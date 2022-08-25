U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.72
    +24.95 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,015.67
    +46.44 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,530.77
    +99.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.61
    +16.32 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.29
    -0.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0760
    -0.0300 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1806
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7570
    -0.3370 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,577.51
    +11.38 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.24
    +3.44 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.66
    +11.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

ViewTrade Launches Three New Modules to Improve the Efficiency and Security of Its Customer Onboarding Services

·3 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, has enhanced its customer onboarding service with three new modules designed to help its clients onboard retail financial customers more efficiently and with greater security. With the enhancements, clients can activate any of the new modules and make them part of their custom identity verification and background check process.

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech, providing everything – technology, support and brokerage services – that innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail trading platform or app. (PRNewsfoto/ViewTrade)
ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech, providing everything – technology, support and brokerage services – that innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail trading platform or app. (PRNewsfoto/ViewTrade)

Key Features of the New Modules

  • Jurisdiction Block enables account managers to block users from opening accounts from certain global regions, countries or a US state before the account is passed to the custodian, effectively halting account creation before other KYC verifications are conducted. Account managers can create their own list of jurisdictions to block and/or allow account creation. This module is fully customizable and available on a branch level, enabling brokers to toggle their lists to either fully block entire regions, or only accept account creation from specific countries or states.

  • Person Block works similarly to Jurisdiction Block by enabling account managers to fully block certain persons from opening accounts. Managers can create their own list of banned profiles and identities that can be updated as needed and published immediately. This functionality can be activated as a background check module and be part of the branch-specific identity verification flow.

  • Continuous ID verifies account identities through multiple sanction lists, government exposure and risk databases on a daily basis once activated. The module also enables administrators to mark false-positive matches to be skipped on future system runs, so only relevant matches will be flagged after each scan.

"ViewTrade's continuous investment in our product suite ensures we can continue to offer ever more comprehensive and flexible technology to our clients," said Sergei Lishchenko, Digital Experience Technology Services. "With these enhancements, clients can further streamline their customer's experience and digitally onboard them, compliantly and at scale – a critical enabler to sustainable and responsible growth."

ViewTrade's Global Identity Verification Service provides a tailored experience for each client including customized logic and KYC/CIP vendor selection to confirm the authenticity of an identity, the ability to accommodate the challenge of common names and compliance rule customization. Services also include identity verification services to confirm the authenticity of a wide range of government-issued ID documents, including driver's licenses, passports and more during the onboarding/account opening process.

"Ingrained in our leading solutions is the global market expertise needed to deliver a fast, reliable and seamless onboarding experience to the investors of today and tomorrow," said Mark Ford, Chief Compliance Officer at ViewTrade. "These enhancements address and eliminate pain points that existing solutions do not. The new modules will allow our clients to permanently prevent individuals who are not compliant with their onboarding rules from creating accounts, providing greater control, increased approval rates and improved workflows."

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech and cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Over the past 20+ years, our approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com/, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Alex Shafer
viewtradepr@jconnelly.com 
973-934-5100

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewtrade-launches-three-new-modules-to-improve-the-efficiency-and-security-of-its-customer-onboarding-services-301612582.html

SOURCE ViewTrade

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt’s SubsBase raises $2.4M for its subscription and recurring revenue management platform

    The presence of various payment forms and providers is one reason why businesses in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region have operational challenges in managing revenue and collection. SubsBase, a no/low-code platform, helps such businesses and removes their overhead by managing the full subscription life cycle of invoicing, payments, and notifications. The Egyptian startup has raised $2.4 million in seed funding led by Middle East and Africa-focused venture capital firm Global Ventures.

