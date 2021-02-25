U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

ViewSonic Introduces ToF Technology to its Latest Portable LED Projector M2e to achieve Instant Auto Focus

·4 min read

Complete focus in one second, automatic motion detection and refocus

BREA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is introducing its latest M2e Instant Smart 1080p Portable LED Projector. This new addition to the company's M series of smart portable LED projectors uses Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve instant auto focus in an ultralight and portable design. ToF technology enables the M2e to instantly auto focus in only one second, which is 3-5 times faster compared to current methods. It delivers impeccable optical precision, effortless setup, and its portability makes for flexible entertainment and work at home.

ViewSonic&#39;s Latest Portable LED Projector M2e uses ToF Technology to complete focus in one second.
ViewSonic's Latest Portable LED Projector M2e uses ToF Technology to complete focus in one second.

"ViewSonic is an industry-leading manufacturer in visual technology, constantly dedicated to innovating and upgrading LED projectors, making them smarter, easier to use, and thus enhancing the user experience," said Dean Tsai, Head of the Projector BU at ViewSonic. "By applying ToF technology, we have reached a new milestone with the launch of the M2e, which fulfills carefree usage at home. As people now tend to stay at home more often, the new M2e allows them to enjoy an unprecedented audiovisual feast and the precious moments with family instantly and effortlessly."

Instant Auto Focus with ToF Technology

ToF sensors are a type of scanner-less LIDAR (light detection and ranging) technology that measures distance based on the time it takes for photons to travel between the sensor's emitter and the target area, enabling accurate distance ranging regardless of the object's surface characteristics. They also have high-accuracy linearity and up to 3m detection range with a full field of view.

Traditionally, when a projector is moved, it needs to be refocused by either a press on the remote control to trigger auto focus, or manual adjustments on the focus ring. With built-in G sensor design, the M2e can detect change of setup position and automatically trigger instant auto focus which utilizes ToF technology. Not only is the focusing more precise, but it can be completed in only one second, which is 3–5 times faster than the normal auto focus that uses a camera for continuous image capturing and matching, not to mention those by manual focus ring adjustment.

An Easy-to-Use Portable LED Projector for the Home

The M2e is designed specifically for comprehensive home entertainment and working from home. It is extremely portable, effortless to set up, and easy to connect. Weighing only 1 kg, it is light and small enough to carry in a handbag or backpack, and it can be placed virtually anywhere at home.

Setting up the M2e is effortless with features such as instant powering on/off, instant auto focus, and auto keystone, and a stepless stand for customized projection angles. Connecting your devices with the M2e is easy. Users can cast or screen mirror content from their smartphones to the big screen via Wi-Fi, input/output audio via Bluetooth for flexible usage, or do direct single-cable streaming via USB Type-C.

The Ultimate Audiovisual Experience

The M2e has various extraordinary features that bring consumers an unprecedented and immersive audiovisual experience. Take in crystal clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colors covering 125% Rec.709 supported by ViewSonic's industry-leading 2nd generation LED technology on an 80" large screen from only 2.1m away. Thanks to the low running temperature of the LED light source and ViewSonic's exclusive thermal design, users can be fully immersed in their viewing experience free from irritating fan noise. Combined with exceptional sound quality through integrated dual speakers customized by Harman Kardon, the M2e promises endless possibilities for entertainment.

Additionally, ViewSonic is dedicated to helping consumers stay healthy while keeping them entertained. With their eye care in mind, the M2e is thoughtfully designed to deliver a visual experience that is virtually free of blue light in order to reduce eyestrain over prolonged viewing periods.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewsonic-introduces-tof-technology-to-its-latest-portable-led-projector-m2e-to-achieve-instant-auto-focus-301233122.html

