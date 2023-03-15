U.S. markets closed

ViewSonic Launches Smart 4K Laser TV

·2 min read

Transform Living Hall to 4K Laser Home Cinema

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces its new 4K ultra-short throw laser home theater projector, the X2000B-4K, also named 4K Laser TV. The X2000B-4K Laser TV offers a new entertainment concept for your living hall, with the 0.22 ultra-short throw lens just need a few inches away from a wall or screen to get an image up to 100-inches of viewing enjoyment.

ViewSonic Laser Ultra Shot-throw Projector X2000B-4K
ViewSonic Laser Ultra Shot-throw Projector X2000B-4K

We're excited to introduce the X2000B-4K ultra-short throw laser TV. It's one of the latest lamp-free options we developed for a great home entertainment experience," said Mr. Chaw Foo Hong, Country Manager ViewSonic Malaysia. "It offers enhanced colors, and the integrated smart features making content streaming easy. This 4K Laser TV is engineered with latest generation laser phosphor technology and can deliver up to 20,000* hours of use." "We understand customers are confusing the concept of home cinema setup, ViewSonic is offering free consultation, free delivery services and free setup with 100" Fresnel ALR Screen installation". The one stop solutions services to customer.

The 4K ultra-short throw laser TV feature with high-speed Wi-Fi that allows users to wirelessly share and stream videos and movies from compatible TV Box, Astro, Apple TV, smartphones, tablets, and devices with HDMI input. In addition, with native 4K Ultra HD resolution and 2000 ANSI lumens of brightness, the X2000B-4K laser projector delivers a home theater experience like no other.

Dual, built-in 50W Harman Kardon customized speakers deliver room-filling audio for engrossing sound, while Dolby and DTS support provides premium surround sound (5.1 channel recommended) with intense, resonant audio reproduction. With HDR/HLG support, Rec.709 compatibility and ViewSonic's exclusive Cinema SuperColor™ technology, the X2000B-4K projector produces super vivid and lifelike colors for a fuller, more immersive viewing experience.

X2000B-4K Laser TV

  • Native 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness

  • 0.22 ultra-short throw lens

  • Utilizes the newest generation laser technology

  • Built-in Wi-Fi for wireless video streaming

  • Bluetooth in and out for audio streaming.

  • Dual, built-in 50W Harman Kardon speakers: 25W

  • Dolby and DTS audio support

  • 100% Rec.709 color accuracy with Cinema SuperColor+ technology for vivid color reproduction

  • Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, HDMI ARC, HDCP 1.4/2.2

For further information may check at ViewSonic Flagship Store - Lazada

ViewSonic Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic Singapore)
ViewSonic Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic Singapore)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/viewsonic-launches-smart-4k-laser-tv-301772411.html

SOURCE ViewSonic International Corporation

