Vigil by Intiva Health Establishes New Healthcare Career Transparency Standard

·3 min read

Vigil creates an immutable, digital badge that is incontestable through instant verification of a healthcare professional's identity, qualifications, reputation, and credentials.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revolutionary medical smartphone app, Vigil, provides essential career solutions for healthcare professionals that remained nonexistent until now.

The healthcare heroes that dedicate their life to saving others face endless regulatory hurdles—impeding the important process of verifying their identity and qualifications when they are needed most.

Vigil generates an immutable digital badge encompassing a healthcare professional's identity, qualifications, reputation, and scope of practice. Using National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) integration, the data is indisputable.

The app enables licensed medical professionals to confirm their qualifications to provide healthcare anytime, anywhere. Whether it is arriving at the scene of a national disaster, on-board an airplane at 35,000 ft. in the air, or at a new hospital where they are needed most.

"While imperative for patient safety, validating the identity of a healthcare professional was a complex process until now. Vigil removes any doubt concerning who they are or their ability to do their job," said Alexander Candelario, Intiva Health president and CEO.

Vigil's innovative, customizable features are designed to be used throughout a career from residency until retirement. All information is easily accessible with a unique, QR Code. Additionally, the user can rest easy with continuous exclusion status monitoring.

Career Tools:

  • Immutable digital badge with NPI, medical license, state ID, and photo

  • Continuous career monitoring and alerts for federal and state exclusion lists

  • Ability to curate and dispute patient and peer reviews

"Keeping track of my various license numbers and providing proof of my credentials over the years became quite the hassle. At the same time, with the prevalence of unvetted websites, providers are not able to respond or dispute statements that can impact their reputation. Vigil provides a one-stop-shop solution for the fundamentals of a physician's reputation and career obligations," said Dr. Ayan Monpara, Intiva Health Chief Medical Officer.

Download it now on the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices and learn more on the Vigil Website.

About Intiva Health:
Intiva Health is reinventing the healthcare industry with their Ready Doc™ suite of products, the first and only free credential management software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Tens of thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process, use HIPAA-compliant messaging tools, and complete payer enrollment; saving the industry time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Press Contact:
Joshua Kleinstreuer
Intiva Health Media Relations and Content Specialist

Joshua@intivahealth.com

  • Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new U.S. rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

    Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to U.S. rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named. The U.S. Commerce Department said the seven Chinese entities were "involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernisation efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs." Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Near Record Prices as Crypto Market Celebrates Coinbase’s First Trading Day

    Also, 98 cryptocurrencies are now valued at more than $1 billion each.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise after U.S. inflation not seen rising

    A gauge of global shares rose to record highs on Tuesday, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly. The consumer price index rose 0.6%, the biggest gain since August 2012, as increased vaccinations and fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. "Fed comments continue to be conciliatory."

  • Pigs Are Seen as Next Big Thing in Xinjiang as Cotton Dims

    (Bloomberg) -- China should build more pig farms in Xinjiang as its cotton industry is under threat from declining soil fertility, according to a government researcher, commenting after some international companies avoided fiber produced in the region over allegations of forced labor.Hog farming could become a pillar industry in the region and supply 10% of the nation’s output, up from 1% now, wrote Mei Xinyu, a think-tank researcher at the commerce ministry. Xinjiang already grows more than 80% of the country’s cotton, and some of those pig farms would replace fields sown to the fiber that have been degraded.The suggestion comes after the U.S. banned imports of textile products containing cotton from Xinjiang in protest over alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uighur Muslim minority, and several western countries slapped sanctions on China over the same issue.Cotton is the most profitable crop in the region, and rotation to other crops is not in the interests of growers and hard to achieve on a large scale, Mei said on the WeChat account of Beijing News, a government-run newspaper. The only feasible option is to build more hog farms, he said, and they can use local grain to feed the pigs or import supplies from neighboring countries.Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a military-affiliated entity, and other groups have already started building several large-scale pig farms, which will increase output significantly in the next two years. In the meantime, animal waste from the farms could be used to boost soil fertility, which has been exhausted by extensive use of chemical fertilizer, said Mei.“The most desirable way to solve this problem is to raise pigs and grow cotton simultaneously, and return a large amount of manure from pig farms to the fields after treatment to enhance soil fertility and increase profits,” Mei said.China should expand hog farms in areas like Xinjiang and Heilongjiang, which are less population-intensive than the inland provinces like Sichuan, Hunan and Henan which dominate the country’s pork production, Mei said. Outbreaks of African swine fever that started in 2018 slashed hog herds by as much as half and sent meat imports spiraling to a record.(Updates with details from the report throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase shares close 14% below opening price after trading debut

