VIEW ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating View, Inc. for Potential Securities Violations

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by View, Inc. ('View' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:VIEW).

View disclosed on August 16, 2021, that it 'began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.' On this news, shares of View dropped by more than 20% in intraday trading on August 17, 2021.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 18, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options of View, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664515/VIEW-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-View-Inc-for-Potential-Securities-Violations

