Vietnam's FIRST decentralized insurance protocol has been presented.

·4 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nami Insurance officially launched the "Proof of Concept" that proves the feasibility and practicality of the first cryptocurrency insurance product in Vietnam. The decentralized hedging protocol Nami Insurance utilizes blockchain technology to enable a decentralized insurance service and transforms trade risk into the first flourishing opportunity ever.

Nami Insurance - Change Risk to Payback
Nami Insurance - Change Risk to Payback

The first of Nami Insurance's four phases of construction is termed "Proof of Concept." This insurance product is a member of the Nami Foundation, which will define a fully - equipped ecosystem of decentralized financial products in the wake of previously successful initiatives like Nami Futures and Nami Exchange.

Nami Insurance was invented at a period when the global economy and financial landscape can be summarized in the acronym VUCA, standing for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity. Despite the collapse of many institutions, which has caused many investors to lose devotion, there is still great room in this market. According to TrippleA, in 2022, global crypto ownership is estimated at an average of 4.2%, with over 320 million users worldwide.

Nami Foundation, formerly known as Nami Corp., was founded in 2017 in Singapore and is currently experiencing market swings. The business has been creating cutting-edge products in the blockchain sector while upholding a philosophy of fairness and equality, being community-focused, and aiming to assist investors through a challenging period of the market.

After many years of operating the organization and experiencing market fluctuations, CEO of Nami Foundation - Mr. Giap Van Dai understands that "Adaptability, Flexibility, Decentralization, and Transparency" are some of the most important qualities for an organization to survive and flourish in the current state of VUCA. Therefore, he introduced the concept of DAFi (Decentralized & Adaptable Finance) and turned it into the foundation for Nami Foundation.

Nami Insurance is being conceived as a result of the Vietnamese development team's research and innovation efforts, which transformed traditional investment hedge protocol into a global blockchain with promising prospects for idea generation aimed at fairness and equality for all investors.

How does Nami Insurance work?

Nami Insurance allows users to choose the type of Asset to be covered, the insurance margin in accordance with the value to be protected and the duration of the insurance. In return, users receive a cover payout when the asset's price reaches a predetermined threshold.

As a decentralized product, Nami Insurance's procedures are fully transparent and performed as optimally. Users can easily keep track and clearly understand the cash flow and payment capacity thru On-chain data of each smart contract. Every index is displayed in real-time at the main interface of the website namiinsurance.io

The entire system is run via a completed procedure with insurance pools namely Margin Pool and Claim Pool, corresponding by publicly created Smartcontract. Each Pool plays a crucial role in the continuous cycle.

In the "Proof of Concept," Nami Insurance has integrated multi-chain on the top 5 popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallets, turning user risks into profits by applying an insurance mechanism to two main tradings: Spot and Futures, which have more than 100 continually updated listed assets.

How does Nami Insurance protect its users?

Nami Insurance does not control assets (Non-Custodial) and always aims to protect the value of the users' assets. The system will automatically lock the corresponding margin and insurance claim assets in the "Smart Contract" for each executed contract. At the expiration of the contract's terms, users are guaranteed to receive all of the assets as the data recorded in the smart contract.

In order to further assure that the Pools are always capable of paying for legitimate contracts, Nami Foundation has provided the financial funds for Nami Insurance and related ecosystem products. Nami Insurance Fund and Nami Foundation Fund are the identities of this fund.

Nami Insurance - Change Risk to Payback

Nami Insurance is a decentralized hedging protocol that applies Blockchain technology to provide a reliable and transparent decentralized insurance service, minimizing the risk of user's loss of property value when the market has strong price fluctuations.

Website: Namiinsurance.io

Whitepaper: Nami Insurance

Facebook Community: Nami Insurance Community

Telegram: Nami Insurance Vietnam

Twitter:  @Nami_insurance

About Nami Foundation

Nami Foundation is a pioneer in the cryptocurrency & blockchain industry in Vietnam, focusing on empowering, and building financial services on Blockchain. Our mission is to nurture, build, and empower blockchain financial services with the operating philosophy of fairness & equality, aiming at not only a community for the investors, but also the establishment of their financial independence.

Website: nami.foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnams-first-decentralized-insurance-protocol-has-been-presented-301707868.html

SOURCE Nami Insurance

