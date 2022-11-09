U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

ViewSonic's Upcoming ColorPro VP16-OLED Professional Portable Display Wins GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2022

·2 min read

BREA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has won the distinguished GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2022 in the "Special Award" category for the upcoming ColorPro™ VP16-OLED portable display. The monitor offers remarkable color performance and immersive visuals with OLED technology while being ultra-thin, light-weighted, and versatile for professional creators to deliver their best work anytime, anywhere.

ViewSonic's ColorPro VP16-OLED Portable Monitor Wins GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2022
ViewSonic's ColorPro VP16-OLED Portable Monitor Wins GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2022

"It's an honor to be recognized consecutively by industry experts with the GOOD DESIGN AWARD. The VP16-OLED is another milestone to our award-winning ColorPro series, created to empower creators with color accuracy and collaboration," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We understand how important mobility is in today's working environment and have already carried multiple powerful portable displays. The VP16-OLED combines portability with productivity and color-critical features to fulfill changing demands of professional creators. We'll continue to work closely with our partners and empower the creative community with more market-oriented professional monitors."

ColorPro VP16-OLED is a 15.6-inch portable monitor with native 1080p Full HD resolution; it is ideal for creative professionals looking for remarkable color performance with advanced OLED technology. The judges describe VP16-OLED as "A professional monitor that can be folded into a thin and compact size and is lightweight and highly portable." They also highlight its unique hinge structure that allows users to maintain their posture while moving in an acrobatic manner, making the product appealing to customers, even those who are not professionals. The product is estimated to be available worldwide in early 2023.

ViewSonic designed the ColorPro series to enable creators to create, review, and share their artwork seamlessly. The innovative displays are critically acclaimed in the industry. In 2021, ColorPro VP2776 and VP2786-4K also won the GOOD DESIGN AWARD for their sophisticated design and ability to bring precision to color calibration. The Good Design Awards, hosted by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, is one of the most prestigious global design competitions, alongside the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and IDEA.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

 

