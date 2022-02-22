U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,304.76
    -44.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.61
    -482.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.52
    -166.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.17
    -29.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0400
    +0.3410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,924.68
    +554.07 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.60
    +31.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Vigil Reports Profitable Third Quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vigil Health Solutions Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VIGLF
Vigil Health Solutions Inc
Vigil Health Solutions Inc

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (“Vigil”) announces the results of operations for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Developments in the Quarter

  • Revenue of $1.69 million compared to $1.76 million in the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Earnings before income taxes were $184 thousand compared to $225 thousand in the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Sales bookings for the quarter were $1.22 million compared to $1.05 million in the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $207 thousand compared to $306 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2019.

“As senior housing continues to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to report another profitable quarter. We are further encouraged to see new industry data from the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), highlighting improved senior housing occupancy in the latter half of 2021, driven by a significant rebound in demand and modest increase in supply,” stated Troy Griffiths, President and CEO of Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.69 million compared to $1.76 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020. Project revenue made up 60% of total revenue; the remaining revenue came from follow on standalone sales to existing customers. These sales include software maintenance billings and replacement products including wireless devices and communication equipment.

Sales bookings for the quarter were $1.22 million up 16% from $1.05 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020. The current quarter included some large sales bookings from corporate clients.

At December 31, 2021, Vigil had a backlog of approximately $2.14 million (including $924 thousand in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet), compared to approximately $3.11 million (including $1.80 million in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet), at December 31, 2020. The Company’s backlog is the total estimated revenue for contracts which are signed and have not been completed (and may not have commenced).

The gross margin percentage was 49% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Operating expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $652 thousand up 8% from $603 thousand for the period ended December 31, 2020. The increase relates to professional fees resulting from the proposed Transaction.

Earnings before income taxes were $184 thousand compared to $225 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings and comprehensive income were $111 thousand or $0.006 per share compared to $158 thousand, or $0.009 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Detailed financial statements along with Management Discussion and Analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Financial information will be mailed to entitled security holders on February 28, 2022, or, upon notice to the Company, entitled security holders may request a copy of financials in advance.

Summary Financial Information

Three months ended

Nine months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

1,685,734

1,762,886

5,096,564

4,387,460

Cost of sales

851,884

876,389

2,621,330

2,103,845

Gross profit

833,850

886,497

2,475,234

2,283,615

Expenses

651,698

603,235

1,761,639

1,558,926

Earnings before the following items

182,152

283,262

713,595

724,689

Other income (expense)

1,694

(57,898

)

23,715

(119,997

)

Earnings before income taxes

183,846

225,364

737,310

604,692

Income taxes

(72,818

)

(67,532

)

(151,048

)

(180,714

)

Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the period

$

111,028

157,832

586,262

423,978


Non-IFRS Measure

For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021, we are disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, as a supplementary indicator of operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before, interest excluding interest relating to right of use asset for lease on the Company’s head office, income taxes, amortization excluding amortization of right of use asset for the lease on the Company’s head office, stock based compensation and currency gains or losses including derivative foreign exchange differences. We are presenting the non-IFRS financial measure in our filings because we use it internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and to evaluate our performance and because we believe that our current and potential investors and analysts use the measure to assess current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. It is a non-IFRS measure, may not be comparable to other companies and it is not intended as a substitute for IFRS measures


Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three months ended

Six months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Income for the period

$

111,028

157,832

586,262

423,978

Add / (deduct)

Foreign exchange

9,875

55,795

8,290

116,851

Derivative exchange

(1,363

)

(1,908

)

(844

)

(6,698

)

Interest

(2,151

)

(3,059

)

(5,945

)

(11,965

)

Income Tax

72,818

67,532

151,048

180,714

Share based payments

7,807

19,753

31,370

53,899

Amortization

8,942

9,938

24,404

32,394

95,928

148,051

208,323

365,195

Adjusted EBITDA

$

206,956

305,883

794,585

789,173


About Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Vigil offers a proprietary technology platform combining software and hardware to provide comprehensive solutions to the expanding seniors’ housing market. Vigil has established a growing presence in North America and an international reputation for being on the leading edge of systems design and integration. Vigil’s objective is to offer solutions for the full continuum of care. Vigil’s product range includes the innovative wireless Vitality Care System™ featuring discreet 'mini pendants', a nurse call system, mobile fall and incontinence monitoring, resident check in and the award-winning Vigil Memory Care System.

