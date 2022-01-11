View 22: Sedgwick highlights industry trends for year ahead

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Sedgwick highlights industry trends for year ahead

·3 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today published "View 22" which highlights major industry trends and issues that employers, brokers, carriers, risk managers and human resources professionals should be aware of throughout the coming year.

"Our worldview has changed dramatically in the past two years. And with a broader viewpoint comes innovative approaches to how we do business, how we adapt to change, and how we communicate with one another," said David Stills, senior vice president, carrier and risk practice at Sedgwick. "Our trends analysis this year aims to understand and predict how we at Sedgwick and other organizations will shift to meet evolving challenges, risks and opportunities. Our vision is to lead with clear, forward-thinking perspective as we serve our clients globally."

Sedgwick's experts and thought leaders have focused on 22 key trends we believe will be essential to follow in the year ahead and will continue to monitor their impact on our industry throughout 2022. These trends align with our view on people, property, brands and performance:

  • View on people: Organizations around the world face workforce challenges, populations moving beyond a pandemic mindset and, as a result, reshaping their attitudes toward work, benefits and balance. In the face of ongoing change, partnership and support will be essential to organizations' success and the overall health and wellness of their teams.

  • View on property: Supply chain disruption, fluctuation in labor and demand, and ever-shifting restrictions have created both shortages and surges in the marketplace – this will impact all types of property claims and repairs. As technology and the global landscape influence the way we respond, what changes will we see in coverage, service and resolution?

  • View on brands: Companies across all industries face new levels of risk and ongoing pressure in approaching regulation, liability and reputation. Proactive preparation can make a critical difference in getting ahead of the next product or brand crisis.

  • View on performance: Data science and advanced analytics are driving the technological transformation of organizations, helping leaders leverage insights and maintain business continuity. But partnership remains a differentiating factor as organizations adapt to evolving models, improve consumer experience and transform for the future.

"This year, we can expect our view to continue to evolve beyond our homes and the too-familiar screens of our personal devices and into a more macro, global picture. By expanding our point of view, we can find new and innovative ways to do business, help people, solve complex problems, and care for others. This concept runs through each one of our predictions, as we examine new views on people, property, brands and performance," said Stills.

For the full list of trends that make up the "View 22" report, as well as Sedgwick's broader industry thought leadership, visit the Sedgwick website and follow Sedgwick's news at www.sedgwick.com/news.

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 30,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/view-22-sedgwick-highlights-industry-trends-for-year-ahead-301458062.html

SOURCE Sedgwick

