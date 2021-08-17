VIEW, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: View Inc. Will Postpone Release Of Financial Results - Stock Drops - Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is conducting a securities class action investigation to determine whether View, Inc. ('View' or the 'Company')(NASDAQ:VIEW) violated federal securities laws.

View announced in a press release, dated August 16, 2021, that 'it will postpone the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.' View stated that '[t]he Audit Committee of View's Board of Directors recently began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.'

In an August 16, 2021 10-Q SEC filing, View stated that '[t]he Company cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the Company's financial results or the Company's assessment of its internal control over financial reporting for prior periods. As a result, the Company has not finalized its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company expects that it will finalize its financial statements and file the related Second Quarter 10-Q as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the investigation.'

On this news, shares of View dropped significantly, closing down almost 25%, thereby injuring investors.

