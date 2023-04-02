View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023

Operator: Greetings. And welcome to the View, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relations at View. Thank you, Samuel. You may begin.

Samuel Meehan: Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to View's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I am Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relations at View. I am here with Dr. Rao Mulpuri, our CEO; and Amy Reeves, our CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that after market closed today, View issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. You may access this press release in the Investor Relations section of view.com. As today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release for a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual performance to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

These forward-looking statements apply as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements after our call. For a more detailed description of certain factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. I would also like to remind you that during the call we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures related to Views performance. You can find the reconciliation of these measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the press release. Now I will turn the call over to our CEO, Rao Mulpuri. Rao, over to you.

Story continues

Dr. Rao Mulpuri: Thank you, Samuel, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. In our prepared remarks, I will discuss our 2022 highlights and address the important developments since our last call, and Amy will go into details on the financial performance of our business. I am excited to report that View achieved a record year in 2022 with revenues above $100 million for the first time in the company's history and within the guidance range we issued last year. The View team did an outstanding job and I am very proud of our team's collective efforts, dedication and relentless execution in building our business. 2022 was a critical year for the company with several notable accomplishments. First, while hitting $100 million in revenues is a historical milestone for the company, what is underlying that is a tremendous effort to create the products and manage the supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, field service, and most importantly, customers that are steadfast partners in this journey to fundamentally make buildings more sustainable, healthier and smarter.

Second, moving to products. Our fourth generation glass is now fully ramped up. The neutral colors produced by our proprietary plasma coatings are well received by designers, owners and users of buildings and will be the new industry benchmark going forward. We launched our multifamily residential product to capitalize on the large and growing opportunity for Smart Windows in the residential sector. I will cover this in more detail shortly. We successfully ramped up our Smart Building Platform, a fully integrated Smart Window product offering. This allows View greater control in optimizing design, performance and cost of the Smart Building envelope, working seamlessly with the real estate ecosystem, and most importantly, provide the best solutions and customer support for our customers.

We continue to innovate in Smart Building technologies, our cloud-based SaaS business to accelerate the digital transformation of real estate, I am pleased to report that this high margin business grew to $11 million in revenue in 2022. Third, our operations continue to scale in improving yield and operational efficiencies within our manufacturing, supply chain and field capabilities. We have plenty of headroom to grow capacity in our existing footprint as we drive awareness and demand for our products. Fourth, we had a major legislative win in 2022 as Smart Windows were included in the investment tax credit. The Federal Government now provides a 30% to 50% tax credit on View Smart Windows as part of the broader effort in the U.S. to accelerate our transition to a more sustainable infrastructure.

Fifth, we completed a $212 million capital raise that was led by strategic real estate investors who are looking to create positive change in the industry. This is a great validation of our business and we are thrilled that our customers are also investing in our company and have become great partners in this journey. It's important to note that we achieved all of this in spite of the challenging macro environment. The combination of rising interest rates, uncertainty in lending markets and the lingering impacts of the pandemic have all caused change and uncertainty in the real estate industry. These challenges are balanced by secular tailwinds for View, including the industry's need to build and upgrade buildings that are more sustainable, experiential, healthier and smarter.

Now turning to the key market verticals. Office space is facing pressures from hybrid work models and companies are reassessing their required real estate footprint. Despite this, we continue to see employers strong desire to bring their employees back to work and high quality differentiated buildings are doing quite well in the market. Further, we continue to see renovations and repositioning of aging properties and we also see that life science and labs continue to grow in this cycle. On to airports, which is a very strong sector for View, every major airport in the United States is focusing on sustainability and passenger experience. We continue to see active renovations and new terminals being added across the country and View has installations and ongoing projects at major U.S. airports, including Boston Logan, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, New York LaGuardia, Memphis, Charlotte and Phoenix among many others.

Building, real estate, business

Photo by Donny Jiang on Unsplash

Next, the healthcare sector is continuing to build hospitals, as well as medical office buildings and ambulatory care services facilities. Sustainability, patient experience and care for their own employees have become very important for every healthcare leader in the post-COVID environment. View has several signature installations across North America and we are well positioned to grow in this sector. Now turning to the multifamily residential sector, which has shown relative strength in this cycle. There's a severe shortage of housing in the United States that requires additional capacity to be added in many cities nationwide. We released our multifamily residential product last year and we have seen great excitement from building owners and residents alike.

Our residential product is specifically engineered for the multifamily setting and we built a suite of applications designed around the individual user. For example, we recently launched the sleep in mode on the View mobile app. Sleep and mode allows users to keep their apartments cool and dark in the morning until they are ready to start their day at a predetermined wake-up time. When the user wants to wake up, View Smart Windows gradually clear, gently waking up residents with natural light. Essentially, users can program their sunrise. We are gaining market momentum in this very important sector. Earlier this week, we announced that RXR selected View's Smart Windows for their Hamilton Green large scale mixed-use project in New York. This represents Views largest multifamily project to-date and is the latest of several notable projects in multifamily, including 4650 Broadway and Sven in the New York area, along with projects in Seattle, DC area, Boston, Toronto and Vancouver.

