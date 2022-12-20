U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.44
    +7.78 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,867.90
    +110.36 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,565.85
    +19.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.82
    +13.24 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    +32.00 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +1.07 (+4.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0590
    -5.8050 (-4.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,820.57
    +193.82 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.81
    +0.63 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

ViewSonic Converts Stadtwerke Krefeld into a Next-Gen Conference Solution with 216" All-in-One LED Display

·5 min read

BREA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has supported Stadtwerke Krefeld, a municipal utility and transport company in Germany, to build a future-oriented workplace by using a 216" All-in-One Direct View LED Display. The installation has turned the company's 100-pax conference hall into an ultramodern facility, making the space ready for large-scale collaborative events and video conferences with immersive audiovisuals.

Over the years, Stadtwerke Krefeld has increased the number of employees to over 3,000. As a result, upgrades were needed to match the growth of the company and the increasing number of events for onsite and remote communications. The previous AV setup in their largest conference room made it hard for audiences, especially those far from the screen or sitting at the sides of the room, to see the display and hear the audio with clarity and volume. Additionally, lighting conditions that were contingent on the weather frequently hampered the visibility of the display.

"With the increasing number of events held, we've realized that our AV equipment no longer fits our demands. Thus, we turned to ViewSonic as we've already installed 70 of their ViewBoard interactive displays in other spaces and are satisfied with their collaborative features," said Klaus Grote, Team leader of the technical building management of Stadtwerke Krefeld. "The 216" All-in-One LED display delivers bright and clear image quality, room-filling audio, and easy-to-use functions. It also offers a high degree of flexibility to expand our IT infrastructure easier as its built-in OS is compatible with our existing IT setup."

"As audiovisual technology becomes an increasingly important part of modern workplaces, the demand for high-end LED displays has skyrocketed," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Our All-in-One LED Display solutions are developed to improve the large-display experience, not only offering seamless audiovisuals but also easy installation and operation. We're pleased to see that our solution has helped Stadtwerke Krefeld upgrade and achieve its business objectives."

Improved Communications with Engaging Audiovisuals

By utilizing the 216" All-in-One LED display solution, the conference hall in Stadtwerke Krefeld is now able to host video conferences and display multimedia at any large-scale onsite or hybrid events like employee training, business meetings, and press conferences.

Videos and animations can be played smoothly in vibrant colors and powerful audio, making the events more engaging and interactive. With high image brightness, audiences can see clearly from all angles regardless of the lighting conditions, whereas every auditory detail can be heard easily.

Flexible Collaboration with Intuitive Operation

In addition, the display also offers high efficiency on collaborative occasions. Any staff can set up and operate it intuitively. Multiple presenters can share content from laptops or mobile devices wirelessly, even if they aren't IT experts. The display also comes with a built-in OS which is compatible with the company's existing AV control system, so they can now set up and configure the display remotely, giving a high degree of flexibility for IT staff to better utilize their infrastructure to meet their business needs.

Effortless Installation and Maintenance with All-in-One design

Furthermore, the All-in-One integration and front-mounted modular design of the 216" large display make installation and maintenance a breeze. The swappable modules can be replaced directly from the front of the display with an electric vacuum suction tool.

The All-in-One LED display solution is designed to provide high-quality performance and flexibility to elevate the corporate's audiovisual experiences. ViewSonic is actively working to develop innovative audiovisual solutions that assist corporates to solve problems and open new possibilities for businesses in the future-oriented workplace.

To learn more about how "ViewSonic Empowers Stadtwerke Krefeld to Establish Future-oriented Conference Technology with 216" All-in-One LED Display", please watch the case study video.