  • HSBC U.S. Wealth, Personal-Banking Head Sanchez to Leave Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of wealth and personal banking in the U.S. and Canada Pablo Sanchez is leaving the lender, to be succeeded by Tara Latini, according to a person familiar with the matter.Sanchez is departing to pursue other opportunities, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Latini, who joined HSBC in 2004, will relocate to New York and take over as head of WPB on April 1, after holding the same position in Malaysia, the person said.A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment. Sanchez couldn’t immediately be reached to comment.HSBC is poised to unveil a strategy update on Tuesday with its full-year results. The lender is expected to speed growth of its Asian operations and will return some global leaders to the bank’s original hometown of Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported earlier.The Financial Times reported that HSBC is expected to announce a withdrawal from consumer banking in the U.S., citing unidentified people. The bank’s spokesman declined to comment about such moves.HSBC announced last year that it was combining its retail banking and wealth management with global private banking to create the wealth and personal banking division, with a combined $1.4 trillion in assets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kohl’s Faces Activist Group Seeking Control of Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. said it rejects attempts by a group of activists “to seize control of our board and disrupt our momentum,” pushing back against a group that seeks to name nine directors and overhaul the retailers’ inventory. The shares pared some of their earlier gains.“We are well underway in implementing a strong growth strategy and accelerating our performance,” the company said in a statement on its website, adding that its plans already include several of the initiatives the activist investors are proposing. Other plans, it said, “would not be accretive to shareholder value.” The company pointed to sequential improvements in recent quarters as evidence that its strategy is producing results.The statement signals tensions with the group, which holds a combined stake of about 9.5% and has called on Kohl’s to reduce inventory and quit its “dizzying array of promotional gimmicks.” In a statement Monday, the investors, which include Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management LLC and 4010 Capital LLC, said the board lacks retail experience and has limited ownership of Kohl’s shares.“Poor retail execution and strategy have led to stagnant sales and declining operating margins,” the group said. “The board has overseen a long list of sales and margin-driving initiatives which have created no meaningful value for shareholders.”Kohl’s shares rose 7.9% at 12:56 p.m. in New York. Earlier on Monday, they jumped as much as 10.8%, the most intraday in more than two months.The activist slate of nominees includes Marjorie Bowen, who had a nearly 20-year career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey; David Duplantis, a former executive at Coach; and Thomas Kingsbury, who serves on several other retailer boards.Kohl’s pushed back on the criticism of its directors, saying it had replaced half of its board with six new independent directors since 2016. The board will engage with the activist investors, the company said.The investors earlier this year nominated the potential directors to join Kohl’s 12-person board, according to a person who asked not to be identified. The board effort and the size of the stake were first reported Sunday by the Wall Street Journal.Pandemic WoesLike other major U.S. retailers, Kohl’s has struggled amid the pandemic, which hurt back-to-school sales as many students remain homebound. However, Kohl’s shares have rebounded since its disappointing third-quarter earnings report, more than doubling since mid-November.The activists are looking to place experienced retailers on the board to work with Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass. With the right team and strategic plan, Kohl’s could generate more than $10 a share in earnings within a few years, the group said. That would be roughly double its performance in fiscal 2020.The investors also want the company to consider a sale-leaseback of some non-core real estate. Kohl’s could unlock as much as $8 billion of value through real estate transactions, the group said.Even before the pandemic, Kohl’s had experienced difficulties. It logged about a 1.3% drop in total revenue in the year ended February 2020 -- right before Covid-19 hurt foot traffic at U.S. stores. As Kohl’s raced to roll out socially distant services like curbside pickup, shoppers last year increasingly shifted their dollars away from department stores to internet giants like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.Holiday SalesIn the critical holiday period, Kohl’s total revenue dropped 10%, preliminary results show -- though that’s better than the chain’s performance at the height of the pandemic. It will report results for the most recent 12-month period in early March.In a bid to differentiate Kohl’s from its peers, many of which are based in traditional malls, Gass has tried several out-of-the-box ideas, including becoming a drop-off point for Amazon returns. In December, it announced a plan to open Sephora shops inside at least 850 Kohl’s locations by 2023 to attract more customers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is in the midst of a major correction from it’s all-time high of $58,500 following a failure to breach the psychological level of resistance at $60,000.

  • Mutual Fund Locks Out Founder After SEC Questions Swaps Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- By 30, James Velissaris was the founder, majority owner and chief investment officer of his own innovative mutual fund company, set up with backing from billionaire investing titan David Bonderman. This week, Velissaris was abruptly locked out.In a dramatic response to a federal inquiry, Infinity Q Capital Management announced Monday it’s shutting a $1.8 billion mutual fund and that it placed Velissaris on leave, cutting off his access to accounts and trading while hiring an expert to value holdings. The firm said it had learned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether Velissaris, now 36, incorrectly valued complex derivatives.The SEC told Infinity Q’s non-executive chairman that the agency’s investigators had obtained evidence Velissaris adjusted models used to price swap contracts held by the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund, likely resulting in incorrect valuations being reported to investors, according to a company statement on Monday.“Infinity Q has independently verified that Mr. Velissaris did access and alter the third party’s valuation models but has not yet assessed the impact of those alterations,” the company said. Its website, which says the firm uses a “quantamental” strategy blending quantitative research with a private equity discipline, was in “maintenance mode” on Monday night.In an emailed statement, Velissaris’s attorneys, Sean Hecker and Michael Ferrara, said: “Our client has acted in good faith throughout his tenure at Infinity Q and will continue to do so moving forward. His focus has always been on delivering and preserving value for investors.”A former Harvard University football player who studied financial engineering and economics, Velissaris charted a rapid rise in his 20s. He set up Infinity Q in 2014 to offer institutions and retail investors strategies that he had honed as a portfolio manager for Wildcat Capital Management, originally a family office for Bonderman, the co-founder of private equity firm TPG Capital.Bonderman invested $2 million in Infinity Q when the money management firm was formed by Velissaris and also has investments in its funds, according to the company.The SEC issued an order approving Infinity Q’s request to temporarily halt redemptions in the fund, which the firm plans to liquidate after determining the proper value for swap contracts that comprise about 18% of its assets.“The Commission required, as a condition to its approval of the order, that the fund put in place protections to help preserve assets for shareholders and ensure that they are kept informed about the status of their investment,” an SEC spokesperson said in a statement Monday.Infinity Q was using models provided by an outside pricing service to determine the value of the swap contracts, according to the request filed with the SEC for permission to suspend redemptions. Based on information provided by the SEC, Infinity Q found out last week that the firm’s CIO had been “adjusting certain parameters” within the models that affected the valuation of the swaps, the firm said in a filing.The Diversified Value Fund held swap contracts with a fair value of $449 million at the end of November, equaling about 26% of its $1.71 billion in net assets at the time, according to its most recent portfolio report to the SEC. This included so-called variance swap contracts written by a wide range of Wall Street banks that were tied to the volatility of global market benchmarks, such as the S&P 500 index.Leonard Potter, Infinity Q’s non-executive chairman, will take over management of the firm. Potter is the owner of Wildcat Capital Management, which managed more than $3 billion at the end of 2019, including capital from Bonderman.The Diversified Alpha Fund’s institutional shares have gained almost 1% year-to-date, performance that ranked below almost 90% of its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Impact on the EUR Softened by Lagarde Comments from Monday

    Finalized inflation figures for the Eurozone affirm the return of inflationary pressures. Lagarde’s latest comments on yields limited the impact, however.

  • Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe

    Mark Carney, former head of the UK and Canadian central banks, has joined the board of U.S. digital payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100 billion. "Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday, confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper. Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.

  • Central Banks Are Already Facing Up to Threat of Rising Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Reflation trades reached a fever pitch in Australia’s bond markets Monday in a burst of activity that will be hard for global policy makers to ignore.Ten-year yields climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020, while benchmark three-year yields inched further above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target. And this was after the RBA ended a two-month hiatus by stepping back into the market to purchase A$1 billion ($790 million) of the shorter-date debt.The moves underscore the challenge to central banks as they strive to keep borrowing costs low for years to come while investors position for a more immediate return of inflation. Global vaccination programs and talk of another commodities supercycle have put Australia at the forefront of bets for rebounding growth and rising prices, making the RBA’s job particularly difficult. But it’s unlikely to be unique.“Commodity prices are showing us a clear reflationary environment,” said Chris Rands, a portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management in Sydney. “This is all about a global reflation story -- the flow of positive vaccine news is saying that ‘this isn’t crazy’.”Expectations of more economic stimulus from the Biden administration and positive signs on containing Covid-19 are pushing rates higher globally, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hitting a one-year high of 1.39% in Asia trading.Australia’s three-year yield edged up to 0.13% Monday while the 10-year yield jumped 17 basis points to 1.6%, a level last seen on March 19. Excluding that day, it’s the highest 10-year yields have been since mid 2019. While the central bank has signaled that rates won’t begin rising for at least three years, money markets are now pricing in about a 30% chance of a hike by mid next year.“It’s entirely reasonable for markets to start pricing in some risk of the RBA hiking rates,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “Markets are going to price in increasingly higher odds of the RBA having to pull the trigger before their three years are up.”Global DimensionEurope has also been caught up in the bonds selloff, with German 10-year yields, the region’s benchmark, climbing to the highest since mid 2020.As the euro area’s yields track those on Treasuries higher, it faces an “undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” according to Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at Unicredit SpA.If they continue to climb in coming weeks, “it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases,” Nielsen wrote in an investor note Sunday. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”Some Fed officials, though, are willing to accept the rising yields as a sign of optimism in the recovery. That’s the view of Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, as explained in an interview with CNBC Friday.And Australia’s policy makers may yet disappoint rates traders preparing for a shift.“The central banks fear that the bond market is jumping at what will be a transitory hike in inflation over the months ahead,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “They would rather look through any short term spike in inflation, and allow the recovery to use up spare capacity and generate higher wages growth before tightening -- and this may still be several years away.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Rising yields are likely to pressure further enlargement of the RBA’s recently-expanded bond purchase program, in an effort to limit further currency appreciation. There is also an increased risk of an earlier than planned announcement of a switch the yield target to the November 2024 bond..”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Read More: Bond Traders Can See RBA Yield Curve Control’s Use By DateStill, Australia’s success in containing Covid-19 has rapidly restored sentiment among households and businesses. That’s helped unemployment fall more than a percentage point from its pandemic peak of 7.5%, and rising property prices and cashed-up consumers are a potent mix for economic expansion.This prompted Westpac Banking Corp. economist Bill Evans to last week raise his forecast for Australia’s 10-year yield to 1.9% by the end of this year, from 1.55% earlier.In addition to purchases to control the three-year yield, the RBA is still conducting regular purchases of longer-dated bonds under quantitative easing, and bought another A$2 billion of them on Monday.(Updates with Europe, U.S. in paragraphs 8-11.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: U.S. Treasury's cash drawdown - and why markets care

    The U.S. Treasury is due to run down a $1.6 trillion bank account at the Federal Reserve as government spending ramps up in the months ahead - a move some analysts warn may crush short-term money rates further and flood financial markets with cash. The Treasury said recently it would halve its extraordinarily large balance at the so-called Treasury General Account (TGA) by April and cut it to $500 billion by the end of June. The U.S. government runs most of its day-to-day business through the TGA - managed by the New York Fed and into which flow tax receipts and proceeds from the sale of Treasury debt.

