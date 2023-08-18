U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,564.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,761.75
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.43
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.30
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    +1.11 (+6.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2745
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4380
    -0.3900 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,305.93
    -2,320.36 (-8.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.36
    -48.32 (-7.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.21
    -46.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,432.82
    -193.18 (-0.61%)
     

Vietnam Tycoon Loses $18 Billion After EV Maker’s Shares Sink

Anders Melin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After an astronomical rise in its first day of trading, VinFast Auto Ltd. is now coming back to Earth — erasing a chunk of its billionaire founder’s fortune.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Vietnamese electric vehicle-maker has fallen sharply over the two most recent trading days in New York, eliminating more than half of the 255% gain it notched on Tuesday when it listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

At $46.4 billion, VinFast’s market capitalization is still just above that of General Motors Co.

Chairman and founder Pham Nhat Vuong, who controls all but a few shares of the company, has seen his net worth tumble roughly 40% to $26.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Big share price swings were to be expected. Vuong controls 99% of VinFast’s stock, mostly through his business conglomerate, Vingroup JSC. That leaves a small fraction left for other investors to trade, meaning that even relatively small transactions can have a big impact on the price.

Still, Vuong isn’t hurting. Because Bloomberg’s index hadn’t accounted for his stake in VinFast until the company this week completed its merger with a blank-check company, he remains significantly richer than before the listing.

On paper, he gained almost $40 billion in the first trading day — one of the biggest wealth jumps ever recorded by the index.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.