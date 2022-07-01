U.S. markets open in 8 hours 48 minutes

Viettel Enters AI Collaboration with NVIDIA

·2 min read

HANOI, Vietnam, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group and NVIDIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance Viettel and Vietnam's technology research and solutions.

Viettel is the first company in Vietnam, and also one of five in Asia to officially establish a strategic partnership with NVIDIA involving AI initiatives.
Viettel is the first Vietnam company and one of five in Asia to officially establish a strategic partnership with NVIDIA involving AI initiatives. NVIDIA is a global leader in AI hardware and software from edge to cloud computing. The company's technologies are used in 70% of the world's top 500 fastest supercomputers.

Viettel will join NVIDIA's Partner Network, a global ecosystem of leading companies across industries, and expect to benefit from NVIDIA's expertise in opportunities for machine learning (ML) and AI research, ML/AI industry collaborations, and other strategic engagements.

Viettel and NVIDIA will collaborate to accelerate the research and implementation of Viettel's AI technology in robotics, computer vision, natural language process, digital twins, and other areas by leveraging NVIDIA's high-performance computing platforms and ecosystems.

The companies plan to organize shared training courses, advisory sessions, seminars, and conferences to enhance technical expertise and domestic workforce readiness in utilizing NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing in AI model training, testing, and application. The collaboration between Viettel and NVIDIA marks a milestone in implementing Vietnam's National AI Strategy and bringing Viettel's AI solutions to the international market.

At the event, Viettel Deputy Director, Nguyen Dinh Chien shared, "With the ultimate goal of advancing Vietnam's AI leadership, Viettel will promote further collaboration with world-leading technology firms. We are delighted to have NVIDIA as a key partner to drive our AI innovations to greater heights and to accelerate our AI research competency."

Keith Strier, Vice President of Worldwide AI Initiatives, NVIDIA stated: "As the only AI company that operates inside every other AI company, NVIDIA will join with Viettel to upskill Vietnam's workforce and forge the foundation for an expansive domestic AI industry. Viettel is taking action to ensure Vietnam has the necessary human and compute infrastructure needed to be an AI Nation. Within three years, I expect that other countries will aspire to be the 'Vietnam' of their region."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viettel-enters-ai-collaboration-with-nvidia-301579354.html

SOURCE Viettel Group

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • Micron Issues Muted Sales Forecast On Demand Weakness

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology issued a subdued revenue outlook, spooking investors even as it reported a strong rise in earnings for its latest quarter. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth” in coming quarters, Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that he was still confident about long-term demand for memory and storage. Micron which makes data-storage and memory chips for computers and smartphones, had enjoyed a major upswing in sales and profit during the pandemic, benefiting from surging demand for electronics amid the work-from-home shift.

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles, green-lighting the company's plan to expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, shipping vessels and trucks. Starlink, a fast-growing constellation of internet-beaming satellites in orbit, has long sought to grow its customer base from individual broadband users in rural, internet-poor locations to enterprise customers in the potentially lucrative automotive, shipping and airline sectors. "Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move," the FCC said in its authorization published Thursday, echoing plans outlined in SpaceX's request for the approval early last year.

  • Apple eyes fuel purchases from dashboard as it revs up car software

    Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out, accelerating the company's push to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services. A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple's developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported.

  • BlackBerry Radar Now Available on AWS Marketplace

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Radar®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution purpose-built for the transportation industry, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Google Makes Deal With Developers in Latest App Store Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Google reached an agreement with US developers that will let consumers subscribe to services outside the company’s Play Store, marking the latest shift for an app-store economy that it dominates alongside Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.

  • Cash App users can now invest in stock and bitcoin with their spare change

    Block Inc. seems positioned to drive more links between its various offerings with a new feature that lets users automatically invest the spare change from Cash Card debit purchases in the stock market or into bitcoin.

  • Couple told after buying house that internet would cost $27k, forced to rely on 4G hotspot

    ‘I was just flabbergasted that a house like this, in an area like this, could possibly have never been wired for Internet’

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 is Just $312 on Amazon

    You can save up to $100 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • Apple Hikes iPhone and iPad Prices in Japan After Yen Tanks

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. raised the prices of its iPhones and iPads in Japan in an uncommon move to account for the yen’s precipitous drop in value this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe Cupertino, California-base

  • Samsung Electronics starts 3-nanometer chip production ahead of TSMC

    Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips, becoming the first company to do so globally, as it aims to beat Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC, the world’s most advanced foundry chipmaker. Samsung said it's using gate-all-around (GAA) transistor architecture, which allows these first-generation 3-nm chips to have 16% smaller surface area, 45% reduction in power usage and 23% performance improvement compared with current 5-nm chips. The company is currently producing the first generation of 3-nm chips and plans to start the second generation of the 3-nm process production in 2023, a spokesperson at Samsung Electronics told TechCrunch.

  • How to protect your data in a post Roe v Wade world

    Women may soon need to protect their online data in states where abortion is now illegal. Here's how to do so.

  • Android Smartphone Makers Cutting Orders, But Apple Holds Firm

    While Samsung and other Android smartphone vendors have been cutting production orders, Apple is sticking to its plans for now.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022: Save on Tech, Home, and Fashion

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but as we've seen in years past you don't need to wait until midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern on July 12 to score some deals. Amazon-made products like Fire TVs, Apple and Sony tech, and goods from every brand under the sun are already seeing discounts.

  • Snapchat Parent Launches Monthly Subscription Plan

    Snap is launching a subscription plan that unlocks exclusive features on the Snapchat app for a monthly fee, becoming the latest social media platform to seek revenue beyond advertising. Snap said that the features will evolve over time and some will eventually become available to the broader user base. “We’re looking forward to learning about the appetite for Snapchat+ from this initial start as we explore these new monetization opportunities,” the company said.