    Coinbase opened for trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after bank earnings, Coinbase falls below debut price

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday afternoon, with traders digesting a slew of earnings results from big banks that largely topped expectations. The Dow set a fresh record high as shares of Goldman Sachs advanced after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Putin’s Ukraine Gambit Turns Debt Sanctions Into a Real Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive troop buildup on the border with Ukraine has turned the once unthinkable idea of U.S. sanctions on Russian sovereign debt into a real possibility for investors.Yields on ruble bonds, known as OFZs, jumped to the highest level in more than a year last week and were edging higher again on Tuesday as the market watched deepening tensions between Moscow and Washington take another turn for the worse.“This makes OFZ sanctions significantly more likely,” said Paul McNamara, an emerging-markets investor at GAM Investments in London. He doesn’t expect a full-scale Russian offensive, but said “there are a lot of outcomes that are worse than the current situation.”The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was already preparing more penalties on Russia over alleged election interference and hacking before the latest flareup in Ukraine. NATO joined the Group of Seven nations and the European Union on Tuesday in calling for Russia to de-escalate.The threat of OFZ sanctions, often dubbed the “nuclear option,” has been hanging over bondholders for years, but after several false alarms, most investors weren’t considering it a base case. That may now be changing.Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. downgraded the ruble and Russian bonds last week, citing the escalating tensions and the risk that U.S. investors might close long positions on OFZs. The Finance Ministry has had to rely on state-run banks to meet demand at its latest debt auctions after a sale was canceled due to reduced appetite from foreign buyers.What’s Sparking Tension Between Russia and Ukraine?: QuickTakeThe Treasury Department warned in 2018 of global financial market turmoil if Russia’s sovereign debt market were sanctioned because of how deeply tied the Russian market is to global indexes.Since then the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or Calpers, has cut all of its bond holdings in Russia. Foreigners have curbed their share of the total market to just 20% from about 35% last year as the Finance Ministry sold more debt to locals.Russian officials say the move wouldn’t cause much damage to Russia’s financial markets because local banks and non-U.S. investors would step in to replace those forced to sell. A move to ban U.S. banks from buying new issues of Russian Eurobonds in 2019 did little to dent the Kremlin’s access to foreign funding.An even harsher measure that has been mooted in Washington in the past would be to bar Russian banks from the international financial messaging system used for most international money transfers, a measure that has been used against Iran. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned last month that Russia needs to find alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable.“If it goes to an outright military conflict, I wouldn’t exclude SWIFT sanctions, which would be really disruptive,” said Viktor Szabo, a money manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase is really worth $5 billion, not $100 billion: strategist

    The Coinbase IPO has captivated the markets. But one strategist says the company isn't worth anywhere near the $100 billion some say it is. Here's why.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • JPMorgan Q1 earnings blow past estimates; Dimon sees 'extremely robust, multi-year growth'

    The firm released $5.2 billion of credit reserves, bolstering EPS.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Steady Near Record Highs, as All Eyes on Coinbase Listing

    Crypto bulls are taking over the market in anticipation of Coinbase's direct listing.

  • Credit Suisse identifies $2.3 billion of exposed assets in Greensill-linked funds

    Credit Suisse has identified $2.3 billion worth of loans exposed to financial and litigation uncertainties in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, it told investors on Tuesday. Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month. Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.

