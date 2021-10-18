VIEW INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Deadline Approaching

U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased View, Inc. securities (NASDAQ:VIEW) between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. Interested investors may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/View for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of VIEW. Investors do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to recover as class members if the case is successful.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/View

The case alleges that View and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (ii) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; and (iii) as a result, View's financial results for prior periods were misstated.

Interested View investors have until October 18, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/View

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/View

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668378/VIEW-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Deadline-Approaching

