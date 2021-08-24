U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.73
    +7.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,398.34
    +62.63 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,000.35
    +57.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.14
    +12.85 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.42
    +1.78 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0340 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7100
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,041.21
    -1,444.18 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.40
    -46.30 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

ViewSonic ELITE Launches New 32" Gaming Monitors with the Latest Gamer-Centric Technologies

·4 min read

Dive Into Next-Level Immersion with Quantum Dot Technology, HDMI 2.1, and Mini-LED

BREA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global provider of visual solutions, ViewSonic Corp., announces a new collection of ViewSonic ELITE™ 32" professional gaming monitors geared up with the latest display technologies. The new models allow gamers to experience next-level gaming with quantum-dot technology on the class-leading ELITE XG320Q monitor, extract the full potential of next gen consoles with the ELITE XG320U with HDMI 2.1 capabilities, or enter true cinematic immersion with the flagship Mini-LED-backlit ELITE XG321UG.

ViewSonic recognized the demand for widescreens and announces a new collection of ViewSonic ELITE&#x002122; 32&#x00201d; professional gaming monitors geared up with the latest display technologies.
ViewSonic recognized the demand for widescreens and announces a new collection of ViewSonic ELITE™ 32” professional gaming monitors geared up with the latest display technologies.
(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)
(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)

"At ViewSonic ELITE, we continuously seek to deliver high-end gaming monitors to suit every gamer from enthusiast to professional. While 27" monitors are typical for mainstream gaming, we recognized the demand for widescreens and expanded our 32" product line," says Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Equipped with cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize the way gamers see, play, and experience games, the ELITE 32" monitor series deliver an immersive viewing experience alongside ultra-smooth gameplay and incredible color accuracy."

All monitors are packed with gamer-centric design features, its ELITE Design Enhancements (EDE) elevates the battlestation – from the ambient RGB LED light to create the perfect atmosphere and cable-drag-free mouse anchor to reinforced headphones hook for a clutter-free desk setup. Supported with TÜV-certified eye comfort, these monitors deliver marathon gaming sessions without the straining of eyes. Engineered with tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, the displays provide a wide range of movements for the ideal viewing position.

ELITE XG320Q: Realistic Colors with Quantum-Dot Technology
With the wildly-sleek ELITE XG320Q monitor, it is all about color, clarity, and speed. The 2K QHD Fast IPS display boasts hyper-accurate colors and high-contrasting details from quantum-dot technology. When hit with the LED backlight, each 'dot' or nanoparticle produces superbly precise color and deeper contrast for crisp, lifelike images.

The display is equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync compatible technology for an overclockable refresh rate of 175Hz, delivering extremely smooth frame rates and a 0.5ms (MPRT) response time. Players can say goodbye to input lag, ghosting, and image stutter with PureXP Motion Blur Reduction capabilities, and enjoy fast-moving visuals in captivating detail.

ELITE XG320U: High Fidelity Console Gaming with HDMI 2.1 Connectivity
Designed for next-generation console gaming such as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, the uber-stylish 4K ELITE XG320U display includes a single-cable HDMI 2.1 connection that unlocks an unparalleled gaming experience. The XG320U supports 4K resolution with an expanded 99% Adobe RGB color gamut and lightning-fast overclockable 150Hz refresh rate, making every landscape and battle sequence appear in pixel perfection.

Certified with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PureXP Motion Blur Reduction, a 1ms (MPRT) response time, and Vesa DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor allows gamers to surge through fast-paced FPS and action-adventure games at the highest visual settings.

ELITE XG321UG: Mini LED Backlight Technology
The 4K ultra-high definition ELITE XG321UG monitor utilizes industry-leading Mini-LED backlight technology, and is combined with 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-low latency, stutter-free gameplay.