  • Black Business Figures Drop Gems For Entrepreneurs At Yelp’s Second Annual Black In Business Summit

    Yelp, the crowd-sourced businesses review platform, held its second annual Black in Business Summit Wednesday in a celebration of Black Business Month

  • BMO and Xero helping businesses put bookkeeping on autopilot

    BMO Financial Group and global cloud-based accounting platform, Xero, are making it easier for business customers to run and grow their business with the introduction of automatic transaction synchronization. Coming later this year, BMO customers using Online Banking for Business will be able to seamlessly send daily bank feeds to their Xero account. For BMO, this is one in a series of partnerships that enable customers to tailor their banking services to their day-to-day operations and workflow

  • Natural Gas ETF (UNG) Hits New 52-Week High

    This natural gas ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

  • A Bad Year May Get Worse for Snapchat and Facebook Owners

    (Bloomberg) -- A bad year for digital advertisers may not be done yet.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBig Tech Drives Stock Gains Before Jackson Hole: Markets WrapThe likes of Snap Inc., Pinterest Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have seen both estimates and their

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 10-year Treasury yield climbs to highest level in almost two months as medium-term inflation expectations grow

    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed on Wednesday to as high as 3.12%, the highest level since July 28, as medium-term inflation expectations continue to rise. The rise in those expectations was spilling over into nominal Treasury yields, according to Steve Englander of Standard Chartered Bank, with rates across the curve all moving higher. "The market has become more pessimistic on the Fed hitting inflation goals, despite the hawkish rhetoric," he said.

  • Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette: Challenging Quarter But Ready for Holiday

    Inflation and changing consumer behaviors impacted the retailer's results but executives said the company managed to beat its expectations.

  • Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.57% and 2.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Australian Executive Vik Bansal Poised To Increase Stakeholder Value For the Third Time with Boral CEO Appointment

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff The Australian building and construction company Boral Limited (ASX: BLD.AX) has had a shakeup of a year. Beginning with a takeover in July prior by Seven Group Holdings, over the past twelve months it has proceeded to jettison $4 billion in assets, including its holdings in the United States. As the […]

  • Jealous of Biden's big gift to students? 17 million workers are still missing out on free money

    New legislation will help workers who aren’t yet cashing in get what they’re owed.

  • Charts Suggest Possible Rallies to Resistance

    The primary fly in the ointment is forward 12-month consensus earnings estimates for the S&P 500 continue to shrink, leaving valuation at a premium to ballpark fair value. In our opinion, these estimates need to stabilize before resistance levels may be violated. The major equity indexes closed higher Wednesday with positive internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq as trading volume dipped on the NYSE and rose on the Nasdaq.

  • What to Expect From Fed's Upcoming Jackson Hole Meeting

    OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya discusses what to expect from the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole meeting Friday and its potential impact on the crypto markets. "There's optimism here that we see the peak in inflation," Moya said. Plus, levels to watch for bitcoin's (BTC) price.

  • Stock Market Gains In Spite Of Weak Retail Earnings, Guidance; BBBY And Peloton Jump On News

    The stock market gained in spite of weak retail earnings and lower-than-expected durable goods orders. BBBY and Peloton jump.

  • Could an Adjustable Rate Mortgage Really Save You Cash?

    Fixed-rate mortgages finance the majority of homes across the country, allowing homeowners to make unchanging monthly payments until they repay the loan. However, fixed-rate mortgages can have expensive interest rates. While adjustable-rate mortgages (ARM) can have volatile interest rates, hybrid … Continue reading → The post What Is a 7/1 Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Raymond James says don't expect a recession until 2023

    Raymond James' chief economist said the Federal Reserve should give the economy time to digest before more interest rate hikes.

  • Petco Cuts Full-Year Outlook, Stock Falls

    The company said the pet category remains resilient but cut its revenue and earnings guidance for the year.

  • Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

    The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being.

  • A Google Pay executive will now head Disney+ Hotstar in India

    Disney+ Hotstar India’s new head honcho has years of experience in penetrating the Indian market.

  • Visa tokens overtake payments giant's physical cards in circulation

    Payments giant Visa Inc said on Wednesday it has issued over 4 billion network tokens worldwide through its security technology Visa Token Service (VTS), outpacing the total number of its physical cards in circulation. VTS replaces 16-digit Visa account numbers with a token that only Visa can unlock, protecting the underlying account information. "Without exposing the consumer's account to fraud, tokenization enables frictionless, card-free payments," Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer at Visa, told Reuters.