U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.75
    -31.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,001.00
    -96.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,676.00
    -170.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.00
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.81
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0934
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.43
    +0.56 (+3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3700
    -0.2340 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,521.78
    -302.48 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.47
    -7.84 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,839.34
    +19.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market Report 2023: Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market By Product/Service Offering, By Destination, By Purpose of Visit, By Tourist Profile, By Average Duration of Stay, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam travel & tourism market is anticipated to grow at a rate of steady CAGR for the forecast period, 2023-2027

Strong economic growth, supportive government policies, increase in competition among market players, and adoption of attractive marketing and promotional strategies by market players are the key factors driving the growth of the Vietnam travel & tourism market in the forecast period.

Flourishing Domestic Tourism Supports the Market Growth

Tourism is considered as one of the most prominent revenues producing industries in Vietnam, and the economy is majorly dependent on domestic traveling to generate significant income sources. The rise in disposable income of consumers enables them to afford domestic traveling as many international countries have closed their international borders for people belonging to other nationalities.

Domestic traveling is expected to grow at a rapid rate and is expected to recover the amount in a short time due to increasing domestic spending by consumers and the launch of attractive and affordable tourist packages by market players. Local tourism can be boosted by focusing on developing emerging destinations with cooperation from local authorities, online travel agencies, hotels, and airlines.

Outdoor tourism, which involves mountains, beaches, sunshine, nature, were among the top choices for Vietnamese travelers after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. The travel & tourism industry is rapidly evolving with time, and with relaxations in international traveling and vaccination facilities, the industry is expected to witness growth opportunities in the forecast period.

International Tourism Industry Generates Significant Revenue Sources

International tourists comprise a smaller number of tourists than local tourists, but they account for more than half of tourism spending for the country. The growing tourism industry generates a large number of job opportunities for the people and supports the food and beverage and the retail sector.

The majority of tourists visiting Vietnam are from Asian countries, with those from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and China, as the country has strong economic ties with these countries. The government of Vietnam is adopting a zero-case-first strategy as it covers the countries having relatively lower COVID-19 transmission rates to gain the traveler's confidence and accelerate the number of foreign visitors in the country.

Investments by market players to boost the number of travelers from these countries and offer affordable and quality services to international tourists is expected to bolster the Vietnam travel & tourism market growth in the forecast period.

Adoption Of Online Sales Platform by Market Player Drives Market Growth

Market players are investing in adopting the online sales platform for the consumer base by reaching a wider audience.

The presence of interactive websites and mobile applications offering lucrative traveling packages to consumers and 24*7 customer support to solve customer queries is expected to drive the Vietnam travel & tourism market growth. Travelers and tourists could avail customized travel plans according to their convenience, budget, and requirements.

Market players are also offering the tourists to visit the tourist places virtually, make the right decisions about the places they want to visit, and choose the suitable traveling mode for the destination.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam Travel & Tourism market.

  • Viet Vision Travel

  • Lily's Travel Agency

  • Hello Laos Travel

  • Amazing Tour Vietnam

  • Green Era Travel

  • Get Up and Go Vietnam Travel Company

  • Exodus Travels

  • Threeland Travel

  • Vietnam Adventure Tours

  • Phu Quoc Island Explorer

Report Scope:

In this report, Vietnam Travel & Tourism market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Product /Service Offering:

  • Ticket Reservation

  • Hotel Booking

  • Holiday/Tour Packages

  • Travel Insurance

  • Foreign Exchange

  • Conference/Trade Fair/MICE

  • Others

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Type:

  • Domestic

  • Inbound

  • Outbound

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Purpose of Visit:

  • Business

  • Leisure & Recreation

  • Education

  • Medical

  • Social Activity

  • Others

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Tourist Profile:

  • Indians

  • Foreign Nationals

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Average Duration of Stay:

  • Number of Days

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Region:

  • Northern

  • Southern

  • Central

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhw4zg-travel?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Sailed 34% Higher in January

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped 34.2% in January compared to where it closed out 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the cruise line operator, which is working to return to full capacity, said it would raise its prices. The increase in certain rates suggests there is still strong, latent demand for ocean-going travel that bodes well for the cruise company's profitability. Revenue per passenger cruise days for the period was up sequentially from the third quarter and ahead of 2019 even though occupancy was a full 19 percentage points lower than three years ago.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    Being a tech investor isn't easy these days, and no one can say when this volatile environment will end. Until then, investors may be in for more choppy waters ahead. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) is one of the leading platforms capitalizing on the gig economy -- a phenomenon that was well underway before the pandemic and is set to see explosive growth in the years ahead.

  • The Hotel This Influencer Wanted To Stay At For Free Is Now Billing Her Millions

    Yes, we're still talking about this.

  • Why Airbnb Jumped 30% in January

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) jumped by 30% in January compared to where they closed out 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the short-term rental and vacation travel platform continued to benefit from the recovery in the travel sector. Airbnb stock lost nearly half its value last year as inflation, rising energy costs, and higher interest rates took a toll on consumers. Airbnb had attained a better than $100 billion market cap despite being a money-losing operation, even if it was trying to achieve scale and was willing to sacrifice profits for growth.

