthy.

Indeed, some have likened Vietnam's grip over the internet to China's censorship model. When Vietnam rolled out its cybersecurity law in 2021, many saw the Southeast Asian country as following in China's footsteps.

For example, the law requires foreign tech giants like Facebook and Google to store user data locally and allows the government to block access to content that could be defined as dangerous to national security, similar to policies implemented in China.

More to come...

Facebook agrees to restrict anti-government content in Vietnam after months of throttling

Recommended Stories

  • US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions

    Harris said the United States would in response “deepen our unofficial ties” to the disputed island that China views as part of its territory. The escalating tensions over Taiwan have raised the potential for conflict in an already volatile corner of the globe.

  • Vietnam Suffers Floods and Blackouts After Typhoon Noru Makes Landfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Noru made landfall in Vietnam early Wednesday morning, knocking out power for more than 500,000 households and causing flooding and property damage along the country’s central region.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukra

  • Czechs protest handling of energy crisis, membership of EU and NATO

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in Prague on Wednesday to protest against the government's handling of soaring energy prices and the country's membership of NATO and the European Union. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague's main square, organised by far-right and fringe groups and parties including the Communists, was estimated at "lower tens of thousands" by the police, compared to 70,000 on Sept. 3. The organising group "Czech Republic First!" opposes the European Union and NATO and calls for the central European nation of 10.7 million to be militarily neutral.

  • Summers Sees Heightened Risk of Market Breakdowns, Lauds BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that heightened volatility has raised the danger of “breakdowns” in market functioning -- although that’s not yet been seen beyond the UK, and the priority for global monetary policymakers remains containing inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mo

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Trump Might Be Shielded From Defamation Suit, Appeals Court Rules

    A federal appeals court said a federal law shielding U.S. government employees from tort claims could potentially protect former President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit brought by a New York writer.

  • The U.K. Economy Is Having a Meltdown. The Bank of England Had to Intervene.

    The spectacular fall in the British pound and U.K. government bonds over the past month was sparked by a dramatic policy decision to borrow billions to cut taxes to supercharge growth.

  • Lawsuit Seeks to Block Biden’s Student Loan Relief

    The Pacific Legal Foundation called President Biden's plans to cancel federal student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans “an election year ploy.”

  • Ray Dalio says the U.K.'s policies 'suggest incompetence' and warns other governments not to make the same mistakes

    “Heed the lesson of the U.K.'s fiscal blunder,“ billionaire Ray Dalio wrote on Tuesday, warning that the U.K.'s rising debts will create issues for the country.

  • WH prepares for potential Yellen departure, Senate avoid shutdown, GM clarifies RTO policy

    Notable business headlines include the White House preparing for the possible departure of Treasury Chief Janet Yellen after midterm elections, Senate avoiding a government shutdown, and GM clarifying its return to office policy.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan Model Says Stocks in Free Fall Mean Recession Is a Lock

    (Bloomberg) -- The US stock market is sending a crystal clear signal on its view of the economy -- a recession is all but imminent. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012That’s the verdict from a trading model created by JPMorgan Ch

  • Russias professional soldiers about those mobilised in Ukraine: "To be honest, they will all die there"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:25 Russian professional soldiers and mercenaries who have fought at the front [in Ukraine] told the media that nothing good awaits the mobilised in Ukraine; most of them will die.

  • U.K. could trigger a global crisis as pound collapses while bond yields soar, Larry Summers says

    “I am surprised that we have heard nothing from the IMF,” about the prospect of a crisis in a global reserve currency, says Larry Summers.

  • Senate Moves Ahead on US Funding After Manchin Drops Energy Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate voted Tuesday to advance a stop-gap funding bill to keep the government running after Senator Joe Manchin dropped his bid to include a controversial energy permitting bill amid opposition from Republicans and some Democrats.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its We

  • Bank of England steps in to buy UK bonds to stem market turmoil

    Threadneedle Street will now start buying bonds to stabilise what it described as 'dysfunctional markets'.

  • The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government.

  • The U.K.’s Financial Drama Is a Test for the World

    The United Kingdom is staring into the financial abyss. After new tax cuts were announced last week, the International Monetary Fund expressed skepticism and the Bank of England warned of “material risk to U.K. financial stability.” The drama is playing out in British markets, But it’s not just the U.K. on the line.

  • Germany, France in Climate Deal Loan Talks With South Africa

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and France are in talks with South Africa’s National Treasury over about 600 million euros ($578 million) to help it transition away from the use of coal.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’T

  • Biden approval rating dips 5 points in past week: poll

    President Biden’s approval rating dropped 5 points in the past week, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll. The poll found that 41 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance, down from 46 percent last week. The results are a reversal of recent weeks, during which Biden’s approval rating has risen significantly following a…

  • MVP says permitting reform's failure doesn't change pipeline's pathway

    The pipeline, years overdue and at a cost of about twice as previously expected, is a signature product of the MVP joint venture that includes Equitrans Midstream Corp.