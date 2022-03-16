U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +61.75 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    +1.04 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.60
    +18.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.55 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0068 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0099 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8520
    +0.5520 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,953.73
    +1,508.98 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.94
    +43.38 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Vigil Health Announces Securityholder Approval of Arrangement with ABLOY Canada Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vigil Health Solutions Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VGL
Vigil Health Solutions Inc
Vigil Health Solutions Inc

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil” or the “Company”) (TSXV: VGL) announced today that at today’s special meeting of holders (the “Shareholders”) of common shares in the capital of Vigil (the “Common Shares”) and holders of options (the “Optionholders”) to acquire Common Shares, that Shareholders and Optionholders have approved the arrangement resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) under which ABLOY Canada Inc. (the “Purchaser”) will acquire 100% of Vigil’s issued and outstanding common shares by way of an arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”). Under the Arrangement, each Shareholder will receive $0.67 for each share held (the “Meeting”). The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $12.55 million.

The Arrangement Resolution was approved by (i) 98.87% of the votes cast by Shareholders, (i) 98.98% of the votes cast by Shareholders and Optionholders, voting together as a single class, and (iii) 98.64% of the votes cast by Shareholders excluding for this purpose votes attached to Common Shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions, meeting all requisite approval requirements.

Subject to receipt of the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) approving the Arrangement, which is anticipated to be received on or around March 21, 2022, the transaction is expected to close on or around April 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing, including receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The Common Shares will thereafter be delisted from the TSXV.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, ASSA ABLOY help billions of people experience a more open world.

About Vigil

Vigil offers a proprietary technology platform combining software and hardware to provide comprehensive solutions to the expanding seniors’ housing market. Vigil has established a growing presence in North America and an international reputation for being on the leading edge of systems design and integration. Vigil’s objective is to offer solutions for the full continuum of care. Vigil’s product range includes the innovative wireless Vitality Care System™ featuring discreet 'mini pendants', a nurse call system, mobile fall and incontinence monitoring, resident check in and the award-winning Vigil Memory Care System. Learn more about the company at www.vigil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about: the acquisition of Vigil by the Purchaser in an all-cash transaction; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, including the receipt of the final order of the Court and TSXV approvals; the expected timing of closing; and the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, Vigil has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the Purchaser’s ability to finance the transaction; and the ability of Vigil and the Purchaser to satisfy all of the closing conditions to complete the transaction. Readers are cautioned that the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in any forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions may not be achieved and that they should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations, and assumptions expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those relating to: the possibility of not satisfying all of the closing conditions to complete the transaction; the possibility that all required regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the Court and TSXV are not received; competition from other healthcare technology companies; and economic and capital market conditions.

For a more thorough discussion of the risks associated with Vigil's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in Vigil's management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the securities regulators in Canada at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results or events to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Vigil undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

For further information please contact:
Troy Griffiths, President and CEO
Tel: (250) 383-6900
Fax: (250) 383-6999
Email: information@vigil.com

Vigil Health Solutions Inc.
2102-4464 Markham Street
Victoria, BC
V8Z 7X8
Website: www.vigil.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

    Turns out, no sooner did Lockheed Martin get some good news -- than some bad news followed. Lockheed Martin's F-35 -- here viewed head-on -- could be a headache for Lockheed Martin today. On Monday this week, as you may have heard, Lockheed Martin investors were thrilled to learn that the German Luftwaffe is planning to purchase as many as 35 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, to replacing its aging Tornado fighter-bombers.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Kohl’s shares soar amid reports of takeover bids

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith outlines the latest takeover bids proposed towards retailer Kohl's.

  • The Fed's rate hike projection is ‘more hawkish’ than markets expected, strategist says

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, and Gregory Daco, EY-Parthenon Chief Economist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether the Fed's projected rate hikes were priced into the market.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Stocks turn lower after the Fed raises interest rates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to the Fed lifting rates for the first time since 2018 and the FOMC policy statement.

  • Shares of Lockheed Martin Descend on F-35 Order Cut

    Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is sharply lower Wednesday as traders reacted to news of a reduced F-35 order by the U.S. government. In the meantime, traders should stay long LMT but raise stops to $405. Trading volume is not elevated, so my instincts tell me that many traders are taking this dip in stride.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were rising for the second straight day as the broader market rose this morning and as Chinese EV stocks posted significant gains. Rivian investors are likely happy to see other companies in the industry experiencing share price rebounds. The electric automaker's share price was up 12.5% as of 11:32 a.m. ET.