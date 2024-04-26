Vietnamese solar company pledges 908 jobs at future $294 million Eastern NC plant

In one of the state’s largest jobs announcements of the year so far, the Vietnamese solar producer Boviet Solar promises to create more than 900 jobs at a future facility in the Eastern North Carolina city of Greenville.

The company was founded in 2013 and manufactures photovoltaic modules technologies which convert sunlight to energy.

By 2028, Boviet says it will create 908 jobs and invest $294 million at the facility, which could span more than 1 million square feet in Pitt County.

On Friday, the N.C. Economic Investment Committee awarded Boviet an $8.3 million job development investment grant, or JDIG, to be paid out through tax benefits over 12 years if the company reaches its hiring and investment targets.

Other state incentives for the project include $1.8 million for the state community college system to train workers and $2 million from the Golden Leaf Foundation. Local incentives between Pitt County and the city of Greenville offer the project another $18 million.

Average wages at the site will be $52,879, according to the state grant agreement. North Carolina officials said Boviet picked Greenville over fellow finalists Phoenix and Atlanta.

About 80 miles east of Raleigh, Greeville is home to East Carolina University, where Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak Friday on the Boviet development. Attracting jobs projects in the renewable energy sector, including several incoming electric vehicle battery sites, has been a point of emphasis for the governor.

North Carolina is no stranger to solar companies; the Solar Energy Industries Association ranks the state fourth in the nation for solar electric capacity installed.