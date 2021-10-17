U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,556.36
    -489.56 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

View, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 18, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of View, Inc. (NASDAQ : VIEW) investors that acquired shares between Nov. 30, 2020 and Aug. 16, 2021. Investors have until October 18, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC” or “blank check company”) which was formed for the specific purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View combined via a business combination with View as the surviving, public entity on March 8, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that, throughout the Class Period, View made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) View had not properly accrued warranty costs in relation to its product; (ii) there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls in regard to accounting and financial reporting in relation to warranty accrual; (iii) View’s financial results for prior periods were misstated as a result; and (iv) View’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as result.

View announced on August 16, 2021 that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.” View’s share price fell more than 24% on this news, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 18, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • J&J Baby Powder Claims Spur Bankruptcy Despite $25 Billion in Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Only two companies in the world can pay their bills so reliably that they wield perfect credit ratings from both S&P and Moody’s. But one of them, Johnson & Johnson, just turned to bankruptcy court to deal with customers who argue the company’s products gave them cancer.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Tha

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • He Wants to Retire in 15 Years, When He Turns 65. A Financial Adviser Weighs In.

    The couple, who live in Lake Ozark, Mo., also receive $500 a month in child-care credits from the recent stimulus package. Together, their two traditional IRAs contain $285,000. In addition, Mr. Lynch has a small pension that will pay $325 a month when he turns 59½.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • Why the Stock Market Decline Is Over — For Now

    Equities have rebounded from their September swoon, powered by better-than-expected earnings. But a few key risks remain.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • Stock-Split Watch: Is Costco Next?

    With the underlying business gaining momentum, management may follow what other well-known names have done with their shares recently.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.68 on 16th of December. This makes the...

  • 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC

    Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter, the value of that many shares would have been about $534 million. "No, it was a trade," Burry was quoted as saying in an email to CNBC on Friday, when asked whether he was still shorting Tesla.

  • AMD, GM Lead Five Stocks Closing In On Breakouts

    AMD stock, General Motors, Expedia, cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties and cybersecurity firm Fortinet are your stocks to watch this week. Advanced Micro Devices, Fortinet and IIPR stock are arguably already in range from early buy points. AMD stock is on IBD Leaderboard and SwingTrader.

  • How to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin

    Crypto shy, but don’t want to miss out? There are other ways to ride the wave.

  • Why Corsair Gaming Tumbled by 8% Today

    Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) probably wished it wasn't in the stock market game on Friday. Both Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities and Baird's Colin Sebastian are now somewhat cooler on Corsair stock.

  • Be Sure To Check Out CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy CVS Health Corporation ( NYSE:CVS ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Amazon Earnings: What to Watch on Oct. 28

    Investors will soon learn how this year's broad reopening of the U.S. economy affected the e-commerce giant's results for the third quarter.