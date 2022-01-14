ViewSonic Announced Winners of the Global "Acceleration for All" Awards

BREA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic[i], a leading global provider of visual solutions, and Hustle Fund, a pre-seed venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups, announced the Top 5 winners of the Acceleration for All Awards (The Affies) during an exclusive online awards ceremony held on January 12, 2022. The ceremony was hosted by comedian, actor and writer, Irene Tu, and included interviews with industry leaders.

"With over 1500 pitches from 30 industries representing an array of early-stage and mature startups, we are delighted to announce the Top 5 winners of the 'Affies'. Allowing us to offer real solutions, such as tools, resources, and opportunities for these great founders," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "By utilizing ViewSonic's innovative devices and software, we hope to help passionate entrepreneurs and startups learn, grow, and realize their dreams."

The five categories included: Best B2B, Best Consumer, Best Creator, Best Frontier, and the public-voted People's Choice. The winners of each of the categories were announced and given the opportunity of an investment or exclusive weekly one-on-one meetings with the Hustle Fund General Partners. They also received ViewSonic products valued at USD 6,000.

ViewSonic also provided the audience who joined the online ceremony with prizes, including a VG2440V video conferencing monitor, a TD1655 portable touch monitor, and a VG3456 ultra-wide docking monitor. For more information on The Affies, please visit the campaign website.

Winners of The Affies

Best B2B : Roberto Inetti of ROBOAMP. A SaaS company looking to decrease website loading time to a second or less with a single line of code.

Best Creator : Helen Huang of Co.Lab. An e-learning platform for live instructor-less classes.

Best Consumer : Tavis Schriefer of teleCalm. A stress-free phone service that protects seniors and empowers caregivers through filtered incoming and outgoing calls.

Best Frontier : Robert Luo of Mi Terro. A US-based company with a solution to re-engineer agricultural waste into plastic-alternative packaging material.

People's Choice: Danielle Lumetta of Before Noon. A self-care membership platform focused on releasing stress.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About Hustle Fund

Hustle Fund is a pre-seed/seed-stage fund based in San Francisco and Singapore founded in 2017 by Elizabeth Yin, Shiyan Koh, and Eric Bahn. From their combined experience as successful founders, tech employees, and investors, Hustle Fund's General Partners learned that, despite entrenched stereotypes in the venture world, great founders look like anyone and come from anywhere. Hustle Fund's core investment strategy is to invest in teams who demonstrate relentless speed and execution (defined as 'hustle') and has turned the VC model on its head. The investment team reviews over 600 deals per month, moves quickly to invest a modest initial check, and then works with the founder to monitor their speed/execution before qualifying startups for a larger, concentrated checks. Hustle Fund has developed an incredible global reputation with founders and investors alike.

[i] The Awards is hosted and sponsored by ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary of ViewSonic Corp. located in California, USA.

