U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2940
    +0.6170 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,720.56
    +590.44 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

ViewRay to Host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on October 28, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company will host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The event will begin at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT.

The Virtual Clinical Data Event will be hosted by the ViewRay leadership team and will feature the clinical work of Dr. Michael Chuong MD, FACRO, Medical & Clinical Research Director, Dept of Radiation Oncology, Miami Cancer Institute, GI Service Lead, Department of Radiation Oncology, Miami Cancer Institute, Associate Professor, Vice Chair of Research and Education, Florida International University, and Dr. Himanshu Nagar, MD, radiation oncologist Assistant Professor, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian.

Guests must register to participate in the event on the company's website beginning on October 21, 2021. A replay of the event will be available on the company's website following the event.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders, and ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-to-host-a-virtual-clinical-data-event-for-investors-and-analysts-on-october-28-2021-301402730.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • DC suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue

    Washington's regional Metro system abruptly pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service early Monday morning over a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that caused a dramatic derailing last week. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Monday that a design flaw had been identified which caused the trains' wheels to spread too wide on the axles, allowing the carriage to slip off the tracks. The wheel issue is being blamed for a incident last week in which a train car slipped off the tracks on the Metro's blue line near Arlington Cemetery.

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Why Facebook Stock Bounced Back Today

    On a mixed day for the stock market -- the Dow is down a small fraction of a percent, while the Nasdaq is up a slightly larger fraction of a percent -- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock is shining today, with its shares rising 2.2% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. You all know the story on Facebook of late. For much of this month, the stock's been lagging as first The Wall Street Journal, then The New York Times, and finally the U.S. Congress itself have been critical of its business practices.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company working to develop inhaled therapeutics, were down 18% as of 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday after an inspection issue derailed its hopes of approval for Tyvaso DPI, a lung disease therapy it developed with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). According to United Therapeutics' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, it owns two patents for treating PAH through inhalation that expire in 2024. The Food and Drug Administration's complete response letter didn't cite issues with MannKind's operations or even the clinical data submitted by the two companies.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.