Key Features
ELITE XG320Q

  • 32" 2K QHD Vesa DisplayHDR™ 600 Fast IPS display

  • Hyper-realistic colors from quantum-dot technology and 99% Adobe Color Gamut

  • 165Hz refresh rate overclockable up to 175Hz and 0.5ms (MPRT) response time

  • NVIDIA G-Sync technology and PureXP Motion Blur Reduction

ELITE XG320U

  • 32" 4K UHD Vesa DisplayHDR™ 600 IPS display

  • Expand gameplay onto next-gen consoles with single-cable HDMI 2.1 connectivity

  • Brilliant, vibrant imagery from 99% Adobe Color Gamut

  • Refresh rate of 144Hz (overclockable to 150Hz) and 1ms (MPRT) response time

  • AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and PureXP Motion Blur Reduction

Availability
ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q and XG320U monitors will be available worldwide in Q3, 2021. Later in Q4 2021, ViewSonic ELITE XG321UG will be made available worldwide.

About ViewSonic
Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewsonic-elite-launches-new-32-gaming-monitors-with-the-latest-gamer-centric-technologies-301359610.html

SOURCE ViewSonic

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Beats TSM, Intel With Latest Move - Read How?

    Bloomberg reports that the Samsung Group launched a 240 trillion won ($205 billion) expansion initiative to hire 40,000 people to expand its next-generation technologies lead over three years. The announcement follows Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's release on parole. Lee faced imprisonment for the second time for bribing to win support for his formal succession at the conglomerate. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Samsung Biologics will drive research and spending in telecommunications,

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • Peloton Restarts Sales of Lower-End Treadmill After Recall

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc., restarting an expansion beyond its signature exercise bikes, is bringing back the lower-end version of its treadmill, though a pricier model linked to a child’s death remains on hold.The $2,495 Tread product will go on sale in the U.S., U.K. and Canada on Aug. 30 and in Germany later this year, the New York-based company said Tuesday. The treadmill’s previous rollout, which began in the U.K. at the end of last year, was halted in May because of a problem

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella Plan to Visit White House

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. plan to attend a White House meeting with President Joe Biden this week to discuss efforts by private companies to improve cybersecurity following a dramatic uptick in ransomware and online attacks over the past year.Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.The executives

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users. The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the

  • Polyhacker returns remainder of $610m cryptocurrency bounty

    About $267m of ethereum, $252m of Binance coin and roughly $85m in USDC tokens were taken, according to wallet addresses posted on Twitter.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano is now the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has rightfully earned its separate coverage.

  • Apple iPhone Sales Remain Strong Despite Looming New Handset Launch

    Apple iPhone sales remained strong in July in the U.S. despite the upcoming launch of the company's 15th-generation smartphones next month.

  • Xiaomi Wants Regulatory Clarity Before Venturing Into Crypto In India

    What Happened: Multinational electronics company Xiaomi Corp (OTCMKTS: XIACF) is open to expanding its financial services business to include cryptocurrency, but only after it is clear on the regulatory environment. Manu Kumar Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, told the Economic Times that the company’s financial services business would only venture into crypto after gaining a better understanding of how to be compliant with local laws in India. “We will want to wait for all the regulatory

  • The Morning After: Crypto heist hacker returns all $610 million they stole

    Today’s headlines: Crypto heist hacker returns all $610 million they stole, A Razer mouse can bypass WIndows security just by being plugged in, Finally, the ‘Stardew Valley’ esports tournament is a thing.

  • Bitcoin and Ripple’s XRP – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed week last week, avoiding the week’s pivot levels will be key to supporting a breakout week ahead.

  • RTX 3090 Owner Finds Old Glove Inside $1500 GPU

    Imagine this. You’ve just paid a ton for a new RTX 3090 Founders Edition GPU. You plug the card in, boot everything up and … wait, why is my super-expensive GPU running at 230 degrees?

  • S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from requiring software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs on the tech giants by a major economy. The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," that takes aim at app store operators with dominant market positions. Lawmakers in South Korea have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid-2020.

  • Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst. What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs. According to him, if Bitcoin were to reach that price by the end of August, then bulls are likely to bring its price to new all-time highs of $70.000 to $75.000. What Else: Mazur believe

  • Apple planning new high-end Mac Mini with its own ‘M1X’ chip, report claims

    Apple is planning a new, high-end version of its Mac Mini with a similarly fresh kind of chip, according to a new report. Last year, Apple introduced a range of new computers that included its M1 chip, the first processor it has made for its own computers. The newest addition to the line-up is the new iMac, but Apple introduced the new chip with a refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

  • Bitcoin Faced Strong Resistance Near $50,000

    Bitcoin remains stuck near the key resistance level.