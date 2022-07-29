U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.09
    +54.66 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,807.09
    +277.46 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,377.17
    +214.58 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.26
    +10.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.77
    +2.35 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +13.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6310
    -0.0500 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3290
    -0.9910 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,892.16
    +84.02 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.64
    -1.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Viking M&A Celebrates Addition of New Senior Advisor

·2 min read

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, proudly welcomes to the team, industry leader and Florida native, Mr. Robert Lugo.

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of Senior Advisor, Mr. Robert Lugo, to the Viking team.

Robert Lugo joins the Viking Mergers team in the Tampa office.
Robert Lugo joins the Viking Mergers team in the Tampa office.

Born and raised in Florida, Mr. Lugo grew up in a family of entrepreneurs. After obtaining two Bachelor's Degrees in Finance and Accounting, he went on to earn his Master's in Entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida. Mr. Lugo excelled in finance and accounting roles in the healthcare and energy industries before joining the University of South Florida and becoming their Director of Business & Administration for the College of Nursing. He later worked as a Controller with an oncology healthcare company and as CFO with a law firm before joining Viking this year.

Mr. Lugo brings over 20 years of financial and operational experience in a broad range of public and private sector companies with a proven record of leading organizations to unprecedented growth. His highly diverse career and broad spectrum of senior leadership experience has tied him into nearly every facet of business, providing senior level operational leadership that culminated in improved profits and ensured overall company future growth and success. Mr. Lugo's experience gives him a unique perspective that allows him to recognize corporate operational impacts as well as financial barriers, seamlessly assisting his clients in the sale or purchase of their business.

Clients enlisting the services of Mr. Lugo know they are getting an industry leader to personally address their needs; he focuses completely on his clients and their situation or needs. After carefully analyzing their specific requirements, Mr. Lugo works collaboratively with clients to form a succinct strategic plan which helps them to effectively facilitate the most favorable business divestiture. Mr. Lugo values the importance of communication with clients to provide the best customer care as they transition to new opportunities.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers &amp; Acquisitions)
(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers & Acquisitions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-ma-celebrates-addition-of-new-senior-advisor-301596231.html

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • FTC suit to thwart Meta's 'campaign to conquer' VR could be a long shot

    The Federal Trade Commission is making good on its promise to scrutinize Big Tech, though antitrust lawyers say its new bid to block Meta's "campaign to conquer virtual reality" is a long shot.

  • Siemens USA CEO: 'We're entering a new era' for chip manufacturing

    Semiconductor companies are awaiting signage of the crucial CHIPS Act by President Biden after it passed both the Senate and House of Representatives this week.

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • U.S. SEC adds Alibaba to list of Chinese companies facing delisting risk

    Alibaba is among more than 270 Chinese companies listed in New York identified as being at risk of delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), intended to address a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms. U.S. regulators have been demanding complete access to audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies, which are stored in China. While Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle the dispute, KFC operator Yum China Holdings, biotech firm BeiGene Ltd, Weibo Corp and JD.Com are among firms that could face delisting.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Russian Gas Pivot Toward China Will Ease Europe’s Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting natural gas shipments to China as it curbs flows to Europe, a dynamic that may offer some respite from the unprecedented rally in energy costs, according to consultant Accenture Plc.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiw

  • Tablet Covid vaccine hopeful settles suit claiming it overhyped its prospects for success

    The bulk of the settlement, which does not include the company's largest investor at the time, will be paid out by the company's insurers.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • U.S. majors Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, ramp up buybacks

    The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier. The U.S. pair, along with UK-based Shell and France's TotalEnergies, combined to earn nearly $51 billion in the most recent quarter, almost double what the group brought in for the year-ago period. All four have ramped up share buybacks in recent months, capitalizing on high margins derived from selling oil and gas.

  • Twitter's battle with Elon Musk over $44 billion deal heads to Oct. 17 trial

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Twitter's bid to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion deal for the social media platform will head to a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, and Musk must reveal by the end of Friday any legal claims he has against the company, a Delaware judge ruled. Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, has until 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Friday to file any counterclaims, according to the order signed late Thursday by Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery. Musk's lawyers have said he might file counterclaims - essentially his own lawsuit against Twitter - in which he could seek financial damages for the disputed deal.

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers Ne

  • West Virginia bars five financial firms for deemed fossil fuel 'boycotts'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -West Virginia has barred five major financial institutions, including Blackrock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , from new state business after determining that they were boycotting the fossil fuel industry. Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co are also barred on similar grounds, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. Spokespeople for Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley said the banks disagreed with the decision, and a spokesperson for JPMorgan called it "disconnected from the facts."

  • Seniors, Here's How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Manage Income During Retirement

    Moving from a paycheck to multiple retirement income is complicated. Understanding retirement income types and how to manage them can be beneficial.

  • Why This Warning From Walmart Is Bad News for Macy's

    Walmart (NYSE: WMT) had bad news for investors on July 25. It's certainly bad news for Macy's (NYSE: M) shareholders to hear that consumers are pulling back on buying clothes. The category is a large percentage of Macy's overall sales, so the update from Walmart is concerning, to be sure.

  • Charter Q2 Results Echo Comcast’s, Beating Wall Street Expectations But Showing Rare Loss Of Broadband Subscribers

    Charter Communications followed Comcast’s uneven financial report on Thursday with its own mixed batch of results, which featured an unusual decline in broadband subscribers but also key metrics above Wall Street expectations. Revenue increased 6% to $13.6 billion, edging Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast of $13.4 billion. Earnings per share of $8.80 far outpaced the […]

  • Exxon posts record-breaking second-quarter profit

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever on the back of soaring energy prices and as it kept a tight rein on spending. The top U.S. oil producer reported second-quarter net income of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share, an almost four-fold increase over the $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, it earned in the same period last year. Exxon's results also beat its best quarter of 2008, when Brent crude oil prices peaked at $147 per barrel, and its best-ever quarter reached in 2012, when the company earned $15.9 billion, largely due to asset sales in Japan and tax-related items.