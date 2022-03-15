U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,172.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,922.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,063.25
    +17.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.50
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    -7.40 (-7.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    -31.90 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.25
    +1.50 (+4.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    +0.0054 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8460
    -0.3360 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,656.70
    -291.07 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.36
    +3.18 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.20
    -66.27 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Vikar Ahmed, the jeweller of the stars, creates a piece with one of the most expensive gems in the world

·2 min read

IDAR-OBERSTEIN, Germany, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikar Ahmed, known as `The jeweller of the stars´, is working on a very special piece that will contain one of the most expensive gems in the world. The order, made by a celebrity from Los Angeles, is an exclusive necklace where the Paraíba Tourmaline is the protagonist.

Vikar Ahmed
Vikar Ahmed

This gem of more than 40 carats and with a unique turquoise colour, is one of the most valued in the world. In addition to containing the precious Paraíba in the centre, the necklace will be made in more than 320 carats and decorated with precious coloured gems.

This commission from an international star is not the only one that the German jeweller has received. He has become the private jeweller of many celebrities, hip-hop artists and fashion designers. Artists visit him at his studio in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, where he makes personalized and bespoke jewellery pieces.

Vikar himself is responsible for personally delivering his exclusive pieces in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Munich, London, Cannes, Paris, Zurich and St. Moritz, among other places.

His VIP clients who reside in Monaco fly him to the city exclusively for this purpose. Through a passion for gemstones and one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces, he has developed close friendships with his clients.

Vikar Ahmed plans to open more retail stores around the world. The production of the jewels will continue in Idar-Oberstein, in the spirit of "Made in Germany", since his customers want high quality and the best workmanship.

Vikar's beginnings go back to the city of Idar-Oberstein, where he grew up. There he started his own company in 2004. His connection to diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery made him discover a passion for the world of luxury.

Being self-employed was difficult for Vikar as he had go through different jobs to finance his company and to achieve his dream. With this he made his first designs and presented them at selected fairs around the world.

His innovative and unusual collections sold quickly and so spread his work, made with white and coloured diamonds, as well as coloured gemstones in large sizes, from 30 to 120 carats. All of his creations are guaranteed to be made with the best German quality workmanship and connect with people who want to identify with luxury. As a luxury brand, the Vikar Ahmed company represents a unique lifestyle.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vikar-ahmed-the-jeweller-of-the-stars-creates-a-piece-with-one-of-the-most-expensive-gems-in-the-world-301502610.html

SOURCE Vikar Ahmed

Recommended Stories

  • Louis Vuitton’s New Spin Time Air Quantum Watch Glows in the Dark Like Deep-Sea Creatures

    The watch features 12 rotating jumping hour cubes that are illuminated by LED lights, on demand.

  • This $40 device deep cleans your jewelry in seconds and gets rid of any unseen dirt and gunk

    Household products can add to the grimy buildup on your jewelry. Shoppers say this device makes them look "brand new" without the chemicals.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • Citigroup expands scope of exit process from Russia to include other lines of business

    Citigroup said Monday it's planning to pull other lines of business from Russia along with its previously announced plan to sell its consumer business in the country. The bank also vowed not to pursue any new business in Russia. "We are moving with urgency to complete our assessment of our operations in Russia," said a blog post by Edward Skyler, executive vice president for global public affairs. "We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business an

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the country’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to its lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.

  • SoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Friday, leaving the investor with 461.2 million shares remaining. SoftBank sold Coupang shares worth $1.69 billion for $29.69 each in September.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • The S&P 500 Slipped, Alibaba Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • Industry Moves: Inov-8 Taps Vibram Vet to Lead Cross Training Category, Macy’s Hires SVP of Private Brands + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Trust Beneficiaries and Taxes

    Beneficiaries of a trust typically pay taxes on distributions from the trust's income, but not on distributions from the trust's principal.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta

    In what now seem the simpler days of December, when there was only a pandemic to worry about, Federal Reserve officials rallied around the view they could tame inflation with modest interest rate hikes while the economy and labor market thrived. The Fed is almost certain to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. More important will be projections showing just how far policymakers think rates will need to rise this year and in 2023 and 2024 to tame inflation that has blasted past their expectations.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • FedEx Stock Reaches Sky-High Implied Volatility; Can This Iron Condor Trade Produce A 72% Return?

    FedEx stock is showing elevated implied volatility with an IV (implied volatility) percentile reading of 99%. In part, that is because the company is due to report earnings after the close on Thursday, and we typically see elevated implied volatility around that event. Traders who think FDX will not move too much following the earnings report could look at an iron condor trade.

  • Oil Slides Below $100, Stock Futures Edge Up

    Oil prices and Chinese stocks slumped after Beijing imposed sweeping Covid-19 lockdowns, while U.S. stock futures edged higher ahead of the start of a cycle of interest-rate rises from the Federal Reserve.

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's scared of commitment, Mr Biden

    When Joe Biden ordered officials to prepare reports on the role of cryptocurrencies in future finance last Wednesday, bitcoin leapt as much as 9% and ether 8%, as many crypto fans hailed a potential milestone in mainstream acceptance. "The real importance of it is that the president of the United States is talking about crypto," said Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody, a firm handling digital asset custody solutions for institutional investors. Some industry watchers see bullish signs for bitcoin, saying the presidential announcement could presage U.S. regulations on crypto that will draw far more institutional money from the likes of pension funds and insurance firms.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Pfizer to Continue to Supply Medicines to Russia, but Will End Planned Investments

    Pfizer will continue to supply medicines to Russia but will donate all its profits from its Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to Ukraine.