Looking ahead, we are focused on key platform customers with large nationwide portfolios in the multifamily vertical that see higher value in our product and want to differentiate their buildings. We are also redoubling our focus on the institutional sector, notably airports and health care. A narrower focus of our business around these high quality customers allows us to reduce sales friction, drive repeat business and enable a more efficient path to profitability. Now shifting gears to the year ahead. In 2023, we look to build on our accomplishments from last year. We all know that the macro environment, particularly for real estate is tough and uncertain. And not surprisingly, some of our existing customers have seen delays in their projects.

In spite of these headwinds, we have a committed backlog for 2023 that already exceeds 2022 revenues. As we have said before, our business is less about the macro and more about adoption. We have a healthy project pipeline to drive substantial growth in 2023 and beyond. In order to continue to drive efficiencies and recognizing the uncertainty in the markets, we have taken proactive steps to lower our fixed costs and the breakeven point so that we can achieve profitability milestones at a significantly lower revenue level. We will be talking about 2023 in more detail on our Q1 earnings call coming up shortly. With that, I will hand it over to Amy to cover the financials. Amy, over to you.

Amy Reeves: Thank you, Rao, and good afternoon, everyone. I will be covering the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. As we get started, please note that unless otherwise stated, my comments refer to non-GAAP results of operations as discussed described by Samuel at the beginning of the call. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in our press release. For the quarter, we reported revenue of $44 million, which represents a 56% year-over-year increase from Q4 2021 due to growth across all product lines, including Smart Glass, Smart Building Platform and Smart Building Technologies. We continue to see an acceleration in the strategic transition towards our Smart Building Platform business and expect this to continue in 2023.

For the fourth quarter, we increased not only the number of Smart Building Platform projects compared to a year ago, but we are also increasing the average size of the project. For the full year 2022, we reported revenue of $101 million, representing 37% year-over-year growth, compared to $74 million in 2021 and within our guidance of $100 million to $110 million. The strong revenue growth was driven by momentum in our Smart Building Platform and Smart Building Technology products. Our Q4 2022 non-GAAP cost of revenues increased 29% year-over-year from Q4 2021, primarily driven by higher revenues. Q4 2022 cost of revenues benefited from a decrease in new contract loss accruals, lower levels of inventory impairments for raw materials and operational enhancements achieved in our factory.

For the full year 2022, our non-GAAP cost of revenues increased 5% year-over-year from full year 2021, primarily driven by higher revenues and ramping of our factory capacity, which was partially offset by better operational efficiencies in the factory. We also benefited from a decrease in new contract loss accruals in 2022. Cost of revenues continue to improve as a percentage of revenues, reflecting the benefit of growing revenues over the company's fixed manufacturing costs and favorable mix shift to our Smart Building Platform project -- product. As a result, gross margin as a percent of sales significantly improved year-over-year. We expect to see continued leverage in our gross margin as we grow our revenues, improve our operational efficiencies and lower our structural fixed costs through the proactive measures we have taken.

Turning to operating expenses. View incurred $13 million in non-GAAP research and development expense in Q4 2022, a decrease of 26% from Q4 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by the completion of certain major R&D projects and realization of cost savings initiatives. We expect these improvements to continue in 2023. We incurred $23 million in non-GAAP SG&A expenses, which increased 4% compared to Q4 2021. We continue to take proactive measures to lower the structural cost of the business and expect SG&A expense to be lower going forward. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $57 million, compared to $60 million in Q4 2021, reflecting higher revenues and the leverage of our expenses over our top line growth.

Cash used in operations for the full year 2022 was $260 million, compared to $261 million in the full year 2021. Last year, we said we anticipated cash burn would improve in the second half, driven by leverage from our higher revenues, improved working capital management, reduced G&A expense following the completion of the restatement and realization of our focus on cost savings initiatives. During the first half of the year, our cash used in operations totaled $153 million. We are pleased to report today that we made significant strides in reducing cash burn in the second half of the year, with cash used in operations of $107 million, representing a 30% reduction. As Rao mentioned, this week, we took actions to reduce our fixed costs and improve cash burn in order to reduce our breakeven point.

When combined with the actions we took late last year and other cost savings initiatives we have put in place, we estimate these actions will result in an annualized fixed cost and cash savings of approximately $50 million. We expect to realize these savings in our financials starting in the second half of 2023. In Q4 2022, we completed a $212 million financing through the sale of convertible senior notes and ended the year with $198 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. With our cost savings plans in place, our focus this year will be on growing an efficient business and raising an additional capital to support us as we progress on our path to profitability. With that, Operator, we will open up for questions.

See also 15 Best Consumer Discretionary Dividend Stocks To Buu and 12 Best Low-Priced Technology Stocks To Invest In.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.