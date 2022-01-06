U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

ViewSonic Releases Line-up of ELITE Monitors with Mini-LED Backlight Technology

·5 min read

Leading the Visual Revolution With Ultra-Realistic Color and Deeper Levels of Contrast

BREA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions announces several ViewSonic ELITE™ professional gaming monitors with leading-edge Mini-LED technology[i]. Ranging from 27" to 34", the ELITE XG272G-2K, ELITE XG321UG, and ELITE XG341C-2K transform gaming with Mini-LED technology for optimized contrasts and greater details even in dimly lit environments.

ViewSonic announces several ViewSonic ELITE&#x002122; professional gaming monitors with leading-edge Mini-LED technology. Ranging from 27&#x00201d; to 34&#x00201d;, the ELITE XG272G-2K, ELITE XG321UG, and ELITE XG341C-2K transform gaming with Mini-LED technology for optimized contrasts and greater details even in dimly lit environments.
ViewSonic announces several ViewSonic ELITE™ professional gaming monitors with leading-edge Mini-LED technology. Ranging from 27” to 34”, the ELITE XG272G-2K, ELITE XG321UG, and ELITE XG341C-2K transform gaming with Mini-LED technology for optimized contrasts and greater details even in dimly lit environments.

"In gaming, image quality is king. As gamers demand more advanced in-game details and extreme clarity, our Mini-LED ELITE monitors surpass current gaming landscapes by delivering enhanced gaming features and innovative technology. We hope to push the boundaries of gaming displays to the next level." said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business at ViewSonic.

All three monitors are fully loaded with Mini-LED backlighting technology. By utilizing the highest of 1,152 distinct Mini-LED zones with full-array local dimming tech (FALD), these new models deliver maximum contrast between the brightest whites and deepest blacks, allowing gamers to experience peak visual performance, even on the most graphically-demanding games.

The ELITE XG272G-2K and ELITE XG321UG support the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer which measures the delay between the click of the mouse and expected actions. Using the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, competitive gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be.

ELITE XG272G-2K: Warp Speed into Extreme Clarity

The 27" ELITE XG272G-2K monitor enables fluid gameplay with advanced NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE capabilities, alongside an exceedingly fast refresh rate of 300Hz. The monitor utilizes Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) display technology for higher pixel density, and impeccable, consistent colors. Using VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 capabilities and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, players can venture into breathtaking realistic fantasy scapes or explore the chaotic depths of space with a new dimension of color and clarity.

ELITE XG321UG: Achieve Victory in Visual Perfection

The 32" ELITE XG321UG comes with the latest-gen NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE technology, a blistering 3ms (OD) response time and a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz – dishing out lag-and-stutter-free gameplay and seamless frame transitions. Savor outstanding brightness and superior visual fidelity with quantum dot technology, VESA DisplayHDR™ 1400 capabilities, and 4K UHD resolution. Armed with 99% Adobe RGB color gamut and true 10-bit color depth, gamers can feast upon rich cinema-grade color. To ensure precise color reproduction, the monitor is factory pre-calibrated to Delta E<2.

ELITE XG341C-2K: Curved for Ultimate Immersion

ELITE XG341C-2K is the world's fastest[ii] 34" curved ultra-widescreen Mini-LED gaming monitor with a 200Hz (overclocked) refresh rate. Packed with a blazing fast 1ms (MPRT) response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the WQHD monitor offers smooth, ultra-low-latency playback. With a peak brightness of 1,400 nits and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, this 1500R curvature monitor expands the field of vision to dominate enemy sightlines and enhance depth perception for more realistic action and astonishing colors. It also offers both USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1 ports for effortless multitasking or console gaming.

Key Features of ELITE XG272G-2K

  • 27" QHD IPS panel with IGZO display technology

  • Mini-LED technology with 576 zones

  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • 95% DCI P3 color gamut

  • 300Hz refresh rate

  • NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

  • TÜV-Certified Eye Comfort

  • Available worldwide in Q3, 2022

Key Features of ELITE XG321UG

  • Ultra-wide 32" 4K UHD IPS panel

  • Mini-LED technology with 1,152 zones

  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 1400

  • 99% Adobe RGB color gamut and factory pre-calibrated to Delta E< 2

  • 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms (OD) response time

  • NVIDIA G-SYNC ULITMATE Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

  • TÜV-Certified Eye Comfort

  • Supports ELITE Display Controller

  • Available worldwide in Q1, 2022

Key Features of ELITE XG341C-2K

  • Ultra-wide 34" WQHD Curved panel

  • Mini-LED technology with 1,152 zones

  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 1400

  • 97% DCI-P3 color gamut

  • 165Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 200Hz) and 1ms (MPRT) response time

  • AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Ultimate connectivity from USB Type-C with 90W power delivery

  • Console gaming compatibility with HDMI 2.1

  • Available worldwide in Q1, 2022

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

[i] Made of minute diodes no larger than 0.2 mm, these 'mini' lights are arranged in independent zones that can be controlled on a per-square basis. The divided zones allow for unmatched contrast control to expertly adjust the optimal amount of light dependant on the content playing. With an immense number of zones, it diminishes the possibility of blooming and provides uniform lighting across the screen. This then delivers brighter visuals, better contrast control, exceptional black levels, and more realistic colors.

[ii] 1. The "fastest" claim is applicable only to 34" curved ultra-widescreen Mini-LED gaming monitor with a 200Hz (overclocked) refresh rate, already commercialized and available for end user purchase worldwide in Q1, 2022.

2. The "fastest" claim means the maximum refresh rate of 200Hz (overclocked). The measurement is only applicable under 3440 x 1440 resolution. *Overclocking ability is dependent on the graphics card.

3. The measurement may vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and user operating environment.

4. Product specifications may differ from model to model and from country to country. We recommend that you check with your local dealers for the specifications of the products available in your country.

5. Although we endeavor to present the most accurate and comprehensive information at the time of publication, we reserve the right to make changes without prior notice.

(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)
(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewsonic-releases-line-up-of-elite-monitors-with-mini-led-backlight-technology-301455268.html

SOURCE ViewSonic

