ViewSonic Showcased the Latest AI and EdTech Solution at BETT 2022

BREA, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At BETT Show 2022, ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, presented a wide range of innovative EdTech solutions and technologies centered around its myViewBoard ecosystem with over 5 million users globally, including the AI-powered myViewBoard Sens that increase students' engagement and improve wellness in the classroom.

A series of new display solutions were showcased, such as the innovative ViewBoard 52 Series with built-in front-facing multimedia soundbar, the 135" All-in-One LED Display, the 24" ID2456 touch podium display, as well as the 13" ID1330 pen display and 16" TD1655 portable monitor that work together to support teaching and learning anywhere.

During the show, 15 sessions of "EdTech Talks" were hosted at the booth to share valuable insights from education and technology experts, covering a range of topics, including the use of EdTech for teaching STEM, integrating new technologies into existing classrooms, and case studies of schools that created innovative learning spaces.

To learn more about ViewSonic's EdTech Solutions, please visit: https://www.viewsonic.com/uk/bett2022.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

