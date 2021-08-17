U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.67
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5980
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,869.27
    -1,123.33 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

(VIEW) View, Inc. Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW).

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that the Audit Committee of View's Board of Directors recently started an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the Company's previous warranty accrual.

Following this news, the Company's share price fell 24.32% on August 17, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a View shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/view-view-inc-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301357433.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • State Street, Firm Behind Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue, Is Vacating New York City Offices

    The financial giant told staffers they wouldn’t be returning to its Midtown Manhattan offices, as firms across business lines question whether New York’s costs, taxes and uncertain recovery from the pandemic make it worthwhile to maintain their offices there.

  • OAN Loses Appeal Against Maddow, Must Pay MSNBC at Least $250,000

    Theo WargoFringe right-wing network One America News lost the appeal of its defamation suit against MSNBC and star host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, with a panel upholding a previous federal court ruling against OAN that required them to pay $250,000 of the defendants’ legal fees.OAN, owned by Herring Networks, initially sued Maddow for $10 million in July 2019 after the MSNBC star said on her show that the Trump-boosting network is “paid Russian propaganda,” calling her remarks “malicious and utte

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Oil Posts Longest Run of Losses Since March as Recovery Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a fourth day, marking its longest run of losses since March, pressured by a rising dollar and economic data illustrating the U.S. recovery’s uneven path.Futures declined 1% on Tuesday. The dollar climbed, weakening the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, while factory production strengthened the most in four months. Data from China on Monday revealed a slowdown in the economy last month.“Poor data coming

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Australia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 billion merger

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. BHP's exit from petroleum, which made up just 5% of its annual earnings, speeds up its exit from fossil fuels amid pressure from environmentally conscious investors. BHP CEO Mike Henry, however, said the company remained committed to metallurgical coal used in steel making.

  • Oil prices stretch losing streak to a 4th session as demand worries prevail

    Oil futures stretch their streak of losses into a fourth session on Tuesday as investors continue to fret over the outlook for demand due to the continued spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

  • U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July

    Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as auto makers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production rising 0.6%.

  • Engine No. 1 is all talk, no strategy with Exxon Mobil

    The tell: No specific recommendations on how Exxon should become a leader in profitable clean-energy production.