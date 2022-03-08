U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

Vietnam Road Freight Market Outlook to 2025 - Rapid Growth of Manufacturing Industry and Developing Logistics Infrastructure to Drive the Road Freight Market in Vietnam: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·4 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

The report covers Bee Logistics Road Freight Market Size, Bollore Logistics Road Freight Market Shares, CocaCola End User Logistics Services in Vietnam, Container Trucks Market in Vietnam, Covid-19 Impact Vietnam Road Freight Industry, Covid-19 Impact Vietnam Road Freight Market, DB Schenker Road Freight Market Size, Indo Trans Limited Road Freight Market Sales, Industry Research Report Of Vietnam Road Freight, Interlink Road Freight Market Revenue, Market Research Report Of Vietnam Road Freight, Masan Holdings End User Logistics Services in Vietnam, Minh Chau JSC Road Freight Market Sales, MP Logistics Road Freight Market Shares, Nestle End User Logistics Services in Vietnam, Nguyen Ngoc Road Freight Market Sales, PetroVietnam End User Logistics Services in Vietnam, Procter & Gambler End User Logistics Services in Vietnam.

Gurugram, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Volume of Freight carried by Road is expected to increase as major manufacturing industries shifting towards Vietnam

- Entry of international road freight players into the Vietnamese market is expected to drive the demand further with the introduction of technological advanced fleet in the country

- The growth in internet retail market is propelling the logistics market at present and same trend is projected to be monitored over the next couple of years.

Vietnam's Elevating Economy: Vietnam's growing economy is supporting the Road Freight industry in Vietnam. The Government of Vietnam has allowed 100% FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in its Logistics sector. Along with it, Vietnam has been increasing the no. of free trade agreements with ASEAN countries like Cambodia, Laos, China, and Singapore among others. The development of infrastructure has been a major driver for the Vietnam's road freight transport market. Vietnam's boosting economy has been attracting major players from around the world to strengthen its potential to become one of the leading e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.

Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the road freight service providers are focusing more on product innovation and addition of latest technologies. Digitization is helping address challenges in Vietnam's road freight system. Technological solutions, such as GPS, Intelligent Transportation System, increase access to real time tracking information and optimizing the travel routes and freight arrival times.

Logistics Demand to Rise: Vietnam has expanded to become a leading manufacturing hotspot in SE Asia owing to high availability of labor and low labor costs. In the past 20 years the land allotted to Industrial parks have increased from 330 to more than 80,000 hectares. Vietnam imports majority of the raw material and exports the manufactured products increasing the demand for Logistics over the years.

The report titled "Vietnam Road Freight Market Outlook to 2025" by Ken Research suggested that the logistics market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR. Increased Trade and Technological advancements in the fleet are driving the ambient container truck market in Vietnam. The Road Freight revenue in Vietnam is expected to grow over the next few years owing to the increasing industries and trade parks in the country.

Key Segments Covered:-

Logistics Market

  • By Freight Volume

  • By Transport Sector

  • By Transportation

  • By Enterprise Ownership

Road Freight Market

  • By Freight Volume

  • Fleet Characteristics

Key Target Audience:-

  • Manufacturing Industry

  • FMCG Industry

  • Food Processing Industry

  • Agriculture industry

  • Food Packaging industry

  • Transporatation industry

  • Consumer Electronics Industry

  • Electrical Industry

  • Automobile Industry

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2015-2019P

  • Forecast Period: 2020F–2025F

Companies Covered:-

Road Freight Industry

  • Viettel Logistics

  • SNP – Saigon New Port

  • MP Logistics

  • Indo Trans Limited

  • DB Schenker

  • Transimex Corp.

  • Bollore Logistics

  • VinaFreight International

  • U&I Logistics

  • Gemadept Corp.

  • Nguyen Ngoc

  • Bee Logistics

  • VinaTrans

  • TCI Logistics

  • Minh Chau JSC

  • Interlink

End User:-

  • Trung Nguyen

  • Unilever

  • Samsung

  • Viettel

  • Sapporo Breweries

  • Yakult Honsha

  • PetroVietnam

  • CocaCola

  • TOTAL

  • Nestle

  • VinaMilk

  • Masan Holdings

  • Suntory Pepsico

  • Sabeco Brewery

  • Procter & Gambler

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Vietnam Logistics Market Introduction

  • Vietnam Logistics Market Size, 2015-2019P

  • Vietnam Logistics Market Segmentation, 2015-2019P (Revenue, Freight Volume, Transport Sector, Transportation, Enterprise Ownership)

  • Detailed Analysis on Road Freight Market ( Revenue, Freight Volumes, Fleet Characteristics, End User Analysis, Supply EcoSystem, Cost Component, Demand Analysis)

  • Major Challenges in Vietnam Road Freight Market

  • Regulatory Landscape in Vietnam Logistics Market

  • Target End Users(Analysis on Top 15 FMCG companies)

  • Comparative Landscape in Vietnam Road Freight Market

  • Vietnam Road Freight Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020F-2025F (Revenue, Freight Volumes, Future Innovations)

  • Impact of Covid-19 on Road Freight Industry

  • Vietnam Logistics Market

  • Vietnam Ambient Container Truck Market

  • Vietnam Road Freight Market

  • Logistics in Vietnam

  • Road Transportation in Vietnam

  • Container Trucks in Vietnam

  • Road Transport Revenue in Vietnam

  • Volume of Road Transport in Vietnam

  • Challenges in Road Freight in Vietnam

  • Future of Vietnam Logistics Market

  • Future of Vietnam Ambient Container Truck Market

  • Future of Vietnam Road Freight Market

  • Growth of Vietnam Road Freight Market

  • Impact of Covid-19 on Road Freight in Vietnam

  • Impact of Covid-19 on Logistics in Vietnam

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:

Vietnam Road Freight Market

Related Reports:-

India Road Freight Market Outlook to 2024 – Driven by BS VI Norms, revision in Existing Axle Norms by the Government and Technological Advancements

The report covers various aspects including the current logistics scenario in India, its components viz, freight transportation, warehousing, CEP and VAS. The report specially focuses on Road freight market highlighting its issues and challenges, major growth drivers, investment in infrastructure, tech disruptions and innovations, and competition benchmarking.

Turkey Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Domestic and International Freight Forwarding Throughput, Revenue & Flow Corridor (Road Freight and Pipelines, Sea, Air and Rail Freight), By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage), By 3PL, Courier Express & Parcel, Domestic and Cross Border E-commerce Logistics

Turkey logistics and warehousing market displayed a consistent growth during the period 2013 to 2018. The growth in the automotive exports coupled with rising e-commerce sector was witnessed to drive the Turkey logistics market. The country also has a robust manufacturing sector that contributes to almost 25% of the country's GDP and provides the boost to the logistics industry in Turkey.

Philippines Road Freight Market Outlook to 2024 – Driven by Government Spending on Road Infrastructure and Technological Advancements

Philippines Logistics Sector has witnessed a robust CAGR with the highest share to freight forwarding Market followed by Warehousing, Courier parcel, and Express market, and VAS Market. Sea and Road are dominant modes of transportation with road transportation only possible domestically due to its Archipelago location.

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249


