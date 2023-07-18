Here’s What You Can View in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s Sustainability Report

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market delivered a strong performance again in the second quarter with the S&P 500 up 8.7%. Technology stocks contributed more than half of the S&P 500’s return. However, Madison Sustainable Equity Fund lagged behind the S&P 500 in the second quarter. Both sector allocation and stock selection were headwinds. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) engages in the railroad business. On July 17, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) stock closed at $209.86 per share. One-month return of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was 4.21%, and its shares lost 3.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has a market capitalization of $127.951 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund made the following comment about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) released its annual Sustainability report. Highlights include improved safety metrics as a result of its comprehensive approach to safe train operations through the use of technology in combination with training of its workforce. Train derailments declined by 21% compared to 2019. The company implemented a new qualitative cybersecurity risk management system to protect from cyber events. To date, the company has not experienced any material disruption due to a cyber attack or threat. The report also highlighted its annual giving with $24 million in donations across 2,500 non-profit organizations in 2022."

