Vigo School Board approves 5-year pact with custodial, maintenance union

Feb. 13—The Vigo County School Board approved a five-year collective bargaining agreement with VCSC custodial/maintenance employees Monday.

The five-year agreement, which extends from 2024 through 2028, includes re-openers on salary and insurance, which means the parties could re-open negotiations in those areas for the contract's last three years.

The new agreement provides an increase of 50 cents per hour each of the first two years and it maintains the current percentage of board contributions toward insurance for the next two years, said Kim Fidler, Uniserv director with the Indiana State Teachers Association.

"This will provide some stability for these employees and their families. I never feel that any salary increase is enough. However, we have increases for the next two years and a commitment to maintain the current board contributions toward insurance," Fidler said Tuesday.

She added, "In addition, we improved upon benefits for retirement. I am proud of what these men and women do in each building."

VCSC superintendent Chris Himsel also commented on the agreement Tuesday.

"We are pleased to have come to an agreement with the Vigo County Custodial and Maintenance Association. This most recent agreement is similar to previous agreements made with other employee groups," Himsel said.

Custodial/maintenance workers as well as school secretaries are represented by unions. The Secretarial Association agreement has not yet been finalized, Fidler said.

