Vietnam's Flamingo Group Wins Big in Prestigious International Real Estate Awards

·3 min read

The company has been recognized by both the IPA and the BCI Asia Awards in 2022

HANOI, Vietnam, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flamingo Holding Group (Flamingo Group), a key player in the real estate arena both in Vietnam and around the world, has emerged as the winners of two vital categories at the prestigious International Property Awards (IPA) 2022. The Flamingo Group is also the only Vietnamese enterprise to be awarded a pair of wins at the BCI Asia Awards 2022.

At the IPA 2022 June 23 event in London, the Flamingo Group surpassed hundreds of prestigious real estate developers worldwide. It came out on top as the project with the best landscape architecture in the Asia Pacific and the best complex architecture in the Asia Pacific for the Flamingo Hai Tien located in Thanh Hoa, an investment hotspot in Vietnam.

Tasked with innovating on the luxury resort real estate model, Flamingo Group received high praise from the professional judges for its green architecture and unique "Forest in the Sky" style. In addition, the Flamingo Hai Tien project was developed according to the model of Ibiza - the largest party island in the world - with the result of a paradise of villas and plenty of entertainment and food options stretching for kilometers.

Established in the UK with nearly 30 years of operation, the IPA is considered one of the most prestigious annual real estate awards on the planet and is often indicative of a guarantee of excellent quality in global real estate.

The Flamingo Group was also awarded double honors at BCI Asia Awards 2022 to be held on June 30, they have won 2 awards categories: Top 10 Developer 2022 and IDA Interior Design Award 2022 for the Flamingo Cat Ba project, the first Vietnamese enterprise to do so.

"In addition to the sustainable profit factor and towards the highest standard of a 5-star resort, Flamingo's design is also associated with the everlasting philosophy with nature. We apply this philosophy in architectural design, green space renovation, and application of green technology in operation, bringing the difference and portraying the "Flamingo identity" in our customer's and partners' hearts."  shared Mr. Truong Xuan Quy, General Director of Flamingo Land Business JSC, a subsidiary of Flamingo Group.

"Projects in Dai Lai - Vinh Phuc, Cat Ba - Hai Phong, Hai Tien - Thanh Hoa will all have the fastest access to the rigorous standards of world-renowned 5-star resorts," he added.

The BCI Asia Awards have been held annually since 2005, where the BCI Media Group and its judges help provide an overview of the architecture and construction industry in the region by recognizing the various architects & developers. They have had a significant impact on the Vietnamese market.

About Flamingo Group

Established in 1996, Flamingo Group has constantly been developing with exponential growth in many industries: leisure, real estate, tourism, hospitality services, construction, architecture, etc.

Motivated by an ambitious desire for Vietnamese brands to achieve international reach with world-class products and services, Flamingo Group is now recognized as a leading leisure realty and hospitality developer in Vietnam and the surrounding region, with a series of renowned projects and a hall of fame including 65 prestigious national and global awards.

More information on the Flamingo Group can be found at the company's website: https://flamingoholdinggroup.vn/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnams-flamingo-group-wins-big-in-prestigious-international-real-estate-awards-301574601.html

SOURCE Flamingo Group