  • World’s Traders Catapult China to FX Big League on Yield Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese renminbi’s accelerating transformation from a sleepy backwater of the foreign-exchange market into a currency fit to rival global peers has traders setting aside concerns about how much further it can go without reform and buying into its ascent.In London -- the world’s center of foreign exchange -- there’s more yuan changing hands than ever before. Options on the Chinese currency exceed those referencing the Japanese yen, and buying or selling the yuan is now as cheap as trading the British pound. Against this backdrop, there are signs the renminbi is playing an increasingly larger role in influencing broad dollar moves, according to Wells Fargo & Co.There have been many false dawns in China’s quest for the yuan to challenge other major currencies. But underpinning the explosion this time lies a torrent of capital flowing into China’s markets, fueled by a frantic search for returns with over $14 trillion of debt globally paying less than 0%.That appetite for some of the highest-yielding government bonds in the Group-of-20 countries has elevated interest in China to fever pitch and is generating demand for liquidity from investors looking to finance and hedge their investments. It’s also spurring volatility and attracting speculators who overlooked the market for years.“It’s certainly a top currency in terms of the flow that we’re seeing,” said Kevin Kimmel, New York-based global head of electronic FX at Citadel Securities, one of the world’s biggest market makers. “Trading activity in the yuan has increased significantly.”The shift comes as China continues to relinquish control -- albeit slowly -- of its tightly-managed currency, a linchpin of Beijing’s long-term plan to encourage its greater global use. China is considering easing restrictions on citizens investing in securities outside its mainland, a move that would facilitate two-way capital flows.The so-called internationalization of the yuan is part and parcel of the government’s goal to wean itself off a reliance on the U.S. dollar, and what some see as a geopolitical challenge to the greenback’s supremacy. Reducing China’s reliance on the dollar has become more pertinent in recent years due to economic tensions with the U.S., a trend that will likely continue under the Biden administration.For now, international investors are encouraged to use the offshore version of the currency, known by its CNH designation in markets.While the offshore yuan is theoretically freely tradeable -- meaning its price can fluctuate along with demand, economic data and geopolitical developments -- it usually sticks fairly close to the onshore unit, abbreviated as CNY. And since that’s permitted to stray just 2% above and below a daily rate set by the central bank, China holds sway over the currency far beyond its borders -- a quirk that may ultimately slow adoption.Growth SpurtStill, despite the limits, average yuan turnover in London jumped to a record $84.5 billion per day in October, according to a central-bank survey of the world’s biggest FX trading hub. In North America, daily volumes more than doubled compared to the same reporting period last year, to $7.8 billion per day. Exchange giant CME Group Inc.’s EBS says spot volumes on its platforms in London and New York are up 90% and 131%, respectively, from 2015 to 2020.Along with this growth in the spot market, there is also buoyant demand from investors for instruments to hedge and trade their currency risk. Daily option volumes on the yuan in London rose to a record $11.7 billion in October, while an average of almost $12 billion of forward contracts changed hands each day, the most since 2019, according to Bank of England data.“It’s been the intention to allow the currency to float more freely in the market,” said James Hassett, Singapore-based co-head of global emerging markets and G-10 linear FX at Barclays Plc. “That’s giving people more confidence to trade it.”At the heart of this metamorphosis are foreign funds, which have steadily poured cash into China over the past year, adding to their bond holdings at the fastest pace on record in January. Many are chasing higher returns -- China’s 10-year bonds yield 3.3%, compared with around 1.3% for equivalent U.S. Treasuries and less than 0% for German bunds. Others are adding to their holdings to build exposure to the nation’s assets, which were only recently included into some of the world’s biggest benchmark indexes.Amid this shifting landscape, market gauges show the offshore yuan’s projected price swings over a one-month horizon are now as wide as for the euro and the yen. While that’s partly a function of fluctuations for those major currencies dropping in the face of unprecedented central-bank action, yuan volatility is drawing in hedge funds and other fast-money investors looking to make a profit.The extra liquidity has helped drive down the cost of transacting in the yuan to about $20 for every million dollars traded, according to Citadel Securities’ Kimmel. That’s similar to the pound and compares to about $10 for the euro-U.S. dollar cross, the world’s most liquid pair. It’s well below the spread on emerging-market currencies, which “typically exceed” $100 per million, he said.The question is whether all this interest in the yuan can last, particularly if yields climb in developed markets like the U.S., ultimately diminishing the relative appeal of China. As Treasury yields rose and the spread between five-year and 30-year yields widened to the most since 2014 on Monday, China’s currency weakened 0.1% versus the greenback. Still, some of the world’s biggest banks are betting demand will remain, with the likes of Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. boosting their China-dedicated personnel in hubs including London, New York and Singapore.The moves echo HSBC Holdings Plc’s call last year for the yuan to be included in the top tier of foreign exchange. The classic Group-of-10 FX label -- which includes smaller Scandinavian currencies in addition to behemoths like the dollar, euro and yen -- is “outdated and misguided,” strategist Paul Mackel said.Despite its still-small share of global trading -- 4.3% as of 2019, according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements -- the yuan commands an outsized role in the foreign-exchange market because its daily moves serve as a key indicator of global investor sentiment. Wells Fargo strategists including Erik Nelson argue that the Chinese currency may even be exerting influence on the broad dollar index.‘Paradigm Shift’The offshore yuan may be “pulling more weight in the battle for global currency supremacy,” the strategists wrote in a note to clients this month. “If we continue to see signs that USD/CNH is having more influence on broad dollar moves, this could be a significant paradigm shift in FX markets,” they wrote.Yet Beijing’s ambitions to make the yuan a truly global currency still face some very real challenges.The currency’s share in central bank reserves is just about 2%, compared to almost 21% for the common currency and just over 60% for the U.S. dollar. That’s a woefully low percentage given the size of its China’s economic output. At less than 3%, the renminbi’s share in global payments is just a fraction of its bigger rivals, despite increased use.But it’s the age-old issue of restrictions on the movement of capital across Chinese borders that remains one of the biggest headwinds the currency faces, according to Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Toronto.“China has made a lot progress on this front, but it’s still not quite at the level of free capital flow that you tend to see in other developed markets,” Rai said. “That might be some ways away.”(Adds latest prices for yuan, Treasury yields in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square’s $50M Bitcoin Buy Is Now Worth $253M

    The value of Square’s bitcoin investment from October 2020 has increased five-fold.

