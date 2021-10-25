U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,559.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,349.25
    +8.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.69
    +0.93 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1666
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6760
    +0.2160 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,058.37
    +786.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,520.35
    -284.50 (-0.99%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Viewsonic Unveils Ultra-Wide IPS Screen Monitor VA2932-MHD Designed For Working And Entertainment

·1 min read

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is introducing a WFHD SuperClear IPS monitor VA2932-MHD. ViewSonic expanding the various of screen size to offer the perfect multi-tasking display for working or entertainment.

ViewSonic Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic Singapore)
ViewSonic Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic Singapore)

The ViewSonic brand new ultra-wide monitor VA2932-MHD is a 29" monitor with WFHD2560 X 1080 resolutions, 21:9 aspect ratio and SuperClear IPS panel. The SuperClear IPS technology delivers the same image quality whether you are looking at the screen from above, below the font or the side. The color gamut coverage NTSC 85% size (Typ) sRGB 120% size (Typ).

Aspect ratio at 21:9 and 3-side borderless bezels provide extra screen real estate so users can display more content, switch between application more quaickly, view documents side by side and view multiple windows at once. These features make multitasking more enjoyable and efficient, create more immersive environment for gaming and movies.

Specification:

  • Screen Size: 29"

  • Aspect Ratio: 21:9

  • Panel Type: IPS Technology

  • Resolution: 2560 x 1080

  • Response Time (Typical GTG): 4ms

  • Viewing Angles: 178 horizontal, 178-degree vertical

  • Refresh Rate (Hz): 75

  • Blue Light Filter: Yes

  • Flicker-Free: Yes

  • Color Gamut: NTSC: 85% size (Typ)sRGB: 120% size (Typ)

  • Speaker: Dual 2-watt stereo speakers

The added value function of this monitor is designed with a height-adjustable and swive stand. It offers comfortable working station. ViewSonic VA2932-MHD ultra-wide monitor is selling at RM969 and available now at ViewSonic flagship store at Lazada and Shopee.

SOURCE ViewSonic Malaysia

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth. Looking forward, I think several burgeoning technologies have the same potential, but none more so than artificial intelligence (AI). Building on that idea, let's look at two companies that are shaping the future of autonomous technology.

  • Tesla Hits Speed Bump With Self-Driving Software

    Tesla rolled back the latest version of its autonomous driving software, called full self driving, or FSD. The decision will lead to questions about the rollout. It could also lead to some stock market volatility Monday.

  • Shiba Inu Up 50% to Record, Becomes 11th-Biggest Crypto Coin

    (Bloomberg) -- Shiba Inu soared to record highs over the weekend to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSHIB, as it’s known, was up 50% in the 24 hours t

  • [video]Intel's Earnings and Guidance Feature More Good News Than Bad for Chip Stocks

    There are reasons why AMD and many chip equipment stocks closed higher on Friday, even as Intel's shares tumbled.

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges which confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output—monitors, printers, and related peripherals—where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.

  • The PC slowdown shouldn’t hurt Microsoft earnings, and here’s why

    The slowdown in personal computer sales due to supply-chain issues in recent months would have hurt Microsoft Corp. in past years, but the company's pivot to cloud computing and cloud software should insulate it from any earnings fallout.

  • 20 years ago Apple introduced the iPod, the perfect gateway drug to the Mac

    The iPod was first announced 20 years ago, on October 23, 2001.

  • Slow internet? Amazon just slashed the price of this top-rated Wi-Fi router: 'Dream come true'

    This 'Amazon's Choice' TP-Link router— with a whopping 40,000 perfect reviews—is here to solve your Wi-Fi woes.

  • This Free App Can Shorten Your Wait Time When You're Re-Entering the U.S.

    Do you want to spend less time at the airport? This mobile app allows you to wait in a shorter line -- and it's completely free to use.

  • Tesco website and app back up after hack attempt

    Shoppers had been locked out of the supermarket's website following an outage that began on Saturday.

  • ICYMI: Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 still needs some work

    Engadget's reviews this week include Microsoft's second gen Surface Duo flip phone and Facebook's portable Portal Go.

  • Woman finds vast trove of voice recordings collected by Amazon’s Alexa – and you can hear yours

    Amazon customers can request all their data from the shopping giant, and can automatically delete voice data in the Alexa app

  • Use These Sony Cameras and Lenses to Photograph All the Things

    We know you want a great new Sony camera! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest

  • We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

    Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?

  • Desperate for Workers, Restaurants Turn to Robots

    When Florida gave restaurants the green light to reopen indoor dining earlier this year, restaurateurs like Carlos Gazitua were euphoric. They hoped it would resuscitate their businesses, many of which were on life-support after the shutdown. But they quickly learned it was tough to coax workers back. “It was a crisis,’” said Gazitua, owner and CEO of the Sergio’s Restaurant chain in Florida. “We couldn’t find anyone.” Even a major job fair, drawing dozens of restaurant and hotel owners offering

  • GPs think older patients cannot handle health apps on phones

    Older patients are being excluded from beneficial health technology because “ageist” doctors presume they cannot work a smartphone, research has suggested.

  • This Week in Apps: Google Play lowers commissions, Apple drops anti-steering rule, Pinterest clones TikTok, Android 12 arrives

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. Sensor Tower data indicates Google Play saw $38.8 billion in overall consumer spending in 2020, earning it $11.6 billion in in-app purchases.

  • Oregon State's Luke Musgrave returns blocked punt for touchdown against Utah

    Oregon State football student-athlete Luke Musgrave recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Corvallis. For the first time since Nov. 14 (2020) at Washington, OSU recovers a blocked punt for a touchdown. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • UniCredit, Italy End Months of Monte Paschi Talks Without a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe Italian government and UniCredit SpA ended months of talks over the sale of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Mario D