U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.83
    +34.54 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,393.96
    +258.97 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,914.51
    +85.01 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.12
    +39.61 (+2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.75
    +2.25 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.60
    +24.40 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.28 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9647
    +0.0049 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7530
    -0.2110 (-5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4150
    -0.3760 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.44
    -730.35 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.68
    +13.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,003.56
    +18.97 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Viettel High Tech Selects UfiSpace Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways for its Massive 5G Roll Out

·4 min read

HANOI, Vietnam and NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (VHT) and UfiSpace announces their business plans to deploy Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways for Viettel's Massive 5G roll out. VHT develops 100G Cell Site Router software and UfiSpace provides hardware and supports with a related expertise. The collaboration focuses on perfecting performance synchronization for 5G services and development of Viettel's Cell Site Router and Data Center Switch in the future.

The Cell Site Router is a device specially designed for application in the transmission infrastructure for 5G networks, applying the most advanced technologies in the access layer of the metro network to meet 5G application services. VHT is the first unit to conduct product research in Vietnam. The Cell Site Router must undergo a rigorous evaluation process with more than 20,000 tests on the features and performance of the device. This is a very proud milestone for the project team as well as for the journey to perfect the 5G ecosystem that Viettel has completely mastered 100% from research to production.

UfiSpace will deliver their S9500 Series of disaggregated cell site gateways that come with a wide range of network (1/10/25/100G) and timing (ToD, 1PPS, BITS and 10MHz) interfaces and will handle increased data volumes from 5G Viettel services, with support for 4G and 3G networks. With Class-C timing accuracy and support of SyncE and IEEE 1558v2, the S9500 Series can be used as both grand master, boundary, and slave clocks, and will reduce deployment complexities for Viettel.

For the latest network rollout, VHT has developed a Network Operating System (NOS) that will be used for transport network management and application deployments within the group's operators. VHT and UfiSpace have completed initial testing with 25 100G Cell Site Routers.

"At Viettel High Technology, we always focus on research and production of cutting-edge technology solutions for our customers and national security," said Nguyen Vu Ha, General Director of VHT. "We are proud to release our NOS into production; working along with UfiSpace DCSGs, it will improve operations efficiency for our operators and have their networks prepared for the modern age of 5G services. We selected UfiSpace white box routers as they offered the most futureproof option for our network modernization and will serve an ideal platform for our NOS."

"We are humbled to be working with Viettel who thrive to deliver the most innovative technologies into their network and are among the first operators in South East Asia to deploy a massive 5G roll out with their own NOS," says Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. "It is a great experience for our team to collaborate with Viettel and we are confident that our disaggregated cell site gateways will allow Viettel to reach their target in network performance, reliability, and bring more value to their customers."

About Viettel High Technology

Viettel has built a large 4G telecommunications infrastructure covering 97% of Vietnam population and has become a pioneer in 5G adoption in Vietnam. Viettel's 5G services are available in 16 cities and provinces in Vietnam to date. Viettel develops full network elements including Devices, Radio Access Network (RAN), Transmission Network, and Core Network which are forming a strong foundation for digital society.

Viettel High Technology is the research and development arm of Viettel and in charge of design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of telecom solutions.

About UfiSpace

UfiSpace is a leading provider for end-to-end 5G networking solutions for telecommunication companies, cloud service providers and data centers. Through passion, dedication, and engineering excellence, our innovative 5G technologies has led to worldwide deployments of our disaggregated cell site gateway routers (DCSG) and the world's first Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) routing system for a disaggregated IP/MPLS backbone. With a vertically integrating supply chain, we deliver high quality and cost-effective open networking solutions with the goal of accelerating industry growth and lowering the costs of 5G deployments for our customers. To keep updated with UfiSpace's latest activities please follow us on LinkedIn.

 

Media Inquiries:
Le Thuy Mai, Head of Marketing and Communications
Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation, Viettel Group
mailt@viettel.com.vn

Nicole Chen, Head of Marketing
Ufi Space Co., Ltd
nicole.chen@ufispace.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viettel-high-tech-selects-ufispace-disaggregated-cell-site-gateways-for-its-massive-5g-roll-out-301634962.html

SOURCE UfiSpace; Viettel High Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukrain

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries. Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple had told its suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as many as 6 million units in the second half of the year on disappointing demand. "Weaker consumer demand is to be expected when utility bills are going up, interest rates are going up, mortgage costs are going higher ... discretionary spending is going to be curtailed by that," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth in London.

  • Apple Watch ultra review: It’s bigger, bulkier and, dare we say, better

    If you like the size and striking design, this is an upgrade that’s hard to resist

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares

  • BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Foresight: Eye-Net Signs Commercial Agreement with Pango to Protect up to Three Million Road Users in Israel

    Pango, the leading parking, smart mobility, vehicle and road services and payment application in Israel, will integrate and market Eye-Net™ Protect Family of Products

  • Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

  • 2 Software Stocks I'm Buying on Repeat During This Bear Market

    These two companies have durable earnings streams that should hold up even if the economy takes a tumble.

  • Moore’s Law ‘alive and well’ as Intel CEO pushes back at Nvidia, launches budget gaming card

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • 3 New Products That Have Me Excited for Nvidia's Future

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent products announced during its 2022 GTC event. Unfortunately, Nvidia's stock price continues to be highly volatile. So I explain why I still plan on holding all my shares.