ViewSonic Australia Announces New Distribution Partnership with Synergy Audio

·4 min read

SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Australia announces a new distribution partnership with Synergy Audio Visual, a premium AV distributor in Australia specialising in Home Cinema products. The new partnership sees the distribution of ViewSonic's Home Cinema range to Synergy AV's premium sales and distribution network.

ViewSonic Australia Announces New Distribution Partnership with Synergy Audio
ViewSonic Australia Announces New Distribution Partnership with Synergy Audio

Effective immediately, Synergy will have exclusive distribution of ViewSonic's Home Cinema Lamp-Free Projectors X100-4K+, X1000-4K+, and selected 4K lamp projectors including the PX728-4K.

"We are excited by this new partnership with Synergy Audio Visual" said Jack Hung, Country Manager of ViewSonic Australia. "It is a terrific opportunity for us to introduce and deliver ViewSonic's state-of-the-art projection technologies to specialists and home cinema enthusiasts throughout Australia." Whilst ViewSonic offers a wide selection of projectors for business visual solutions, Synergy's appointment gives specific focus to ViewSonic's premium range of home cinema products.

"ViewSonic Home Cinema products are the perfect addition to Synergy Audio Visual's portfolio of premium audio visual brands.  ViewSonic shares our passion for excellence and provides products that offer an unparalleled home cinema experience.  Through projectors like the class-leading X100-4K+, we are delighted to bring latest in 4K projection technology to our market." says Philip Sawyer, Managing Director of Synergy Audio Visual.

All-in-One Home Cinema Solutions from ViewSonic X100-4K+ Projector

Replacing the earlier X100-4K, the latest X100-4K+ represents a new reference in home cinema performance.

Combining stunning 4K UHD resolution with smart streaming functionality, ViewSonic's X100-4K+ projector offers 2,900 LED lumens brightness with 2nd generation LED technology, HDR imaging, Cinema SuperColor+ technology with 125% Rec.709.  In addition, with a new whisper quiet cooling system and no need for a colour wheel, the X100-4K+ is one of the quietest projector available.  The result is stunning true 4K image reproduction with 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation.

Further, with integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, users can cast or screen-mirror content from smart mobile devices directly.  Enjoy content streaming via the built-in app center from content providers directly as well as supporting both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via voice control. The new X100-4K+ retails for $5,999 inc. GST. 

X1000-4K+ Ultra Short Throw Projector

As ViewSonic's reference Ultra Short Throw projector, the X1000-4K+ is an elegant solution that fits perfectly in any room.  The X1000-4K+ boasts true 4K UHD resolution and a 0.25 ultra short throw ratio that allows a 100" image to be projected from just 38cm away.  It also packs in a 40W Harman Kardon soundbar that delivers an immersive sound experience.

Featuring industry-leading LED technology, the X1000-4K+ offers spectacular images with a 30,000-hour maintenance-free lifespan — 6 times longer than traditional lamp-based units. Designed with an intuitive user interface, the projector features a range of smart features such as built-in Wi-Fi for wireless screen mirroring, and Bluetooth connectivity for flexible audio needs.

The X1000-4K+ is the latest ViewSonic product to have been recognised at the iF Design Awards. The iF Design Award recognises X1000-4K+ as one the best blends of design and technology. The new X1000-4K+ retails for $6,999 inc. GST. 

For further information on price and availability, please enquire with Synergy Audio Visual.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com/au

About Synergy Audio Visual

Synergy Audio Visual is an importer and distributor of premium audio and video products for Australia. Nestled in the sunny hills of Heidelberg, Melbourne, our dedicated team provides full support for our brands, our resellers and their customers all the while sipping fine coffee. We carefully select the highest quality brands from around the world, bringing to Australia their commitment for exceptional performance, design and engineering. In a sea of ubiquitous and boring products, our brands stand out and share a passion for excellence.  They invest heavily in research and development.  Similarly, our reseller partners are amongst the finest specialists in the country allowing customers to sit back, enjoy the products, the movies and the music. Visit the website at www.synergyaudio.com

(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)
(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)

SOURCE ViewSonic Australia

