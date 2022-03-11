ViewSonic Partners with Satellite to Bring Sydney's First NFT Exhibition

SYDNEY, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, partners with Satellite, in its first major digital art exhibition using non-fungible token (NFT) technology in Australia, from the 9th of March to 3rd of April 2022 at Twenty Twenty Six Gallery in Bondi Beach, New South Wales. This exhibition will bring together local and international digital artists to showcase their NFT artwork using ViewSonic visual solutions.

At the exhibition, over 50+ NFT artworks from leading influential Australian and International artists, including David Porte Beckefed, Jonathan Zawada, Beeple, Trevor Jones, Boldtron, will be showcased. The 16 ViewSonic commercial displays and video walls are installed to present the artworks. With high visual quality, slim bezels, and advance eye-care technologies, they are packed with the right specs and needed features to bring the exhibition to life.

On top of exemplary display, Satellite chose ViewSonic for its environmentally-concious actions and sustainability practices. Satellite will be carbon offsetting the unavoidable emissions from the primary sales of the NFTs exhibited in the show which include minting, bidding, and transfer of sales from the artworks.

"The advent of NFTs in 2021 saw their explosive impact in the art world. Satellite has been designed to engage and educate the public on the rapidly evolving NFT art movement through a month-long digitally immersive and sensory experience. We are proud to be bringing this to Australia and to support education on digital and tech-innovation," said Katie Tholo, Director of Revelo Art agency and main organiser of Satellite.

"Without ViewSonic's support, the in real life element of the exhibition wouldn't be possible. It is critical for Satellite to be welcoming the public to a physical space to support education and engagement with NFT technology and to showcase world leading artists' digital talent," She added. Apart from the exhibition, Satellite has also organised exclusive partner programs and public partner Twitter spaces talks on art, crypto, and blockchain technology.

"We are very glad to be part of this pioneering exhibition in Australia that showcases the future of art and technology. It perfectly aligns with our vision of showcasing the extraordinary through innovative visual solutions," said Jack Hung, Country Manager of ViewSonic Australia. "What makes this partnership unique is it's guided by sustainability practices. We are impressed and grateful that Satellite has agreed to utilise ViewSonic's second-hand units for the exhibition," said Jack Hung. "This is the first of Satellite's many contemporary art exhibitions and this isn't the last. In this small step, we're helping the environment by minimising potential electronic wastes."

This exhibition will be the first of Satellite's annual art exhibition utilising cutting edge technology such as NFT, CGI, AR, VR displays. The exhibition is open to the public for free and visitors are invited to view, interact, and purchase digital art using cryptocurrency.

About Satellite

Satellite is an annual exhibition organised by Revelo Art Agency, Twenty Twenty Six Gallery, and Studio Messa. Starting in March 2022, Satellite presents an annual digital art exhibition showcasing the latest in contemporary and tech innovation. For more information, please visit https://satelliteart.io/

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