About Stadtwerke Krefeld

The SWK Group and the managing holding company SWK STADTWERKE KREFELD AG (SWK) is a regionally focused provider of infrastructural services with annual revenues totaling more than EUR 1 billion. Together with its wholly owned subsidiaries SWK Energie GmbH (energy supply), NGN mbH (infrastructure for energy, water and district heating), SWK Mobil GmbH (public transport), and EGN mbH (waste management) the SWK Group and its around 3,000 Employees in different locations across Northrhine-Westphalia and in Berlin offer a comprehensive range of infrastructural services. A very successful market presence with innovative products and services as well as high customer loyalty and satisfaction rates strengthen its competitiveness and offer an excellent foundation for the SWK Group's strategy of profitable growth and expansion, which makes SWK Group one of the largest infrastructure service providers in Northrhine-Westphalia and the neighboring regions while keeping up a distinctively local character. SWK shares are wholly owned by the municipality of Krefeld, a city with roughly 240.000 inhabitants, making SWK one of the largest municipal utilities in Germany. Moreover – according to the annual ranking of the German economy published by Die Welt – SWK is one of the 500 largest German companies turnover-wise.

https://www.swk.de/privatkunden

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)
(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)

SOURCE ViewSonic

Recommended Stories

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Intel Has a $39 Billion Graphics Opportunity

    The graphics card market had been a two-horse race for many years. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at it since the company was founded in 1993, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) entered the market with the acquisition of ATI in 2006. It's been Nvidia and AMD battling each other since then, with Nvidia generally coming out on top in terms of market share.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) came close in 2021 when the company's market cap peaked at $831 billion. Nvidia just launched its most important new products since 2020. The RTX 4000 series of graphics cards (GPUs) were announced in September, replacing the RTX 3000 that launched in September 2020.

  • Comcast Raises Prices; T-Mobile Offers Customers an Option

    If its customers have a choice when it comes to internet service, it's usually an inferior one. Comcast has a good product -- one that for decades was a legally mandated monopoly in many markets -- and it has a huge edge over competitors. Now, even where it has rivals, Comcast holds the incumbent's edge.

  • Apple Christmas iPhone Sales Will Take Supply Chain Hit, Says JPMorgan; Cuts Price Target

    "We continue to see the supply shortfall continuing through year-end and impacting the typical seasonal uptick in iPhone volumes," said JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA

    Arista Networks, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Alphabet and NVIDIA are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion for Mistreating Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion settlement with federal regulators, including a record $1.7 billion fine, to cover allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers, causing some to lose their cars or homes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Actively Seeking New CEO After Losing Poll, CNBC SaysAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock S

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • EU cuts gas consumption by 20% over past four months

    EU countries have cut the amount of natural gas they consume by 20 percent over the past four months as they adapt to an energy crunch, the bloc's statistics agency said Tuesday.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • 3M to Stop Making, Discontinue Use of ‘Forever Chemicals’

    The company said it has already reduced its use of PFAS, which accumulate and take a long time to break down.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Secure 2.0 retirement measures included in omnibus spending package

    A set of new retirement measures commonly known as the Secure Act 2.0 was included in the omnibus appropriations measure before Congress, setting the stage for people to save more easily for retirement. Secure 2.0, which is an update to the 2019 measure called the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, or Secure Act, is part of an omnibus spending package that is expected to be voted on this week. “Including Secure 2.0 retirement provisions in the last major legislation of the year means that Congress is poised to help millions more workers and retirees with significant improvements to the nation’s private retirement system,” said Paul Richman, chief government- and political-affairs officer at the Insured Retirement Institute, a trade association.

  • Alex Jones seeks $1.3 million salary in Infowars bankruptcy

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.

  • Lowe's Cos. expands Triad footprint with distribution center, creates 85 jobs

    If you purchased a really big present from Lowe's Cos for Christmas, odds are pretty good it might be coming from a new facility in your own back yard. The home improvement powerhouse recently expanded its footprint in the Triad, opening a 73,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in north High Point that serves as a cross-dock delivery terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items like appliances, riding lawn mowers and patio furniture. The spokesperson noted that the facility is in keeping with Lowe's announcement in two years ago in August that it was expanding its distribution network as part of an ongoing investment in its supply chain.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income

    For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.