  • Anglo Platinum to Increase Output on Bullish Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd. plans to increase its mine output by about a fifth over the coming decade, while seeking to stimulate demand for the platinum-group metals it produces.Amplats, as the company is known, is targeting a 20% jump in production to about 3.6 million ounces by 2030 as it mechanizes mines in South Africa. The increase would mainly be driven by an expansion of its giant Mogalakwena operation.That development comes as investors debate the long-term outlook for PGM supply and demand, weighing the potential boost to platinum consumption from new hydrogen technologies against a shift to electric vehicles. In the short term, tougher pollution regulations requiring vehicle makers to use more platinum in catalytic converters have helped boost the metal by 19% this year.Chief Executive Officer Natascha Viljoen expects prices to remain robust in 2021, even as Amplats sees the platinum market returning to a surplus. Platinum is also being supported by potential demand from hydrogen applications, the CEO said.“I honestly am quite bullish about the future of our metals,” Viljoen said in an interview. “If you consider the momentum we have seen in battery electric vehicles and fuel cells, we believe the future lies in a mixed drive train where platinum certainly plays a significant role.”Amplats may boost output at Mogalakwena by 300,000 to 600,000 ounces over the next 10 years. Board approval for the expansion that could cost as much as 23 billion rand ($1.5 billion) will likely be granted by the end of the year, the CEO said. It also plans to increase production at Amandelbult, while extending the life of the Mototolo mine.Despite the pandemic and disruptions to its processing plants, the unit of Anglo American Plc posted record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year as palladium and rhodium prices soared.(Updates with CEO comments from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • Goldman Sees Brent Oil at $75 as Supply Response Trails Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices will rally sooner and higher than previously thought as the global energy demand recovery outpaces the supply response from the OPEC+ alliance, shale and Iran, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Consumption will get back to pre-virus levels by late July, while output from major producers is likely to remain “highly inelastic” to the rising prices, the bank said in a note. Goldman raised its Brent forecasts by $10 a barrel, to $70 next quarter and $75 in the following three months.“This faster re-balancing during what was expected to be the dark days of winter will be followed by a widening deficit this spring as the ramp-up in OPEC+ production lags our above-consensus demand recovery forecast,” bank analysts including Damien Courvalin said in the note.Oil’s rebound to levels last seen before Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the global economy has been driven by Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts together with the improving demand outlook. The rally has also been supported by investors using crude to position for a reflationary environment, Goldman said. Brent oil traded above $63 a barrel on Monday and is up around 22% this year.Supply will keep lagging behind demand for several reasons, the bank said:OPEC+ will fall behind the market rebalancing, especially as the pace of global drawdowns of stockpiles has acceleratedThere are no signs of more activity from most non-OPEC+ producers outside of North America, creating a risk supply will fall 900,000 barrels a day short of the bank’s estimates in the coming yearThe U.S. earnings season confirms that big explorers and producers, the key drivers of U.S. shale output, remain focused on returning cash to shareholdersIndications from the U.S. government suggest Iranian output likely won’t increase in the short term(Updates with current Brent price in 4th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chip Crisis Flummoxes Congress in a World Where U.S. Output Lags

