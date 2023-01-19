ViewSonic to Debut Brand New 105" 5K Interactive Display at ISE 2023

Showcasing the Latest Collaborative Visual Solutions for Seamless Hybrid Working

BREA, California, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, will introduce its latest workplace solutions for better collaboration in modern workplaces at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023 in Spain (31 January to 3 February). The company will debut its largest interactive display - the 105" 5K resolution ViewBoard as well as showcase its new Presentation Display for video conferencing. Additionally, the exhibit will feature the company's latest large format displays, which include the All-in-One LED Displays and the Luminous Superior Series lamp-free projectors, allowing visitors to experience possibilities for seamless hybrid meeting spaces.

"After the acceleration of digital collaboration over the years, ViewSonic is dedicated to offering innovative visual solutions for every type of workplace - from individual work to corporate workplaces," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "At ISE 2023, we are thrilled to present the power of interactive and wireless presentations using our latest technologies. The goal is to boost greater team efficiency and productivity, whether they are gathered in a single working space or connected with other offices globally."

ViewSonic offers comprehensive workplace solutions with integrated hardware and software to support day-to-day work. Its diverse solutions include monitors for video conferencing, portable devices, and more intuitive functionalities for professionals, assisting individuals and corporate to set up efficient workstations to work from anywhere.

For discussions in huddle spaces or larger group meetings, ViewBoards and Presentation Displays are designed to improve collaboration with the assistance of the myViewBoard software suite, while for larger meeting spaces and public areas, the All-in-One LED displays and sustainable lamp-free projectors offer more flexibility for installation, delivering large-scale vivid images to impress the audiences through exceptional visual performances.

At ISE 2023, the solutions on display at ViewSonic's exhibit will include:

Collaborative Display Solutions for Seamless Communication

To demonstrate the possibilities for productive modern workspaces, ViewSonic will be exhibiting the upcoming 105" ViewBoard with a 21:9 wide screen in 5K resolution as well as the 86" 4K ViewBoard. These ViewBoards feature a powerful multimedia soundbar that delivers engaging audiovisuals, making communication more effective. Attendees will also be able to experience the latest 75" 4K Presentation Display which features advanced video conferencing capabilities. With an all-in-one conferencing camera, the real-to-life sound is captured through voice tracking, making the solution ideal for hybrid group meetings.

The ViewBoard comes with myViewBoard for comprehensive presentation tools and a responsive multi-touch screen, facilitating a highly collaborative environment. It offers users a natural writing experience that enables multiple participants to write or draw on the display at the same time. The display also enables quick and easy presentation set up with USB-C or ViewBoard Cast wireless connection. The myViewBoard Manager application also allows easy and centralized remote management by IT departments.

All-in-One LED Displays Deliver Engaging Audiovisuals in Large Venues

ViewSonic's latest 216" All-in-One LED Display will also be showcased. Adopting advanced Chip-on-Board LED packaging technology, the display delivers detailed 4K UHD resolutions with a finer pixel pitch, suitable for places that need intricate visuals such as research institutions, engineering facilities, schools of architecture, or fine arts. It also brings enhanced durability as well as moisture-proof, dust-proof, and anti-collision protection. In addition, the All-in-One design integrates all systems into one device, offering easy installation, operation, and maintenance.

ViewSonic's exhibit will also feature the industry-first 135" All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit with a foldable screen. The design significantly reduces the packaging size which makes transportation from one venue to another easier and more cost-effective. The pre-assembled design with a movable motorized floor stand makes the display ready for instant use and easy to move, which is perfect for events, exhibitions, or any other short-term usage

High Brightness, Sustainable Projector Solutions

Another highlight is the full lineup of the Luminous Superior Series - LED and laser projectors for business and education. With advanced projection technologies, the projectors deliver up to 6,000 ANSI Lumens brightness which allows consistently vibrant imagery even in rooms with strong ambient light. Moreover, the lamp-free series eliminates the cost and effort of frequent lamp replacement and is free from toxic mercury, further lowering the total cost of ownership and offering greater sustainability for the environment.

ViewSonic at ISE 2023

Where: Booth #2Q600, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain

When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., 31st January – 2nd February 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 3rd February 2023

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

