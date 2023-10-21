OUR VIEW: Kudos to Odessa's Chamber of Commerce

Oct. 20—THE POINT — Work of Odessa Chamber brings Odessans together.

This week was designated as Chamber of Commerce week across the country, and we couldn't let it go by without giving a big shout out to the great one we are fortunate enough to have here in Odessa.

Renee Earls heads up a wonderful team of talented and dedicated professionals who make it their priority to be the cheerleaders for this city.

The work of a chamber is to create an environment in which businesses grow and organizations prosper. That is certainly true of our Chamber, which also welcomes both new residents and visitors to this city as well as helping improve our quality of life.

Did you know our Chamber is almost 90 years old? Formed in 1934, the Chamber has ebbed and flowed over the years into a group that now is involved in business advocacy, economic and community development, education, healthcare, transportation, workforce development, leadership and tourism.

Odessa thrives because of good citizens. You won't find a better chamber group than those at the Odessa Chamber, with more than 775 business members.

About 80 percent of those are considered small businesses. Business membership dues go back into making this city great.

The Odessa Chamber is also a volunteer booster.

They encourage businesses and individuals to give back through volunteerism. You will often see the Chamber staff out volunteering themselves.

Here's to 90 years of the Odessa Chamber and to 90 more!

Thanks for all you do. You truly are the unsung heroes of Odessa.