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers hoping to revitalize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing in response to a global chip shortage will find it tough to do in the near term, even if Congress throws billions in cash subsidies at the problem.There’s bipartisan support for increasing domestic chip manufacturing capacity with some U.S. carmakers forced to idle plants as supply chains are interrupted by the global pandemic. That would make it a relatively easy political sell to include in President Joe Biden‘s infrastructure package, currently being drafted with a focus on creating jobs.But desire and money aren’t enough to jump-start an industry. The U.S. still leads the world in chip design, but manufacturing has largely been ceded to foreign firms. The few companies that do make chips domestically, including Intel Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc., don’t currently have the capacity or execution track record to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to analysts.Even China, which has invested billions of dollars in expanding its capacity, has little to show for it so far, according to Anand Srinivasan, a senior semiconductor analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.“It’s not for lack of trying. They put a lot of money into it and they are not competitive at all. That’s the risk here,” he said.The chip shortage is expected to wipe out $61 billion of sales for automakers as production is stalled for want of the complex pieces of silicon. And the fallout now threatens to hit the much larger electronics industry.Congress sees an opening to address the issue by creating tax incentives and supplying billions of dollars in federal grants as incentives for building semiconductor plants, called fabs, in the U.S. Advocates say approving subsidies as part of a broader infrastructure package could prevent the next shortage, even if it won’t do much to help the current one.That could help U.S. companies become less reliant on a handful of foreign suppliers, and avoid supply disruptions from trade disputes or outside forces, such as the pandemic. It would also lessen the national-security risk for chips used in defense technology or government systems. And it could create scores of high-paying advanced manufacturing jobs.The Semiconductor Industry Association is pushing for Congress to green-light tens of billions of dollars in the upcoming infrastructure bill, said David Isaacs, vice president of government affairs at the trade group. Those subsidies could offset the higher cost of producing the chips in the U.S. Sustained InvestmentBuilding chip plants is expensive and will require sustained investment. Semiconductor fabs making the most advanced chips can take as long as three years to build and cost roughly $10 billion each, according to Srinivasan.A substantial taxpayer investment would pay off, the chip industry says. Approving $50 billion of incentives would mean the U.S. could capture 25% of the new global manufacturing capacity, compared to 6% without federal help, according to a Boston Consulting Group study funded by SIA. The U.S. would be the second most attractive place to build a fab, next to China, the report said, and it could mean as many as 19 new facilities, creating 70,000 high paying jobs.Bipartisan groups in Congress have been pushing grant programs and tax credit incentives. They think they have a good shot this year in the infrastructure bill that will become Biden’s top priority after another round of virus relief passes next month.Texas Representative Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has spoken to the White House about the need for semiconductor manufacturing subsidies, and was well received, according to one committee aide.“The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly shown it has no problem weaponizing its control of the supply chain to benefit themselves and to punish their perceived enemies,” McCaul said. “We absolutely cannot let that happen with semiconductors.”Senators John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, are leading the effort in the Senate. Cornyn joined bipartisan senators in a Feb. 2 letter to National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, urging the administration to act on the global shortage and secure funding to implement the semiconductor provisions approved in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, also signed the letter.“This shortage threatens our post-pandemic economic recovery, the consequences of which stand to be especially acute in dominant auto manufacturing states,” the senators wrote.Warner, in an emailed statement, said without efforts to boost manufacturing, the U.S. is at risk from “serious supply chain and security vulnerabilities, while giving an advantage to our adversaries across the globe, who aren’t taking their foot off the pedal in this arena.”China CompetitionBiden administration officials have identified semiconductors as a strategic area for domestic investment to compete with China. The president is expected to sign an executive order in coming weeks calling for a supply chain review for critical goods, including semiconductors.The defense bill enacted in December authorized the use of federal incentives to promote semiconductor manufacturing and research in the U.S., but the bill didn’t include funding for the grants and tax credits lawmakers say is necessary to attract investment.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung are both considering building manufacturing plants in the U.S. TSMC announced plans to build a fab in Arizona worth $12 billion -- if it can arrange enough subsidies at the state and federal level. Samsung is considering spending more than $10 billion to build its most advanced logic chip-making plant in Austin, Texas, but plans aren’t final.“If you’re TSMC or one of the big foundries, the U.S. government is going to have to make it worth your while,” said Vivek Arya, a technology analyst with BofA Securities Inc. “Just because it is important to regional security, doesn’t mean it is a profitable endeavor.”Europe, the U.S., China and Japan are all pushing for chip manufacturers to build cutting-edge factories within their borders, and semiconductor manufacturers aren’t going to create more production capacity than there is demand for, Arya said. Asia has a leg up because the electronics manufacturing supply chain is localized there, he added.The U.S has increasingly fallen behind on chip-making, even as semiconductors have become more integral to the economy as a critical part of technologies ranging from cars to artificial intelligence, according to Stephen Ezell, head of global innovation policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. The U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity fell to 12% in 2020 from 37% in 1990, according to SIA data.An ITIF report shows the U.S. offers relatively few research and development subsidies compared to other countries -- ranking 24th out of 34 among major economies. China’s incentives are roughly 2.7 times more generous that those offered in the U.S., according to the report.And U.S. incentives are about to get cut back. A change embedded in the 2017 Republican tax law set to take effect in 2022 shifts the accounting rules for the R&D credit, making the incentive about $40.1 billion less valuable next year, according to estimates from the Tax Foundation. The semiconductor industry says those benefits need to be preserved, and new incentives created, to level the playing field for the U.S.“This takes long-term investments and a structural commitment,” Arya said. “It cannot be caught up in politics and the budgeting process. That’s where this has fallen behind.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Surges as Investors Bet Commodity Demand to Take Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged as traders and investment banks see global supplies rapidly tightening in response to a vaccination-led recovery this summer.Futures in London jumped 3.7% on Monday, its largest daily gain since early January, as a range of bullish calls and upward revisions to price forecasts boosted optimism over oil demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees Brent reaching $75 a barrel as consumption continues to recover faster than supply from OPEC+ and shale. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley also boosted estimates as it sees oil heading for what may be the tightest quarter since at least 2000.