U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,034.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,804.00
    +31.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.40
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    +0.0270 (+0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.49 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6520
    -0.6830 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,570.11
    -97.27 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.79
    -2.32 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,070.43
    -270.07 (-1.03%)
     

Vietnam to transform the world's beauty pageant industry with Miss Global 2023, supported by the UN

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam has made major changes to the global beauty rankings through remarkable achievements in recent international pageants. Grasping that opportunity, Vietnam announced to host Miss Global - one of the world's most prestigious beauty pageants in 2023 for women and single moms aged 18-35. This year, the contest has gained the commitment to be accompanied and supported by international organizations from the United Nations, including UNESCO and Human Rights.

2023 will be the year of the 10th anniversary of Miss Global, attracting 100 contestants from different nations. Each contestant has her own strengths and has thorough preparation for Miss Global 2023.

Miss Global 2022 – Shane Tormes from the Philippines (PRNewsfoto/Le Nom Vietnam)
Miss Global 2022 – Shane Tormes from the Philippines (PRNewsfoto/Le Nom Vietnam)

Solid support system

Mr. Keita S. Cheick - Ambassador of Human Rights Organization from the United Nations - believes that Miss Global 2023 in Vietnam can convey deep meanings when dedicating to women empowerment, wellness and Vietnam as a whole. The country itself is unique and culturally significant with long history and strategic geographical location, breathtaking landscapes, along with rapid economic growth despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19 pandemic. This partnership will be an exciting journey for the United Nations with Miss Global and Vietnam, as this contest can spread the message of culture and happiness of women and young people to the world.

Desire to be different

To start the series of outstanding, modern and impressive events, especially the finale, capturing tens of thousands of spectators' attention, Miss Global organizer began with a top-notch visual launching, using unique mapping technologies to reminisce a cultural, fashion and artistic atmosphere that no other event or pageant has ever done. In order to show Miss Global to the fullest, the performance of models and artworks were also highlighted in the press conference.

Women beyond beauty

Mr. Henri Hubert, creative director of Le Nom Vietnam, the organizer of Miss Global 2023 shared: "Miss Global will be Vietnam's annual international event starting from 2023. This will go above and beyond a usual beauty contest, and will emphasize how beauty can contribute to the development of society and to the whole world. It will also be referred to as an enchanted event with unique ideas and interesting concepts through splendid visuals and performances. This is the golden opportunity to showcase Vietnam's values, beauty and culture, to bring Vietnam closer to the world and vice versa."

Mr. Keita S. Cheick (third from the left) and the panel of Organizer of Miss Global 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Le Nom Vietnam)
Mr. Keita S. Cheick (third from the left) and the panel of Organizer of Miss Global 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Le Nom Vietnam)

In Miss Global 2023, the journey of the contestants will be published as a documentary series and will be premiered widely around the world. This is also the first and only beauty pageant to be broadcast live by AXN Asia - an Asia's leading English-language general entertainment channel.

SOURCE Le Nom Vietnam

Recommended Stories

  • FDA considers regulating cannabis compound CBD in foods, supplements over safety concerns

    The FDA is weighing whether CBD products can be regulated under rules covering food and dietary supplements or if a new framework is needed.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches New Drone Attacks in South, East

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh drone attacks occurred in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveGazprom PJSC’s exports to its key foreign markets decli

  • Suspected Russian Agent in Germany Had Access to Western Intelligence About Ukraine War

    The suspect worked for the signals intelligence branch of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, which conducts electronic surveillance and works with U.S. and U.K. agencies.

  • Serbs Agree to Unblock Roads in Kosovo But Tensions Still Simmer

    (Bloomberg) -- Serbs in Kosovo agreed to start removing road barricades erected in protest against the largely ethnic-Albanian government, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, even as he vowed to protect demonstrators that have raised the specter of renewed conflict.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require

  • Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors

    Asian share markets fell along with oil prices on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors who have been expecting the world's second biggest economy to regather momentum after the relaxation of stringent COVID curbs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06%, and was set for a third straight week of losses. China shares opened 0.4% lower, while Hong Kong's stock market fell 1%.

  • Woman shot while inside northwest Charlotte home, family says

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting Wednesday night in northwest Charlotte.

  • Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

    Vietnam's economy grew 8.02% in 2022, the fastest annual pace since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports, but is facing headwinds from a global slowdown. The high annual growth number comes despite fears of a global recession and its impact on demand for exports from Vietnam, a key manufacturer of goods like textiles, footwear and electronics for big-name international brands. "The economic performance is worth noting amid global economic and political uncertainty and challenges," the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Nike (NKE): Should You Buy?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Nike (NKE) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Soaring Egg Prices Lead Nation’s Largest Producer to Record Sales

    Egg prices have been on the rise as rapid inflation hits grocery store aisles. The largest U.S. egg producer on Wednesday said its quarterly sales more than doubled from those of the same period last year as rapid inflation and the effects from an avian-influenza outbreak pushed prices higher. Cal-Maine’s net average selling price per dozen eggs for the three months ended Nov. 26 was $2.88, up from $2.37 in the prior quarter and $1.15 a year earlier, the company said.

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.

  • Bolivian Police Arrest Opposition Governor, Sparking Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s police detained one of the country’s main opposition leaders, Santa Cruz Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, triggering protests by his supporters in the country’s wealthiest city.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones

  • Museum visitor pockets part of $70,000 art piece and walks out, Oklahoma cops say

    “To our knowledge, it’s the first time anything has gone missing from the museum,” the museum president said.

  • Why Essa Bancorp (ESSA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Essa Bancorp (ESSA) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Stock Market Live: Stocks Extend Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally

    Big tech heavyweights aren't able to power the market's elusive 'Santa Claus' rally as traders look for support to close out a brutal year for U.S. stocks.

  • U.S. stocks finish mostly lower as investors return from Christmas holiday

    MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Tuesday, with only the Dow clinging to gains for the session after the blue-chip gauge was the only one of the main three to finish last week in the green.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

    CARE, ADT and MUSA made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 28, 2022.

  • Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • China's Reopening Could be Huge for Oil: Babin

    Oil has been gaining on hopes that China will reopen its economy fully after easing Covid restrictions. But Rebecca Babin of CIBC Private Wealth Group, says risks remain. She's on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en