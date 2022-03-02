U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

ViewSonic's myViewBoard EdTech Ecosystem Surpasses 5 Million Users

·2 min read

BREA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and education solutions, announced that the myViewBoard ecosystem, which was designed to digitalize the education industry, has just exceeded 5 million users, with the platform being used in more than 5,000 institutions around the world.

ViewSonic’s myViewBoard EdTech Ecosystem Surpasses 5 Million Users
(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)
(PRNewsfoto/ViewSonic)

First introduced by the company in 2018, myViewBoard is built to facilitate digital content creation, communications, and collaboration in classrooms. The platform boasts a range of benefits that make it suitable for use across a number of learning applications, whether it is for in-person, remote, or hybrid classroom settings.

"ViewSonic is incredibly proud to have achieved this great milestone, particularly with a product that is geared towards enhancing and expanding educational possibilities at a time when schooling has seen incredible disruption for so many," said Bonny Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at ViewSonic. "myViewBoard is continuously evolving, with an ecosystem that's becoming ever more open, flexible, and accessible. We're excited to be helping drive educational technology forward with a comprehensive range of solutions."

As an education technology solution provider, ViewSonic's development of myViewBoard and the ViewBoard interactive displays demonstrates the company's approach of providing broad-spectrum solutions with a focus on open ecosystems and interoperability. These solutions offer institutions a "one stop shop" for education digitization, allowing them to move easily from more traditional teaching setups to approaches that fully embrace the benefits of digital and online learning.

While myViewBoard helps power ViewSonic's ViewBoard interactive displays, it is also compatible with interactive displays from other brands. It can be used with devices running on Windows, Android, and iOS operating systems, making it easy for education institutes to incorporate it into their existing infrastructure. Because of this openness, teachers are able to share lessons and content with other educators around the world, creating a much more collaborative education environment.

For more information: www.myViewBoard.com

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE ViewSonic Corp.

