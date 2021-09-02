U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

ViewTrade Holding Corp. Partners with Leading Investment App Groww to Enable Access to U.S. Equities to Investors in India

·4 min read

Groww to Leverage ViewTrade's Complete Suite of FinTech Services, Enabling the Startup to Provide Affordable Access to U.S. Equities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade Holding Corporation announced its partnership with Groww, one of the fastest growing online trading platforms in India. As per the partnership, innovative fintech solutions provider ViewTrade will provide a full suite of fintech services to Groww, which will enable the company to offer U.S. equity products to its rapidly expanding client base in India.

ViewTrade Holdings logo. ViewTrade is an industry veteran helping global fintechs, banks, broker-dealers and advisors access the U.S. equity and options market efficiently and at low cost. (PRNewsfoto/ViewTrade Holdings)
ViewTrade Holdings logo. ViewTrade is an industry veteran helping global fintechs, banks, broker-dealers and advisors access the U.S. equity and options market efficiently and at low cost. (PRNewsfoto/ViewTrade Holdings)

Through this partnership, Groww will now have full access to ViewTrade's financial services capabilities, including swift and seamless account opening, clearing, funding and withdrawals, and trading in U.S. equities, including fractional.

"We are very happy to provide Groww's customers in India a simpler and more straightforward account opening and account funding process," said Kenneth Chan, Managing Director of ViewTrade Holding Corporation and President of Orbis Systems. "The technology we are providing to Groww will greatly accelerate the experience of getting their customers' money to work for them, in a fraction of the time it used to."

Historically, access to the U.S. financial markets has been cost-prohibitive for the average resident of India. ViewTrade has destroyed this barrier for Groww customers by removing unnecessary processing fees and account minimums. ViewTrade Securities also provides investors on Groww's platform the ability to invest in fractional shares of U.S. equities.

"At Groww, we are seeing a lot of interest in international equity among Indian retail investors. Through this partnership, we hope to provide more choice to Indian retail investors and deliver a seamless platform to invest in U.S. stocks consistent with our other products,'' said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO of Groww.

As a way to ensure that Groww's customers are fully supported for their investing needs, Orbis Systems, Inc., the technology arm of ViewTrade, began working with India's Netbanking partner to implement the digital LRS into Orbis Systems' Netbanking APIs. Until now, in India only larger banks such as ICICi and HDFC have met the requirements needed to put capital toward external investments. Today, with Orbis' help, Groww's users have that same benefit.

Investors using the platform will not see a difference with the interface as Groww is able to fully control the user experience. ViewTrade's onboarding APIs easily plug into the back-end to handle onboarding flow, which includes a fully-automated identity verification process specifically geared towards Indian identities and documents, as well as global AML sanction screening.

About ViewTrade Holding Corporation

ViewTrade Holding Corp. (ViewTrade), through its subsidiaries ViewTrade Securities, Inc. and Orbis Systems, Inc., is leading the industry in the digital shift to embedded finance and helping to democratize investing across the globe. ViewTrade offers clients – ranging from broker dealers, to RIAs, to fintech disruptors and financial institutions -- a competitive edge by providing a direct and cost-efficient connection to U.S. markets.

Today, ViewTrade serves clients in more than 20 countries across four continents, representing millions of individual investors. Our offerings translate into multiple languages and provide client service in more than a dozen languages. As a B2B firm, we never compete with our clients for business.

ViewTrade Securities' products run on Orbis Systems' innovative technology. The firm has more than 20 years of experience operating in financial markets. In addition to powering ViewTrade platforms, Orbis Systems provides other fintech disruptors and innovators game-changing APIs and seamless integration to broker-dealers, clearing and custodian providers, market data and information content providers, as well as AML and KYC vendors.

For more information, visit the ViewTrade Securities, Inc. (Member FINRA and SIPC) and Orbis Systems, Inc. websites, and follow ViewTrade Holding Corporation on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Groww

Founded by four ex-Flipsters, Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, Groww is the fastest-growing investment platform in India which offers a fun and easy way to invest in Stocks, Mutual funds, IPOs, ETFs, and Gold. Headquartered in Bangalore, Groww is backed by marquee investors including Sequoia India, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital and Tiger Global. Over 15 million users across 900+ cities in India trust Groww for their investment needs.

Media Contact
Alex Attanasio
viewtradepr@jconnelly.com
973-934-5100

Kim Remmawi
Kim@groww.in
+91 9818332638

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewtrade-holding-corp-partners-with-leading-investment-app-groww-to-enable-access-to-us-equities-to-investors-in-india-301368401.html

SOURCE ViewTrade Holding Corporation