  • Brookfield to Sell Florida Resort for $835 Million in Largest U.S. Hotel Sale of Pandemic

    Brookfield Asset Management agreed to sell the Diplomat Beach Resort, of Hollywood, Fla., to a pair of investors in the largest U.S. hotel sale of the pandemic.

  • Guide to Delta business travel

    Delta offers a number of perks for business travelers. Here’s what to know before takeoff.

  • Universal Studios' New Mario Kart Ride Draws Criticism for Not Accommodating Larger Riders: 'Absurd'

    A spokesperson for the theme park tells PEOPLE that the 40-inch waist size limit is not a new standard, but they are working to make rides more accessible

  • Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know

    The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.

  • Why Allegiant Travel Stock Is Flying High Today

    Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) blew away expectations for the most recent quarter, thanks to the continued strength of the U.S. travel consumer. The airline and hospitality company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.17 per share on revenue of $611.5 million, easily topping analyst expectations of $0.69 per share in earnings on revenue of $578 million. It's hard to say for sure whether the earnings-per-share number is a perfect comparison to what analysts had been expecting, as the headline number excluded employee recognition bonuses and some charges related to Allegiant's resort under development in Florida.

  • Port Canaveral cruise business ends 2022 with huge spike. Here’s what’s ahead.

    Port Canaveral ended 2022 with a surge of cruise ship business, which hints at good news ahead for 2023. The sea hub, which accommodates several major cruise operators, saw 243 cruise ship calls — ported and visiting — for the final quarter of calendar 2022 from October to December. Why this matters: New cruise ships will draw more people to the region, which may lead to more revenue for hotels, restaurants, shops and other local businesses.

  • Unlimited Flights for $399? Frontier Airlines Is Offering New Summer Pass

    If you're making summer travel plans, Frontier Airlines has a new travel pass allowing one to fly as often as they'd like from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023. According to a Jan. 31 company news...

  • Is This Cruise Stock Due for Major Growth Ahead?

    Lindblad Expeditions posted an operating profit last quarter -- after nine straight quarters of losses.

  • Going Bargain Shopping? 2 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has made it easy for anyone, almost anywhere, to find accommodations for just a day or up to months at a time. Whether you're a "digital nomad," a business traveler, or looking for a great vacation spot for the family but don't want to stay in a hotel, Airbnb's platform has opened up a new world of travel.

  • Hong Kong woos tourists with air tickets and vouchers

    Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and has relaxed its entry rules months slower than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. On Thursday, Chief Executive John Lee launched a tourism campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” saying the city will offer 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists from around the world in what he called “probably the world's biggest welcome ever”.

  • 3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Disney in 2023

    The entertainment giant has the intellectual property and vision to be a great long-term investment.

  • The Average American Male Is Too Large to Ride Super Nintendo World's Mario Kart Ride

    Height limitations have always been a challenge for some amusement park guests, as safety features on thrill rides aren’t designed to accommodate every rider. But Mario fans flocking to Universal Studios Hollywood this month for the opening of Super Nintendo World may find themselves unable to enjoy the park’s most exciting attraction, this time because of their waistline.

  • Where did it all go wrong for Eurostar?

    St Pancras International station is a study in positive cross-Channel relations. Walk through its vast, immaculate halls on a Friday night and you’ll witness French couples straight from the Eurostar, browsing slick designer shops while their English counterparts make for the boarding gates to do the same at the other end.

  • Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets

    President Joe Biden took swipes at airlines and hotels Wednesday as he called on Congress to limit certain extra charges they impose on consumers. “These unfair fees add up,” he said, speaking just before a meeting of the White House Competition Committee. Biden said Congress should restrict airline seat-assignment fees imposed on families trying to sit together, so-called resort fees that many hotels now tack on to the bill, excessive service charges on tickets for concerts and sporting events, and fees to switch or cancel internet, cable or cellphone service.

  • Dog Parents Spend $45K to Take Great Dane, Golden Retriever, and Dachshund on Private Jet Trip

    A Great Dane, Golden Retriever, and a Dachshund have reached new heights in luxury travel thanks to their dog parents. A couple from Austin, Texas, recently paid for the canine trio to travel from the U.S. to Europe on a private jet trip – which set them back $45K. Dog Parents Drop Big Bucks For […]

  • U.S. airline group blasts White House competition efforts

    A group representing major U.S. airlines on Wednesday blasted White House proposals on competition in the industry as "short-sighted" and said they would "drive-up costs and reduce choices" for consumers. The White House said on Wednesday the Transportation Department (USDOT) will propose new regulations to bar airlines from charging family members to sit near young children after DOT in 2021 proposed requiring airlines to refund fees for delayed bags. "The federal government should be focused on 21st century policies and procedures that drive our nation’s aviation system forward, rather than making efforts that threaten to reduce access and affordability for consumers," said Airlines for America (A4A), a group representing Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others.