“The market is looking at a more constructive view from a demand perspective and a tighter view from a supply perspective,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “With economies reopening and vaccinations accelerating, the market has to question if there’s enough oil at the moment as we head into peak demand season.”The loss of crude production from the unprecedented polar blast in the U.S. will help further firm oil markets heading into the summer as much of the world emerges from lockdowns, Trafigura Group’s co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Some 40 million barrels of February oil output, largely from the Permian Basin, will not be produced due to the freeze, Luckock said.Global benchmark crude has gained over 25% this year after a January pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen production curbs turbocharged a rally triggered by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs. Brent’s prompt timespread has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling a tighter market and helping to unwind global stockpiles built up during the pandemic. Crude oil stored at sea fell to an 11-month low last week, according to Vortexa, in another sign of dwindling supplies.Joining the chorus of bullish calls on oil, Socar Trading SA sees prices hitting $80 a barrel this year as the glut of excess oil inventories built up in response to the pandemic gets fully drawn down by the summer. Even with Saudi Arabia and Texas producing, “the fear is that in 12 months there will be a shortage,” Socar’s chief trading officer said.Still, the supply picture is far from certain. Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading toward an OPEC+ meeting next week with differing opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April. The kingdom wants to hold output steady, according to delegates, but Moscow is indicating that it still wants to proceed with an increase.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Is Inflation-Proofing Its Debt-Market Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- From money managers at BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, to analysts at Goldman Sachs, to the credit shops run by Blackstone and KKR, a new economic reality is prompting Wall Street’s most powerful forces to adjust their investment strategies.The rise in inflation set to accompany the post-pandemic economic boom is threatening to reverse the four-decade decline in U.S. interest rates, sparking a rush to protect the value of trillions of dollars of debt-market investments.The first signs of this shift have already emerged: These firms and others are moving money into loans and notes that offer floating interest rates. Unlike the fixed payments on most conventional bonds, those on floating-rate debt go up as benchmark rates do, helping preserve their value.“We’ve had a long 35 to 40 years of rate decline that has been a big support behind fixed-income investing, a big support behind equity multiples expanding, and so for those of us that live and breathe investing, it’s been a wind at our back for a long time,” said Dwight Scott, global head of credit at Blackstone, which manages $145 billion of corporate debt. “I don’t think we have the wind at our back anymore, but we don’t have the wind in our face yet. This is what the conversation on inflation is really about.”To be clear, no one is predicting the type of rampant inflation the likes of which roiled the U.S. economy almost five decades ago. Yet a subtle shifting of the tide is already underway, many say.Not since 2013, in the months before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered the so-called taper tantrum by suggesting the central bank could begin to slow the pace of monetary stimulus, have global bonds been under so much pressure to start the year.Fueled by growing concern that price pressures are poised to reemerge amid an economic boom powered by vaccines, pent-up consumer demand and another round of government stimulus, 10-year Treasury yields have soared more than 0.4 percentage point.Amid the upheaval, perhaps no market is attracting more attention than leveraged loans. Weekly flows into funds that buy that debt have already exceeded $1 billion three times this year -- triggering fresh talk of froth -- after having not topped that threshold since 2017.The asset class’s relatively high yields make it an appealing investment for firms seeking to juice returns as the gap between Treasury rates and corporate debt narrows. At the same time, continued monetary and fiscal support from policy makers is expected to boost company earnings, helping them trim debt multiples that ballooned amid the pandemic.Yet what makes leveraged loans especially attractive to many is their floating payment stream. As the long end of the Treasury curve continues its dramatic ascent, their lack of duration -- or price sensitivity to moves in underlying rates -- provides investors significant protection, even in an environment where the Fed keeps its policy rate near zero and the front-end anchored for years to come.“You don’t buy leveraged loans today because you expect the floating rate component to go up,” said Lotfi Karoui, chief credit strategist at Goldman Sachs. “That is not the thesis. The floating rate component is going to stay flat for the foreseeable future. You buy it because the reflation theme is something that hurts more the high-yield bond market relative to the loan market.”That’s not to say that junk bonds aren’t luring their fair share of cash too.The asset class can often be a safe harbor from the threat of rising rates given that an improving macroeconomic backdrop tends to lower credit risk, allowing spreads to tighten.New issuance is off to a record pace to start the year, and the relentless hunt for risky assets pushed yields on the debt below 4% for the first time ever earlier this month.Given robust growth prospects, Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said he’s comfortable going further down in credit quality into B and CCC rated bonds to generate returns. The firm has also been adding leveraged loan exposure “when it makes sense,” he said, noting that some clients can’t hold the debt in their portfolios.Still, some say that record-low yields, even in the riskiest segments of the speculative-grade bond market, combined with the fact that average maturities have increased markedly over the past year, have amped up the potential risk and lessened the asset class’s appeal as a shelter relative to loans.“We’ve increased our allocation to bank loans, in part by selling high yield,” Sebastien Page, head of global multi-asset at T. Rowe Price, said via email. “Put it this way: if we can get a similar yield on high yield and loans, on a risk adjusted basis the asset class that should behave best in rising rates -- loans -- looks more attractive.”Floater FeverNot every asset manager can simply dial up their credit risk, of course.For many, one alternative is the floating-rate note market, a usually sleepy corner of high-grade credit with a fairly narrow buyer base.In recent weeks, demand has surged as investors look to avoid negative total returns in fixed-rate debt. It’s fueling a spurt of new issuance, including the first ever non-financial deal tied to the Secured Overnight Financing rate, the benchmark intended to replace Libor as the reference rate for hundreds of billions of dollars of floating-rate debt.“The big risk in the market really is inflation, whether it is transitory or whether it is something more deep rooted,” said Arvind Narayanan, head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard. “There’s just a tremendous amount of stimulus in the marketplace, both monetary and fiscal, that favor economic growth.”Others are turning to more esoteric asset classes, including collateralized loan obligations and private credit, as they seek higher yields and more floating-rate exposure.Blackstone has ramped up investing in leveraged loans and direct lending over the last several years, and has accelerated the shift in the last month, according to Scott. It has also become one of the largest CLO managers in the world.Western Asset Management has been increasing allocations to leveraged loans and CLOs, and continues to believe that the asset classes are an attractive opportunity, according to portfolio manager Ryan Kohan.Ultimately, any hiccup in the recovery could quickly dent expectations for inflation and cause rates to retrench.Bond bulls also argue that the chances of price pressures that weren’t present prior to the pandemic suddenly emerging in its aftermath are slim, at best, given the continuing structural shifts in the economy.“Inflation will be more transitory than sustained,” said Dominic Nolan, a senior managing director at Pacific Asset Management. “We have to see how steep the curve gets and if the perceived inflationary pressures actually materialize into inflation.”Yet many say the Fed’s seeming tolerance for an overshoot on the inflation front in the months and years ahead makes this time different.“Rising rates could very well be a prelude to inflation as we take into account the current macroeconomic environment,” John Reed, head of global trading at KKR, which manages about $79 billion of credit assets, said via email. “A modest rise in rates off current levels seems likely for the remainder of 2021, but the Fed has been transparent in willing the market to invest behind yield, growth and recovery.”(Updates with comment from Western Asset Management in 24th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Angst Is About to Rewrite the Stock Market Playbook

