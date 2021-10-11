U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.55
    +6.21 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,816.56
    +70.31 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,618.52
    +38.98 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.34
    +18.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.29
    +1.94 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3680
    +1.1530 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,517.40
    +2,209.41 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.83
    +15.98 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Viking Mergers Assists With International Fleet Solutions Acquisition

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions of Tampa, FL., announces the acquisition of International Fleet Solutions Inc by Ronald Martin, former Senior Engineering Manager for Honeywell Analytics.

(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers &amp; Acquisitions)
(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers & Acquisitions)

Founder Tracy Thrall established International Fleet Solutions in 2011. Services offered include automotive paintless dent repair (PDR). The company serves large automotive dealerships, rental car companies and corporations with large fleets of vehicles. Their extensive client base includes Hertz, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Mazda.

After several years working in corporate America, Ronald Martin, former Senior Engineering Manager for Honeywell, decided he wanted to acquire a business that he could grow utilizing his project management experience. Martin has a passion for the automotive industry and saw an opportunity to expand on the 10+ year, national platform that International Fleet Solutions has built.

Alan Misale and Andrew Hakkarainen of Viking Mergers were the exclusive advisors on the transaction. Martin reflects, "Working with Alan and Andrew and the entire team at Viking Mergers was an excellent experience from start to finish. I had been in the market to purchase a business for some time and had very specific KPI requirements. The Viking team worked very diligently to find a business that was a fit, while providing the extensive analysis, support, and expertise I needed to move forward."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. With more than 700 successful transactions, Viking's close rate is 3X the national average. In business since 1996, 75% of Viking's brokers are former business owners and possess 300-plus years of collective experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-mergers-assists-with-international-fleet-solutions-acquisition-301397140.html

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • Why GameStop Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6.6% higher in morning trading Monday on no news particular to the video game retailer, though its stock remains one of the most mentioned tickers in internet stock chat rooms. GameStop was, of course, one of the original so-called meme stocks that elevated the stock's market value earlier this year, and though it has pulled back from those early highs, small retail investors remain committed to its turnaround. Chairman Ryan Cohen has a vision of GameStop turning into an e-commerce giant for the video game industry.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Acquires Ferrous Processing and Trading Company for $775M

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) inked a deal to acquire scrap metal processor Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT) and related entities for $775 million. Shares of the company were up 5.2% in early trading on Monday following the news. (See Cleveland-Cliffs stock charts on TipRanks) FPT is one of the largest processors and distributors of prime ferrous scrap in the United States, representing 15% of the domestic prime scrap market. FPT processes approximately 3 million tons of scrap ev

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying Coinbase, Stitch Fix, and More

    In this article, we discuss the top stocks recently acquired by David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Greenspan’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying These 5 Stocks. David Greenspan instilled his efforts at […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Alibaba Stock?

    Retail investors on Reddit are warming up to the Chinese tech giant again. Does that make it worth considering?

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Whether investors realize it or not, they've borne witness to stock market history over the past 19 months. For investors with a long-term mindset, social media up-and-comer Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) might be one of the smartest stocks to buy right now with $1,000. A quick look at Pinterest's share-price performance since late July might put some investors off.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights this weekend - here's what this means for the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the stock implications for Southwest Airlines following the major delays and cancellations over the weekend.&nbsp;

  • Emerson to Take Control of AspenTech in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerson Electric Co. agreed to combine its industrial software business with Aspen Technology Inc. in a deal valued at about $11 billion, the industrial giant’s latest step to help customers digitize their operations.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.