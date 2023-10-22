HOLLAND TWP. — A tasty restaurant with ties to Grand Rapids will soon open a new location along the lakeshore.

The restaurant, B&N Sandwiches, is a Vietnamese sandwich shop with a range of other items, including rice noodle dishes, rice entrees, specialty dishes, and beverages like Boba Tea and fruit smoothies.

Rumors the restaurant would bring its unique flavors to Holland Township began to swirl over the past few weeks, as construction and signage appeared at 1011 136th Ave.

The restaurant's Grand Rapids location is 2424 Division Ave. in Kentwood.

The new eatery will open in the former home of Don Miguel Restaurant, which moved to 264 N. River Ave. in 2021. According to property records, B&N ownership purchased the building in 2020.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The building, listed at 1,788 square feet and built in 2004, was once home to La Hacienda and Ice Cream Forest and Restaurant.

An opening date has not been set. Learn more at bn-sandwiches.business.site.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Vietnamese sandwich shop coming to Holland Township