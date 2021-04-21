Viewing China From Afar: The Millenary Huangpu, a Beginning of Entrepreneurship

The Young American James' Journey Shows How a Foreigner Starts a Business in China

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How do foreigners start business in China? Where do they start their dreams? China's economy grew 18.3% year on year in Q1 of 2021. In 2020, while facing the raging pandemic, China took the lead in containing the coronavirus and became the only country in the world to achieve positive economic growth. As such, it has attracted a host of domestic and foreign venture capitalists and young people with dreams to start businesses. James Condon hopes that through his visit he can share his story with people that also have dreams of their own. The new docuseries "Viewing China from Afar " Season III produced by People's Daily Online West USA Inc. provided a glimpse into the life of a crowd of foreigners in China in 2020.

This episode narrates the motivation of James, who wants to start a business there in China in the second half of 2020. James visited Huangpu district of Guangzhou to learn about the favorable business climate with a hope that his local friends could show him around.

James' friend, Zuo Zhijun, a 'precursor' who has been working in Huangpu for two years, introduced to him the working and living environment in Huangpu. In 2020, Huangpu secured itself as the first among all economic development zones in China in terms of six major indicators including the GDP. The company where Zuo works has grown into an industry leader after over a decade's dedication in Huangpu.

James was told by Zuo that the most attractive thing about Huangpu district is that it's not only a land for entrepreneurship, but also retains the ancient culture it once had. As historical sites meet Business Accelerator Park, what highlights can be expected from the integration of history and innovation? Zuo took James to Nanhai God Temple which has a history of 1,400 years in China to tell him the amazing story about the foreign deity that stayed behind during the Tang dynasty. They walked through narrow alleys made of century-old blue bricks, ancient ancestral halls, small bridges, and strolled through ancient villages to experience the history of Huangpu. They also went to Business Accelerator Park to see the efficiency of flexible car lines from which a car can be produced in half the time compared to the traditional production method. James experienced the research and development, verification and trial production process carried out by global experts using VR technology. These represent a dynamic Huangpu today.

Story continues

During a full-day trip in Huangpu, James made this decision and said: "The amazing Huangpu is both traditional and modern, so I like it very much and I think I might settle down here." If you are thinking of starting a business in China, why not follow James' journey and experience the "past and present" of Huangpu, Guangzhou.

Wei Deng

Phone: 650.680.6791

Email: usawest@people.cn

Related Images

image1.png

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBzeQzy20Xs



Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewing-china-from-afar-the-millenary-huangpu-a-beginning-of-entrepreneurship-301274331.html

SOURCE People's Daily Online West USA Inc.