U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,016.25
    -28.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.00
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.93
    -1.36 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.80
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3690
    +0.0270 (+2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4650
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,034.34
    +343.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,147.44
    +904.76 (+372.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.24
    +31.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Viewpoint Collaborate Conference Broadens Reach, Opens Registration for 10th Annual Event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Virtual Event Offers Expert Insight on Current and Projected Construction Industry Trends and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Credit Options Beyond Clientbase

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and construction management software leader, today announced that registration is open for its annual Collaborate construction technology user conference, which will be held virtually September 14-16, 2021.

The event will bring thousands of construction industry professionals together to address industry challenges, share best practices, receive product training, network and learn from one another. Both current customers and all construction industry professionals will have free access to the conference. The keynote on the second day of the event will also feature world-class athlete, fitness & wellness advocate, TV host, home chef and mother of two Laila Ali as guest keynote speaker.

"In 2020, we were able to reach so many more through the digital format; we wanted to continue that inclusion, and add even more value," said Matt Harris, general manager, Viewpoint. "All construction industry professionals will benefit from the thought leadership content focused on solving the industry's leading business challenges, and we've added product-specific deep dive training sessions as well as product learning paths in our Viewpoint Academy to extend the benefit for our customers."

Under the theme "Where Construction Connects," the event will feature:

  • 26 construction industry and thought leadership-focused sessions over the first two days tailored to construction finance, operations, management and IT roles

  • Keynotes from four-time undefeated boxing world champion Laila Ali as well as Viewpoint and Trimble executives

  • A third full day of product training and tips, walkthroughs and insider insights for both new and long term customers in the Viewpoint Academy

  • Deep dives into the Trimble construction ecosystem and product connections that drive value and save time

  • Expert insight on the economic outlook for the construction industry

  • Spotlight into how others are using diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to improve company culture and project outcomes

  • The opportunity to earn up to 6 CPEs free of charge

  • Networking opportunities with other like-minded industry professionals

To register for this year's event and learn about additional exhibitor opportunities, visit collaborate.viewpoint.com. Viewpoint is again offering comprehensive sponsorships and exhibitor options for a virtual environment, so new and returning suppliers and vendors are encouraged to explore the range of available options.

About Viewpoint:
Viewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB), enables contractors to better manage their projects, processes and people, using the data gathered to lower risk and improve margins. The ViewpointOne construction management software suite integrates operations across the office, team and field to improve project profitability and enhance productivity. With nearly 8,000 clients, including more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, Viewpoint's innovations are transforming the construction industry by fully integrating operations across financial and HR systems, project management tools and mobile field solutions. For more information, visit: www.viewpoint.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewpoint-collaborate-conference-broadens-reach-opens-registration-for-10th-annual-event-301352960.html

SOURCE Viewpoint

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Oil Falls After U.S. Calls on OPEC+ to Boost Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped suddenly after the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly.Futures tumbled as much as 1.8% in New York after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said current plans to boost output weren’t sufficient. The world’s largest oil-consuming nation has seen gasoline prices firmly above $3 a gallon in recent months, putting pressure on drivers who are back on the road as pandemic restrictions ease.“We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on t

  • Oil drops below $70 as U.S. urges OPEC+ to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. The price of Brent crude is up 35% this year supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 81 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.48, after a 2.7% jump on Tuesday.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 11th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s pullback on Tuesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • I Want to See a Bit More Bottoming Price Action on LyondellBasell

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about LyondellBasell : "It trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%," and Cramer called that stock "an incredible bargain.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • Retirement: Gender financial gap is worsening amid savings imbalance

    The roaring stock market is minting a new crop of 401(k) millionaires, but only half of the population isn’t feeling the gains.

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Why NGL Energy Partners Plunged 15% Today Despite Higher Oil Prices

    NGL Energy delivered stupendous growth on its top line as crude oil prices rallied, but the market wasn't impressed. NGL Energy's water solutions segment – also its largest -- was the star performer, as the company processed nearly 1.7 million barrels of water per day, up 22% year over year thanks to higher production. NGL Energy is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, recycles, and disposes "produced water," which is the water produced as a byproduct of oil and gas extraction.

  • Commodity prices in retreat, with lower China imports likely here to stay, says forecaster

    Previously surging commodity prices are setting back, with the blame being placed partly on a slowdown in China's voracious appetite for imports that's likely here to stay, according to one forecaster.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boston Beer, PepsiCo team up for Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo plans to partner together to launch a new Hard Mountain Dew and what this partnership could entail for future drink endeavors.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.