Certain statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance but are only predictions that relate to future events, conditions or circumstances or our future results, performance, achievements or developments and are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or developments in our business or in our industry to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include all financial guidance, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions, circumstances, or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions, courses of action and other future events. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. These forward-looking statements appear in a number of different places in this presentation and can be identified by words such as “may”, “estimates”, “projects”, “expects”, “intends”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, or their negatives or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the outlook for our future operations, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements concerning strategies or developments, statements about future market conditions, supply conditions, end customer demand conditions, channel inventory and sell through, revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, profits, forecasts of future costs and expenditures, the outcome of legal proceedings, and other expectations, intentions and plans that are not historical fact.

The risk factors and uncertainties that may affect our actual results, performance, achievements or developments are many and include, amongst others, our ability to develop our sales force and generate revenue, the length of the sales cycle, management of the Company’s growth, ability to recruit and retain staff, fluctuations in demand for current and future products, our ability to develop, manufacture, supply and market existing and new products that meet the needs of customers, volatility in the exchange rate, ability to secure financing, ability to secure product liability insurance, the continuous commitment of our customers, increased competition, changes in regulation and reliance on third party suppliers. These risk factors and others, including the updated risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in the Risks and Uncertainties section of our “Management Discussion and Analysis” segment of our fiscal 2021 Annual Report. Many of these factors and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, achievements, or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized.

We caution readers that the risks described are not the only ones that could impact the Company. We cannot accurately predict the full impact that COVID-19 will have on our business, results of operations, financial condition or the demand for our services, due in part to the uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, the steps our customers and suppliers may take in current circumstances, including slowing or halting operations, the duration of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries and other steps that may be taken by such governments to respond to the pandemic. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that are currently deemed to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should the assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

For further information please contact:
Troy Griffiths, President and CEO
Tel: (250) 383-6900
Fax: (250) 383-6999
Email: information@vigil.com

Vigil Health Solutions Inc.
2102-4464 Markham Street
Victoria, BC
V8Z 7X8
Website: www.vigil.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • GE Aviation joint venture tapped for historic partnership

    GE Aviation's joint venture with a French jet engine maker was tapped by aircraft manufacturer Airbus in a historic agreement to develop and test a next-generation propulsion system.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Was Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) were getting roughed up again today as the Chinese e-commerce giant continued to face pressure from government regulators and a series of events fueled speculation that Beijing was preparing for another round of crackdowns. On Monday, rumors swirled that Tencent, the WeChat parent, was also going to be caught in Beijing's vise, and Bloomberg reported yesterday that the government called on state-run companies to reduce their exposure to Jack Ma's Ant Group, continuing a vendetta against the Alibaba founder that began over a year ago when he criticized finance ministers at a public forum. There were no direct reports of any further regulation on Alibaba, but investors seem to have adjusted their expectations after there was some hope that the pressure would begin to alleviate this year.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Russia-Ukraine ‘story is winding down’ in the markets, strategist says

    Christopher Smart, Barings Investment Institute Head & Chief Global Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia-Ukraine's waning impact on markets, the scale of geopolitical conflicts, sanctions, and pressure on international crude oil and gas flows.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • Can Home Depot Stock Keep Building After the Q4 Earnings Report?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock fell slightly in morning trading on Tuesday as the company released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. Home Depot's sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 (ending Jan. 30, 2022) came in at $35.7 billion, an 11% increase versus the year-ago quarter and ahead of the $34.9 billion analysts had estimated. This amounted to comparable sales rising by 8%.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Palo Alto Stock Rises As Next-Gen Product Growth Drives Earnings Beat

    PANW stock climbed as January-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street targets and guidance came in above expectations.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?