  • 3 Gold Stocks to Watch This Summer

    While demand for gold bullion coins is increasing, gold and precious metals markets have remained remarkably flat, but we believe that is all about to change

  • Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age

    (Bloomberg) -- The full implications of Beijing’s rapid-fire moves against Jack Ma’s internet empire in recent days won’t be apparent for weeks, but one lesson is already clear: The glory days for China’s technology giants are over.The country’s government imprinted its authority indelibly on the country’s technology industry in the span of a few days. In landmark announcements, it slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for abusing its market dominance, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. On Tuesday, regulators summoned 34 of the country’s largest companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., warning them “the red line of laws cannot be touched.”The unspoken message to Ma and his cohorts was the decade of unfettered expansion that created challengers to Facebook Inc. and Google was at an end. Gone are the days when giants like Alibaba, Ant or Tencent could steamroll incumbents in adjacent businesses with their superior financial might and data hoards.“Between the rules for Ant and the $2.8 billion fine for Alibaba, the golden days are over for China’s big tech firms,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based China Skinny. “Even those who haven’t been targeted to the same extreme will be toning down their expansion strategies and adapting many elements of their business to the new bridled environment.”Tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. Ant in particular will have to find ways to un-tether China’s largest payments service from its fast-growth consumer lending business and shrink its signature Yu’ebao money market fund -- once the world’s largest.Even companies that have been less scrutinized so far -- like Tencent or Meituan and Pinduoduo Inc. -- are likely to see growth opportunities curtailed.The watershed moment was years in the making. In the early part of the last decade, visionary entrepreneurs like Ma and Tencent co-founder Pony Ma (no relation) created multi-billion dollar empires by up-ending businesses from retail to communications, elevating the lives of hundreds of millions and serving as role models for an increasingly affluent younger generation. But the enormous opportunities coupled with years of hyper-growth also fostered a winner-takes-all land-grab mentality that unnerved the Communist Party.Regulators grew concerned as the likes of Alibaba and Tencent aggressively safeguarded and extended their moats, using data to squeeze out rivals or forcing merchants and content publishers into exclusive arrangements. Their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life became more apparent as they became the conduits through which many of the country’s 1.3 billion bought and paid for things -- handing over vast amounts of data on spending behavior. Chief among them were Alibaba and Tencent, who became the industry’s kingmakers by investing billions of dollars into hundreds of startups.All that came to a head in 2020 when Ma -- on the verge of ushering in Ant’s record $35 billion IPO -- publicly denigrated out-of-touch regulators and the “old men” of the powerful banking industry.The unprecedented series of regulatory actions since encapsulates how Beijing is now intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants, a broad campaign that’s wiped roughly $200 billion off Alibaba’s valuation since October. The e-commerce giant’s speedy capitulation after a four-month probe underscores its vulnerability to further regulatory action.Chinese titans from Tencent to Meituan are next up in the cross-hairs because they’re the dominant players in their respective fields. Regulators may focus on delivery giant Meituan’s historical practice of forced exclusivity -- particularly as it expands into burgeoning areas like community e-commerce -- while investigating Tencent’s dominant gaming service and whether its messaging platform WeChat excludes competitors, Credit Suisse analysts Kenneth Fong and Ashley Xu wrote Tuesday.“The days of reckless expansion and wild growth are gone forever, and from now on the development of these firms is likely going to be put under strict government control. That’s going to be the case in the foreseeable future,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Companies will have to face the reality that they need to streamline their non-core businesses and reduce their influence across industries. The cases of Alibaba and Ant will prompt peers to take the initiative to restructure, using them as the reference.”The revamp of Ant -- a sprawling financial titan once worth as much as $320 billion -- is a case in point. In its ruling, the People’s Bank of China said it wanted to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital” and ensure that all of Ant’s financial business will be regulated under a single holding company.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysAnt Group’s prospects could wane further after China halts improper linking of Alipay payments with Ant’s other products. New curbs on Yu’ebao also hurts its wealth business. Alipay’s 711 million active users are its potential fintech-product buyers. Ant’s valuation could now be near banks we cover (average 5x forward earnings) compared with over 30x at its IPO attempt.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.Ma’s company will likely have to apply and register to get into any new areas of finance in future -- a potential ordeal given the infamously creaky wheels of Beijing bureaucracy. It faces restrictions in every key business -- from payments and wealth management to credit lending.The company’s most lucrative credit lending arm will be capped based on registered capital. It must fold its Huabei and Jiebei loan units -- which had 1.7 trillion yuan ($260 billion) of outstanding loans between them as of June -- into a new national company that will likely raise more capital to support its operations. And Ant must reduce its Yu’ebao money market wing, which encompasses a self-operated Tianhong Yu’ebao fund that held $183 billion of assets as of the end of 2020, making it one of the largest pools of wealth in the world.Alibaba appears to have got off lightly in comparison. While the $2.8 billion was triple the previous record set by Qualcomm Inc.’s 2015 penalty, it amounts to under 5% of the company’s annual revenue. Far more insidious however is the threat of future action and the dampening effect it will have on Alibaba.The fine came with a plethora of “rectifications” that Alibaba will have to put in place -- such as curtailing the practice of forcing merchants to choose between Alibaba or a competing platform. Executives also volunteered to open up Alibaba’s marketplaces more, lower costs for merchants while spending “billions of yuan” to help its clients handle e-commerce.Ant will likewise have to tame its market share grab in payments. Changes to that business, which is fending off Tencent’s WeChat Pay, were among the top priorities regulators outlined. Ant pledged to return the business “to its origin” by focusing on micro-payments and convenience for users.The most amorphous yet dire threat lies in the simple principle implicit in regulators’ pronouncements over the past few days: that Beijing will brook no monopolies that threaten its hold on power.The central bank warned in draft rules released previously that any non-bank payment company with half of the market for online transactions -- or two entities with a combined two-thirds share -- could be subject to antitrust probes. If a monopoly is confirmed, the State Council or cabinet has powers to levy a plethora of penalties, including breaking up the entity.That’s an entrepreneur’s ultimate nightmare.“Everyone is on the regulators’ radar, and it really depends on each one’s reaction next,” Chanson & Co.’s Shen said. “It’s better to take the initiative to self-rectify, rather than having to go through restructuring ordered by the regulators, which may not have your best interests in mind.”(Updates with a graphic of this week’s stock gyrations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's chip dreams face reality check of supply chain complexity

