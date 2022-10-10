U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

Vietnam Telecoms Industry Report 2022: Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2021 & 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnamese telecommunications market is a booming market with huge opportunities for local and foreign investors, amid a competitive environment and a positive economic outlook with an average growth of 8% GDP expected between 2021 and 2026.

With already strong mobile phone penetration and emerging fixed broadband take-up in households, future growth is likely to remain solid despite an aging population over the long term.

The Vietnamese telecommunications market is a booming market with huge opportunities for local and foreign investors, amid a competitive environment and a positive economic outlook with an average growth of 7.2% GDP expected between 2022 and 2027. With already strong mobile phone penetration and emerging fixed broadband take-up in households, future growth is likely to remain solid despite an aging population over the long term.

The publisher forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2020-27 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2015, sliding down every year since then.

Mobile revenue is growing faster than mobile subscription numbers leading to ARPU growth as the market transitions from 2G & 3G to 4G mobile data services.

The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to grow through to 2027 after a marked slow down in 2018 and 2019 due to legacy 2G voice & SMS revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Vietnamese telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure, and also features the following:

  • Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

  • Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

  • Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Spectrum Holdings

  • IoT Market Overview

  • Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

  • Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

  • Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics
1.1 Vietnam Population
1.2 Vietnam's Economy
1.3 Vietnam's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2027
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021
3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027
3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2027
3.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2015-2021
3.4.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark
3.4.3 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2020-2027

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile
4.1 Viettel Profile
4.1.1 Viettel Revenue and Profit Mix
4.2 VNPT Profile
4.2.1 VNPT Revenue and Profit Mix
4.1 Mobifone Profile
4.1.1 Mobifone Revenue and Profit Mix
4.2 FPT Profile
4.2.1 FPT Revenue and Profit Mix
4.3 CMC Corporation Profile
4.3.1 CMC Corp Revenue and Profit Mix
4.4 Vietnamobile
4.4.1 Vietnamobile Revenue
4.5 Other Players Profile

5 Mobile Market
5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027
5.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021
5.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2015-2021
5.1.3 Vietnam Smartphone Share, 2021
5.1.4 Vietnam Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027
5.1.5 Vietnam Mobile Subscribers by Generation (2G, 3G, 4G & 5G) Forecast, 2020-2027
5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027
5.2.1 Historical Vietnam Mobile Service Revenue, 2015-2021
5.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2020-2027
5.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2015-2021
5.3 Spectrum Holdings
5.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings
5.3.2 5G launches and Upcoming 5G Auctions
5.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis
5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country
5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
5.5 Mobile Speed Tests
5.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests
5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market
6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021
6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure
7.2 Submarine Cables

8 Vietnam Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
8.1 Vietnam Mobile Digital Infrastructure
8.1.1 Vietnam Telecom Towers Market Overview
8.1.2 Vietnam Telecom Towers Background
8.2 Vietnam Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison
8.2.1 Vietnam Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison
8.3 Vietnam Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast
8.3.1 Vietnam Telecom Towers Forecast, 2020-2027
8.4 OCK Profile
8.4.1 OCK Key Performance Indicators
8.5 Golden Tower Profile
8.5.1 Golden Tower Key Performance Indicators
8.6 Nisco Profile
8.6.1 Nisco Key Performance Indicators
8.7 Telco Digital Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities
9.1 Consolidation Opportunities
9.2 Diversification Opportunities
9.2.1 e-Commerce
9.2.2 Digital Payments
9.3 New Telco Operating Model
9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples
9.4 5G Developments
9.4.1 5G Overview
9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range
9.4.3 5G OpenRAN
9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco M&A Transactions Database

Companies Mentioned

  • CMC

  • FPT

  • Gmobile

  • Hanoi Telecom

  • Hutchison Asia Telecom

  • Mobifone

  • OCK

  • Saigon Post

  • Vietnamobile

  • Viettel

  • Vinaphone

  • VNPT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tngavu


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


