ViewSonic Opens A New Era of Gaming with the Innovative VX1755 Portable Gaming Monitor

Experience Limitless Gaming with the 17-inch Ultraportable Screen, Anywhere, Anytime

BREA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, reveals the new VX1755 monitor – a trailblazing portable gaming screen. Built to maximize mobility without losing any gaming opportunity, this slim, compact monitor enhances mobile, PC, and console gaming even on the move. It is the ideal companion for gamers to expand their gaming experience or achieve a two-screen desk setup.

"This is an increasingly mobile world where people require more portable devices to connect, work, and play. ViewSonic's range of portable monitors are designed to elevate every aspect of a person's life, and we will continue to develop innovative solutions to accommodate the changing lifestyles of our customers," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business at ViewSonic. "We are excited to launch our first portable gaming monitor which gives gamers more ways to play wherever they are."

Cut with sublime, clean lines, the 17.3" VX1755 portable gaming monitor has a slim 0.6-inch profile weighing at less than 1kg – making it lightweight and compact to fit in most travel bags and carry-ons. For those who love playing on the Nintendo Switch or bingeing their favorite TV series on their mobile phones, the native 1080p panel's intuitive built-in kickstand can also be adjusted from 0 to 62 degrees, and it automatically orientates the screen to best present the content. Offering users additional screen real-estate for an immersive visual experience.

Packed with two USB Type-C ports built with two-way power delivery, the VX1755 lets gamers use one to connect a wide variety of peripherals and the other to supply power. The monitor also features mini-HDMI connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack, turning any space into a mini home theater with a simple hookup to a mobile phone.

Story continues

Engineered with a superbly fast refresh rate of 144Hz, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, players can expect silky-smooth and lag-free visuals in fast-paced games – giving them a greater advantage in first-person shooters, racing, or real-time strategy titles. Integrated with a pair of front-facing speakers, every sound is directed straight at the user for a clearer audio experience.

The versatility and portability of the VX1755 open up more ways for users to expand their desk setups and fully experience work, study, or game no matter where they are. It joins ViewSonic's range of portable devices, such as the 16" TD1655, 16" VG1655, and 16" VA1655, which are designed to overcome one-screen and location limitations.

Key Features of VX1755

17.3" native 1080p screen

144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology

Hassle-free connectivity with USB Type-C and Mini-HDMI

Integrated dual speakers

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE ViewSonic