U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.58
    -3.71 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,158.95
    -86.98 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,886.38
    -5.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.58
    -16.56 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    -2.11 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7450
    +0.0280 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6310
    +0.2230 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,747.23
    +69.92 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.26
    +0.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,956.04
    +8.44 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

A View of the Rapidly Growing Australian BESS Market , Reports IDTechEx

·4 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia is at the forefront of great battery energy storage system (BESS) development, with front-of-the-meter (FTM) installations expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming decade while supplemented by steady behind-the-meter (BTM) installations. IDTechEx estimates a CAGR for an annual installed capacity of 42% for 2023 – 2033 in Australia. The Victorian Big Battery, installed in 2021, is one of the largest battery systems to be installed globally, with only installations in the US having a larger capacity. Its 450 MWh capacity stores enough energy to power over one million homes for 30 minutes.

Australia storage policy, funding, and renewables targets. Source: IDTechEx
Australia storage policy, funding, and renewables targets. Source: IDTechEx

On the supply chain front, Energy Renaissance will soon begin commercial operation of its Li-ion gigafactory in Tomago, New South Wales. This will promote domestic business opportunities for the supply of battery components, assist in the growing demand of Australian large-scale batteries, and complement residential battery demand. This will contribute to a more robust supply chain with reduced dependence on oversea markets, expediting battery manufacturing processes and, thus, battery installations. With established domestic supply chains for Li-ion battery manufacturing and production, the greatest increase in growth in battery installations in Australia is expected to occur in the latter half of the decade and beyond.

The country still has barriers to overcome on the regulatory front. Policies and targets are currently only state-wide and mostly comprised of renewable energy targets and not energy storage or battery storage targets.

Battery storage targets, seen across regions globally, act as key drivers for FTM battery installations. Regions such as the US and China, which have either state- or government-level battery storage targets, have historically seen the greatest volume of BESS deployments in recent years. IDTechEx expects these countries with battery storage targets to continue deploying large BESS at a growing rate. Australia still relies greatly on fossil fuels for electricity generation, and network charge arrangements are yet to be fully optimized. With greater coal phase-out and improved market conditions, Australia's FTM market would flourish more so than in the current circumstances.

With the Victoria region aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, the Victorian Government has created what is known as the "Neighbourhood Battery Initiative" (NBI). The Victorian Government has provided AU$10.92M in funding and AU$3.6M in grants to 16 projects in Victoria. These are mostly clustered in and around Melbourne, as shown in the below figure. One of the latest of these batteries in the Initiative was unveiled in Yarra, in June 2022. It has a system size of 110 kW / 284 kWh. The modules are manufactured by the Swedish company Polarium, and Pixii supply the monitoring and control applications.

If the Neighbourhood Battery Initiative proves financially feasible and beneficial for all stakeholders, this would help give rise to an emerging C&I market. Currently, only New South Wales has any form of budget (of AU$20 million) specifically for C&I battery installations. These neighborhood BTM batteries are larger in capacity than residential batteries and would be installed to support communities' and businesses' energy needs. However, improvements to network tariff arrangements on this front would spur their further uptake.

For example, in the National Electricity Market (NEM), current network tariff arrangements are such that energy flows between the customer and battery are charged twice. This occurs once on energy imported to the battery and twice when customers use this energy as electricity. The NBI is trialing tariff and subscription schemes to discount local network tariffs.

These developments in battery production supply chain, policies, and initiatives will bolster Australia to being one of the fastest growing regions for BESS deployments globally, though Australia will be very unlikely to compete with annual BESS deployment volumes forecast in regions such as the US and China.

Further insights and battery storage forecasts for Australia can be found in IDTechEx's latest report on the topic "Batteries for Stationary Energy Storage 2023-2033", among further insights and battery storage forecasts for the regions of the US, China, UK, Germany, Italy, and India. The report also includes regulatory landscapes, residential market analysis, business models and revenue streams, technologies in energy storage, and more.

To find out more, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Stationary.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images Download: 
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vtt8rdjfvsk2slay3ul26/h?dl=0&rlkey=kub75s2awnoqqlnye7ay97f6i

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers 
Sales and Marketing Administrator  
press@IDTechEx.com  
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx  
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx  
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002114/IDTechEx_ses_australia.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

IDTechEx Logo
IDTechEx Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-view-of-the-rapidly-growing-australian-bess-market--reports-idtechex-301746379.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Recommended Stories

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Oil Falls as Inflation Data Give Fed Reason to Keep Rates Higher

    Oil prices weakened after inflation data came in a bit stronger than expected. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. benchmark, slipped 1.6% to $78.85 a barrel. Brent crude the international standard, retreated 1.2% to $85.56 a barrel.

  • IBM Sues Former Top Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US I

  • 7 Stocks Generate An Astounding 25% Of The S&P 500's Profit

    If you lack just a handful of key stocks, you're missing out on a sizable chunk of the S&P 500's profit potential.

  • Coca-Cola forecasts upbeat annual profit on steady demand, price hikes

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday forecast 2023 profit growth above Wall Street expectations after edging past fourth-quarter revenue estimates, as demand for its sodas remains resilient in the face of multiple price hikes to tackle higher costs. Coca-Cola's near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market along with PepsiCo has made it easier for the company to raise prices over the last few quarters to counter higher freight, commodity and labor costs. "The outsized pricing is driving outsized revenues," said Wedbush Securities analyst Gerald Pascarelli.

  • Oil falls as U.S. releases more crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    Oil prices fall Tuesday, after the U.S. said it would follow through with a plan to sell 26 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Coca-Cola Gives Upbeat Outlook, Posts Strong Revenue on Higher Prices

    The beverage giant said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,00

  • Inside the Gray Market Keeping Cisco Tech in Stock in Russia

    The tech giant stopped selling its gear in Russia, but Cisco’s routers and other equipment are easy to find in Moscow.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Hungry for Growth? 3 Restaurant Payment Stocks to Consider

    Covid-19, inflation, and consumer preferences have led to a complex environment in the restaurant industry. 3 payment/software companies are helping restaurants to adapt and thrive.

  • Walmart is closing three US tech hubs but still expects all employees to report to office

    Walmart is shutting three tech hubs in the US, forcing a rejig in the workforce.

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.