    To understand President Joe Biden's challenge in taming a semiconductor shortage bedeviling automakers and other industries, consider a chip supplied by a U.S. firm for Hyundai Motor Co's new electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5. Production of the chip, a camera image sensor designed by On Semiconductor, begins at a factory in Italy, where raw silicon wafers are imprinted with complex circuitry. The wafers are then sent first to Taiwan for packaging and testing, then to Singapore for storage, then on to China for assembly into a camera unit, and finally to a Hyundai component supplier in Korea before reaching Hyundai's auto factories.

  • Bernie Madoff, financier behind world's biggest Ponzi scheme, dies in prison

    Financier Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years in jail after pleading guilty to organising the world's biggest investing scam, has died in prison aged 82. Madoff died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina from natural causes, the Associated Press reported. His death comes just over a year after he asked a US judge for early release, saying he was suffering from terminal kidney failure and other health problems and had 18 months to live. The request, which was rejected, came after he served 10 years for defrauding some of the world's richest investors of about $19bn (£13.7bn). Madoff had been a favourite among investors after building a reputation as a star stock-picker who delivered steady returns. However after the 2008 financial crisis, when clients began asking for their money back, it was revealed that he had been using inflows to pay "profits" to clients. A sizable proportion of his victims were middle-class workers left struggling to pay bills due to the “cash in, cash out” fraud.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a home

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to financial success and fulfillment.