    (Bloomberg) -- For bond investors, inflation is pretty much all bad news, eating into the value of future returns. For equity traders, the tidings can be less categorically awful, given the ability of certain companies to wring profits from higher prices.While there will be plenty of stock-market casualties should price pressures perk up, history suggests the landscape isn’t devoid of opportunity. Energy shares have been persistent winners during times of high inflation over the past five decades, a study from Ned Davis Research shows.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommends companies better equipped to derive earnings from sales, such as automaker Ford Motor Co. and media firm Discovery Inc. To Societe Generale SA, supply and demand imbalances suggest mining shares and fertilizer producers offer better hedges should pressures build.No matter how sanguine Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is about the topic right now, inflation will one day matter again for stocks. Just in the last few weeks, hawks have observed worrying signs in everything from a global shortage of computer chips to the biggest jump in U.S. producer prices on record.With the economic outlook brightening, Covid-19 cases falling and more fiscal stimulus on the horizon, nervousness about inflation is percolating. That means pricing power is set to become “an intriguing alpha generator” due to the wide variance in how companies cope with it, according to Tobias Levkovich, Citigroup Inc.’s chief U.S. equity strategist.“Lead indicators suggest that an inflation scare may be in the making,” Levkovich wrote. “Companies with price flexibility should come out as winners.”Energy stocks have the best track-record during periods of rising consumer prices, according to Ned Davis. In seven out of nine cases of high inflation since 1972, the industry outperformed the S&P 500 by a median of 14 percentage points, the study showed.When ranked by investment style, cyclical value stocks -- companies whose sales are more sensitive to economic swings and usually trade at relatively cheap valuations -- tend to do better when inflation runs high, Ned Davis noted.Crude oil has surged this year, bolstered by confidence in a global economic recovery. Those bets have been reflected in the stock market, with energy producers including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Marathon Oil Corp. soaring. The industry has led gains in the S&P 500 in 2021, climbing five times more than the equity benchmark.While inflation’s ramifications for the broader market are not straightforward, a look under the surface shows investors are preparing for the outcome by favoring companies with high operating leverage, or the ability to extract profits from revenue.While both sales and input costs tend to increase when inflation rises, companies with strong leverage potentially offer a safer trade. The reason is: the effect of growing revenue would outweigh the production costs.Since the start of February, a basket of stocks with the highest operating leverage that strips out industry bias has beaten the cohort of weakest ones by 1.7 percentage points, data compiled by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg show. The gauge is poised for a fourth straight month of outperformance, the longest streak since the taper tantrum year of 2013.Higher input costs such as commodities pose little threat to overall earnings for S&P 500 companies partly because some industries gain as material prices climb and others hedge exposure, according to Goldman Sachs strategists including David Kostin.Labor costs, on the other hand, are a bigger headwind, with an increase of 100 basis points in wage growth likely amounting to a 1% reduction in company profits, their estimates show. Accordingly, they advise investors to favor firms whose labor costs make up a smaller share of revenue, such as Under Armour Inc. and Biogen Inc.“Many investors believe the spending boost will lead to higher inflation and interest rates, which would reduce the value of equity duration and increase the importance of near-term growth,” Kostin wrote in a note earlier this month. “Historically, inflation has boosted nominal S&P 500 revenues, but weighed on profit margins as companies struggled to lift prices at the same pace as rising input costs.”Societe Generale’s strategists led by Andrew Lapthorne have built a basket of stocks based on their sensitivity to metrics like fluctuations in copper and food prices. Basic materials, technology and energy shares currently make up two thirds of the portfolio.While the group has proved its worth by rising with inflation expectations in recent months, one drawback is its poor performance during times of disinflation -- something that has gripped the market for much of the past decade, they noted. To offset that deficiency, the Societe Generale strategists designed a trade dubbed “call replication” that limits the downside risk while maximizing the upside.“When we speak to investors, they want the upside from value rallies and would like to hedge inflation risk, but most find the volatility incompatible with their risk tolerance,” Lapthorne wrote in a note Thursday. “Call replication strikes the right balance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion, nearly doubling China presence

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said it would buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in a $2.8 billion deal to beef up its portfolio in the high-margin light truck and SUV segments and strengthen its presence in North America and China. Shares of Cooper, which has historically had stronger margins than Goodyear, jumped 20% in morning trade while Goodyear stock was up 3.4%. The deal, announced on Monday, nearly doubles Goodyear's presence in China and broadens distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear's network of 2,500 retail stores in the country.

  • ECB ‘Closely Monitoring’ Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending -- also fueled by fiscal stimulus -- that could boost inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past.“Sovereign yields are particularly important,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday.“Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms,” she said. “Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-years dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong.“If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” he said. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called “reflation trades” by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it’s a sign of optimism in the recovery.ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the head of the Bank of France, said on Monday evening that there is no risk of excessive inflation in the euro zone but the central bank must stick to its pledge.“We are watching long rates closely as it is an important element of favorable financial conditions,” he told BFM Business TV. “Financing conditions remain very favorable -- France is financing itself for 10 years at -0.1% tonight -- but we will ensure they remain favorable.”Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy.“Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential,” she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.(Updates with comment from Villeroy from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.